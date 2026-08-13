DICloak Coupon Code: Max Bonuses, Discounts & Best Ways to Save in 2026

Looking for a DICloak coupon code that gives you the biggest possible discount? The answer is slightly different from what many coupon websites suggest.

As of August 2026, DICloak does not advertise a universal coupon code that everyone can enter at checkout. Instead, there are several legitimate ways to reduce the effective cost of a DICloak subscription, including annual billing, the free plan, a 7-day trial, and, for longer subscriptions, an exclusive discount negotiated directly with DICloak.

The numbers make the difference particularly clear.

The standard DICloak plans currently range from $0 to $138 per month. The Free plan includes 5 browser profiles, while the Base, Plus, and Share+ plans provide substantially more capacity. Annual billing can reduce the listed monthly equivalent by 40%.

DICloak coupon code: is there one?

No universal DICloak discount code is currently listed by the company.

DICloak’s own subscription FAQ specifically states that it does not currently offer universal discount codes. However, customers looking for a long-term subscription can contact official customer service and request an exclusive long-term subscription discount.

This distinction matters because many third-party coupon pages publish codes without showing whether they are still active.

A better approach is to compare the actual subscription prices.

DICloak planMonthly priceAnnual priceAnnual savingFree$0$0$0Base$8$57.60$38.40Plus$28.80$207.36$138.24Share+$138$993.60$662.40

The annual figures represent a 40% reduction compared with paying the standard monthly price for 12 months.

For example, paying for Base month-by-month for an entire year would cost $96. The annual price is $57.60, creating a $38.40 difference.

For Plus, the calculation is even more substantial: $28.80 × 12 equals $345.60, compared with $207.36 annually. That is a $138.24 saving.

Share+ produces the largest absolute difference. Twelve monthly payments would total $1,656, whereas the annual price is $993.60. The difference is $662.40.

What is the biggest DICloak bonus?

The biggest guaranteed public saving currently visible is the 40% annual-billing discount.

There is also a potentially larger opportunity for customers who need DICloak for an extended period. DICloak says customers can contact its official support team about an exclusive long-term subscription discount. The actual percentage is not published as a universal figure, so it would be misleading to claim that every customer receives a specific additional percentage.

For a business using DICloak for 12 months or longer, asking about a long-term deal before purchasing may therefore be worthwhile.

How much can you save with DICloak?

The easiest way to understand the savings is to compare 12 monthly payments with the annual option.

With Base:

$8 × 12 = $96

Annual price = $57.60

Potential saving = $38.40

With Plus:

$28.80 × 12 = $345.60

Annual price = $207.36

Potential saving = $138.24

With Share+:

$138 × 12 = $1,656

Annual price = $993.60

Potential saving = $662.40

That means the annual discount becomes increasingly valuable as the subscription price increases.

For someone considering Share+, the annual option effectively reduces the monthly equivalent from $138 to $82.80.

Is there a DICloak free trial?

Yes.

DICloak’s subscription FAQ states that it offers a 7-day free trial. The company says users can obtain trial access by contacting official customer service and completing a survey.

There is also a permanent Free plan.

The current Free plan costs $0 and provides 1 member, 5 browser profiles, and 15 daily profile openings.

That makes the Free plan useful for testing the basic workflow before committing to a paid subscription.

What does the DICloak Free plan include?

The Free plan currently provides:

$0 monthly cost

1 member

5 browser profiles

15 daily open times

Custom browser fingerprinting

Proxy configuration

For somebody managing only a handful of profiles, that may be sufficient.

The limitation becomes more obvious when comparing it with the paid tiers. The Base plan increases the profile capacity to 20, while Plus lists 100 profiles and 50,000 daily open times. Share+ lists 200 profiles with unlimited members and unlimited daily open times on the current pricing page.

Which DICloak plan gives the best value?

There is no single answer because the plans are designed around different usage levels.

Base costs $8 per month and is aimed at lighter team usage. The current documentation lists 20 profiles and 400 daily open times for the plan.

Plus costs $28.80 per month and provides 100 profiles and 50,000 daily open times according to the current official pricing information. It also adds features such as RPA automation, window synchronization, multi-device login and Open API functionality.

Share+ costs $138 per month and is aimed at larger teams. It provides unlimited members and unlimited daily open times, with 200 profiles listed as the standard allocation on the current pricing page.

For a single user with 10–20 profiles, Base can be considerably cheaper.

For a workflow involving dozens of profiles and frequent browser openings, Plus offers a much larger capacity jump.

For larger teams, Share+ becomes more relevant.

People Also Ask: DICloak coupon code

Does DICloak have a coupon code?

DICloak currently says it does not offer a universal discount code. Long-term customers can contact official customer service to ask about an exclusive subscription discount.

How can I get a DICloak discount?

The simplest public discount is annual billing, currently advertised at 40% below the equivalent monthly pricing. Long-term customers can also ask DICloak support whether an exclusive subscription offer is available.

Is DICloak free?

Yes. DICloak has a $0 Free plan with 5 browser profiles and 15 daily open times.

Does DICloak have a free trial?

Yes. DICloak’s FAQ states that a 7-day free trial is available through its customer-service process.

How much is DICloak per month?

The currently published plans are $0 for Free, $8 for Base, $28.80 for Plus and $138 for Share+.

How much is DICloak annually?

The published annual prices are $57.60 for Base, $207.36 for Plus and $993.60 for Share+. These represent a 40% reduction compared with paying the normal monthly rate for 12 months.

Can I change my DICloak subscription?

Yes. DICloak states that subscribers can change their subscription plan without restrictions. When switching plans, the amount already paid and the price difference are taken into account.

What is a DICloak browser profile?

A browser profile is an independent browser environment in which fingerprint and proxy settings can be configured separately. DICloak gives the example of using separate profiles when managing multiple social-media accounts.