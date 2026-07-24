Pacers’ Obi Toppin To Drive Pace Car at Brickyard 400

INDIANAPOLIS (Friday, July 24, 2026) – Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin will serve as honorary Pace Car driver for the Brickyard 400 presented by PPG on Sunday, July 26.

Toppin will drive the 2026 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe 3LT and lead the field around the iconic 2.5-mile oval to start the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The 495-horsepower Corvette accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in 2.9 seconds, offering an ideal blend of high performance and iconic design.

Toppin, the eighth overall selection in the 2020 NBA Draft and 2022 NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion, was acquired by the Pacers in 2023 and was an integral part of the teams that advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2024 and the NBA Finals in 2025. In three seasons in Indiana, he has averaged 11 points, four rebounds and two assists per game while shooting 54 percent from the field.

Prior to joining the NBA, Toppin had breakout success in his sophomore season (2019-20) of college with the University of Dayton of Dayton, Ohio. He earned Atlantic 10 Player of the Year and National College Player of the Year honors from the Associated Press, National Association of Basketball Coaches and U.S. Basketball Writers Association. He also earned the John Wooden Award, Oscar Robertson Award and Naismith Trophy, as well as unanimous All-America First Team selection.

“Basketball and motorsports – Pacers and racers – go hand in hand in Indianapolis,” INDYCAR and IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “Obi joins us to pace the field as NASCAR’s biggest stars compete to win the In-Season Challenge and add their name to the history books with a win at the Brickyard.”

The Brickyard 400 presented by PPG is the final race in the five-race NASCAR In-Season Challenge. The winner takes home a $1 million bonus. Catch the race live on TNT Sports at 2 p.m. ET Sunday, July 26.

Visit IMS.com for ticket information for Brickyard Weekend on July 24-26.