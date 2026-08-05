Phoenix Raceway Unveils Power-Packed 2027 Race Schedule

Can’t-Miss NASCAR/NTT INDYCAR SERIES weekend returning March 12-14

NASCAR Chase races set for Oct. 22-24 with all three national series in action

AVONDALE, Ariz. (Aug. 5, 2026) – Phoenix Raceway today announced its 2027 schedule, highlighted by the return of one of motorsports’ most exciting weekends. NASCAR and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES will again share the spotlight during a marquee spring doubleheader weekend, March 12-14. That power-packed event will serve as a foretaste for the fall weekend with pivotal NASCAR Chase races in all three national series, Oct. 22-24.

“Phoenix Raceway has long been one of the premier destinations in motorsports, and our 2027 schedule gives fans two exciting weekends to experience the best racing in the world,” said Phoenix Raceway President Latasha Causey. “From the excitement of our NASCAR and NTT INDYCAR SERIES doubleheader in March to the intensity of The Chase in October, Phoenix Raceway will once again shine brightly as one of racing’s most competitive and fan-friendly venues.”

The 2027 spring weekend features a can’t-miss Saturday, March 13, with the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and NTT INDYCAR SERIES sharing center stage in a highly anticipated doubleheader. Weekend action begins Friday, March 12, with an ARCA Menards Series race and concludes Sunday, March 14, when the stars of the NASCAR Cup Series tackle the one-mile doglegged oval in a key early-season showdown.

Phoenix Raceway will once again play a pivotal NASCAR championship role when all three national series return for Chase races on Oct. 22-24. The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series opens the weekend on Friday, Oct. 22, followed by NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and ARCA Menards Series West races on Saturday, Oct. 23. The weekend culminates with the Freeway Insurance 500 on Sunday, Oct. 24, as the NASCAR Cup Series Chase intensifies with drivers battling for a coveted spot in the championship conversation.

The full 2027 NASCAR and NTT INDYCAR SERIES schedules, along with broadcast details and times, will be released at a later date. Thankfully, fans don’t have to wait until 2027 to experience Phoenix Raceway.

Limited tickets remain available for the track’s upcoming 2026 NASCAR Chase weekend, Oct. 16-18. The weekend will feature Chase races for all three NASCAR national series and also include the penultimate race of the ARCA Menards Series West calendar. Tickets are going fast, so fans are encouraged to secure their seats while supplies last by visiting www.phoenixraceway.com.

About Phoenix Raceway

Phoenix Raceway has been the premier motorsports venue in the Southwest since 1964 and hosts two race weekends each year. Its season-opening weekend March 5-8 features full-throttle excitement with the NASCAR Cup Series, NTT INDYCAR SERIES, NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and ARCA Menards Series. NASCAR will also return Oct. 16-18 with intense NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series playoff racing. Phoenix Raceway also hosts a variety of events throughout the year, including concerts, corporate meetings and conferences, charity events, weddings, holiday events, sport and endurance competitions, and driving schools. For more information, visit www.PhoenixRaceway.com and download the new NASCAR Tracks App at www.phoenixraceway.com/nascar-tracks-app/.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 15 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR sanctions races in three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series™, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series™), four international series (NASCAR Brasil Series, NASCAR Canada Series, NASCAR Euro Series, NASCAR Mexico Series), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour) and a local grassroots series (NASCAR Local Racing Series Powered by O’Reilly Auto Parts). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in five cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races annually in 11 countries and more than 30 U.S. states.

For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, X and Facebook.