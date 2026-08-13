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SUPER.COM NAMED OFFICIAL DISCOUNT APP OF NHRA

By Official Release
3 Minute Read

INDIANAPOLIS (Aug. 13, 2026) – NHRA officials announced today that Super.com, the all-in-one app that helps everyday Americans save, earn and put more money in their pockets, has been named the Official Discount App of NHRA.

Already a sponsor of Rick Ware Racing (RWR) and its Top Fuel driver lineup of Clay Millican and Tony Schumacher, Super.com is augmenting its team partnership with this new league relationship that will feature onsite activation at select NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series events.

Designed to help consumers spend less and save more, Super.com saves users on hotels and travel, provides cash back on everyday purchases, and rewards its Super+ members with premium access and experiences.

“Our partnership with Rick Ware Racing introduced us to the energy and passion that define NHRA, and we immediately saw an opportunity to do more,” said Dave Rodriguez, Super.com head of partnerships. “Becoming the Official Discount App of NHRA allows us to connect directly with fans, making it easier for them to save money on the things they already do every day, whether they’re booking travel, shopping online or heading to the racetrack. This builds on the work we’ve already begun with RWR.”

Along with onsite activation at national events, Super.com will receive coverage on NHRA.tv and during NHRA on FOX broadcasts, providing a significant platform to showcase its growing all-in-one app to the NHRA fanbase.

Super.com has established a strong presence with Millican and Schumacher throughout NHRA’s 75th anniversary season. Millican is one of NHRA’s most popular drivers and has eight career NHRA Top Fuel victories, while Schumacher is Top Fuel’s most successful driver with eight world championships and 88 career victories.

“We’re excited to welcome Super.com to the NHRA family as the Official Discount App of NHRA,” said Brad Gerber, NHRA vice president of sales and chief development officer. “It’s an innovative brand delivering great value to our fans, and this partnership will enhance the NHRA fan experience even more. Super.com has developed a strong presence in motorsports through its partnership with Rick Ware Racing, and we’re thrilled to welcome them to NHRA.”

For more information on Super.com, visit www.Super.com. For more information on NHRA, including the full 2026 75th anniversary schedule, visit www.NHRA.com.

About Super.com

Super.com is building the world’s most valuable membership program. Super+ members have access to 15+ benefits focused on saving, earning, credit building and more. Our members get deep discounts on hotels, use a secured charge card to build credit, take out cash advances to make ends meet, play games to earn money and much more. Available on web, iOS, and Android – visit www.super.com, download the app, or follow Super.com on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook and TikTok.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports and NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™ at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

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