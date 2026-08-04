ECHOPARK SPEEDWAY HOSTING TWO THRILLING NASCAR WEEKENDS IN 2027

The Autotrader 400 headlines EchoPark Speedway’s Spring race weekend Feb. 26–28, 2027.

Atlanta’s Night Race weekend returns July 17–18, featuring thrilling NASCAR action in primetime on Sunday night, July 18, in the Dollar Tree 400.

For the first time since 2008, EchoPark Speedway will host two NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series events in a single season.

HAMPTON, Ga. (Aug. 4, 2026) – EchoPark Speedway will host two thrilling NASCAR weekends in 2027, giving fans two opportunities to experience the high-speed, action-packed racing Atlanta is known for in the spring and summer next year.

EchoPark Speedway will once again host the second points-paying race of the year during its spring race weekend February 26–28, 2027. Fresh off the season-opening DAYTONA 500, the Autotrader 400 will be a highly anticipated event for fans and racers alike. Renowned for its intense and dynamic racing, Atlanta’s Spring NASCAR Cup Series race has set new records for lead changes at the Hampton, Ga., track in each of the last three years. The stars of the Cup Series will hope to perform the final lead change and start their 2027 season with a victory at one of the series’ most competitive venues.

NASCAR will return to EchoPark Speedway July 17–18, 2027, for primetime racing under the lights in Atlanta’s Night Race weekend. The weekend is headlined by Cup Series action in the Dollar Tree 400 on Sunday night, July 18, and features the fast and furious racing EchoPark Speedway is known for, enhanced by the spectacle and intensity of competition under the lights.

“We can’t wait to welcome fans back to EchoPark Speedway for two unforgettable NASCAR weekends in 2027,” said EchoPark Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison. “Whether it’s paired with spring sunshine or the electric atmosphere of racing under the lights on a summer night, fans are enjoying some of the best racing in the world when NASCAR comes to Atlanta. We’re looking forward to delivering more white-knuckle, edge-of-your-seat excitement to everyone who joins us in February and July next year.”

For the first time since 2008, the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series will make two trips to Hampton, Ga., for its 2027 season. The spring race weekend will see the trucks hit the track on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2027; on Saturday night, July 17, 2027, the rising stars of the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series will battle under the lights.

The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series will make one visit to Georgia in 2027. During Atlanta’s Spring NASCAR weekend, the Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250 will run alongside the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race for the 13th year of EchoPark Speedway’s same-day NASCAR doubleheader on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2027.

Green flag times, weekend entertainment, and complete broadcast information for EchoPark Speedway’s 2027 NASCAR events will be announced at a later date.

Season tickets for all five NASCAR races at EchoPark Speedway in 2027, weekend ticket packages, and single-event tickets are available now at EchoParkSpeedway.com or by calling 770-946-4211.

About the Autotrader 400 weekend:

Atlanta’s Spring NASCAR weekend is headlined by the Autotrader 400 on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2027, with intense superspeedway pack racing that challenges NASCAR’s best and dazzles fans.

The race weekend also features the 13th year of Atlanta’s same-day NASCAR doubleheader on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2027. The thrills of the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and the Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race all happen in one action-packed day.

More information on the Feb. 26–28, 2027 Autotrader 400 weekend and ticket availability can be found online at EchoParkSpeedway.com.

About the Dollar Tree 400:

Atlanta’s Night Race returns with the Dollar Tree 400 on Sunday night, July 18, 2027. Sparks will fly as NASCAR’s best duel into the night on EchoPark Speedway’s challenging high banks.

Before Sunday night’s main event, competitors will hit the track for Sunbelt Rentals Qualifying and the rising stars of the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series will race under the lights on Saturday night, July 17, 2027.

More information on the July 17–18 Dollar Tree 400 weekend and ticket availability can be found online at EchoParkSpeedway.com.

About EchoPark Speedway:

EchoPark Speedway is a premier entertainment venue located about 30 miles south of Atlanta, Ga.

Since 1960, EchoPark Speedway has been a staple of the NASCAR calendar and currently hosts two weekends of racing in the spring and summer each year. When NASCAR isn’t in town, EchoPark Speedway’s versatile facility hosts an assortment of events that attract visitors from near and far, from Monster Jam to the Georgia State Fair and everything in between.

For more information on EchoPark Speedway and to see upcoming events at the facility, visit EchoParkSpeedway.com.