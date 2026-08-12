RCR Race Preview: Richmond Raceway

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series at Richmond Raceway… This weekend’s Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway marks the track’s 80th anniversary celebration, and Richard Childress Racing enters the race with its own storied legacy at the historic short track, contributing 11 wins in 196 Series starts, dating back to 1972. Dale Earnhardt’s five victories (1985 – spring, both races in 1987, 1990 – fall, and 1991 – spring) lead the Welcome, N.C.-based organization. Kevin Harvick won three times (2006 – fall, 2011 – fall, and 2013 – spring) driving under the RCR banner, while Clint Bowyer scored his first short track victory in the Cup Series at the Virginia facility (2008 – spring). Austin Dillon won back-to-back races in 2024 and 2025. The team owns 41 top-five and 78 top-10 finishes in Cup Series competition at the 0.75-mile oval.

Deep Roots… Richard Childress made 19 starts as a driver at Richmond Raceway between 1971-1981, earning four top-10 finishes and leading a total of 38 laps. Each of Childress’ starts at the Henrico County, Virginia-based facility took place when the track was a half-mile paved oval. The track’s current, 0.75-mile D-shaped configuration was not built until 1988.

Tickets to the 2026 Carolina Cowboys Home Stand On Sale Now… The Carolina Cowboys are a professional bull riding team in the PBR Teams League owned by Richard Childress and Jeff Broin, with Austin Dillon serving as the team’s general manager. The team’s 2026 season is in full swing as they look to defend their Championship title. With three events completed, the team is currently No. 4 in the league with a 5-3 record. Last weekend in Sunrise, Florida, the team went 2-1, logging key wins against the Oklahoma Wildcatters and host Florida Freedom. The Carolina Cowboys return to competition in this weekend in Nashville, Tennessee on August 14-16 set to take on the Missouri Thunder, Nashville Stampede and Texas Rattlers. Don’t miss the Carolina Cowboys 2026 “Cowboy Days” home stand September 18-20 at First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. Tickets are on sale at PBR.com and Ticketmaster.com.

Watch Us on USA Network… The Cook Out 400 will be televised live on Saturday, August 15 beginning at 7 p.m. ET on USA Network and will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. Friday’s Cup Series practice and qualifying session will be broadcast live on truTV and Max beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET. Ride shotgun all season long with live, in-car camera feeds and scanner audio with a paid subscription to Max as part of their NASCAR driver cam experience during the race.

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Supreme Long Range Chevrolet at Richmond Raceway… Austin Dillon enters this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway as the two-time defending race winner, having posted dominating performances at the track in both 2024 and 2025. In his most recent win at the track in 2025, Dillon led 107 of 400 laps, including the final 49, and crossed the finish line 2.471 seconds ahead of Alex Bowman. In addition to his two victories, Dillon, who has made 22 total starts in Cup Series competition at Richmond, owns three top-five and eight top-10 finishes at the track. The North Carolina native has 10 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts at Richmond Raceway, acquiring two top-five and seven top-10 finishes, including one pole award.

Going for Three in a Row… Dillon’s back-to-back Richmond wins in 2024 and 2025 made him the first RCR driver since Dale Earnhardt to win consecutive Cup races at the 0.75-mile oval. This weekend, Dillon will look to become the first driver to win three consecutive races at Richmond Raceway since NASCAR Hall of Famer Bobby Allison accomplished the feat in 1982-83.

Memorable Moments… Dillon’s career-first NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series start came at Richmond Raceway in 2008 driving the No. 21 Childress Institute for Pediatric Trauma Chevrolet for RCR with crew chief Shane Wilson calling the shots. Dillon, who finished 26th in the race, went on to earn an O’Reilly Auto Parts Series championship for the storied organization in 2012.

About Bass Pro Shops… Bass Pro Shops, North America’s premier outdoor and conservation company, was founded in 1972 when avid young angler Johnny Morris started selling tackle out of his father’s liquor store in Springfield, Missouri. That was the company’s sole location for the first 13 years, and it has since grown to nearly 200 retail locations throughout North America. Today the company provides customers with unmatched offerings spanning premier destination retail, outdoor equipment manufacturing, world-class resort destinations and more. In 2017 Bass Pro Shops united with Cabela’s to create a “best-of-the-best” experience with superior products, dynamic locations and outstanding customer service. Bass Pro Shops also operates White River Marine Group, offering an unsurpassed collection of industry-leading boat brands, and Big Cedar Lodge, America’s Premier Wilderness Resort. Under the visionary conservation leadership of Johnny Morris, Bass Pro Shops is a national leader in protecting habitat and introducing families to the outdoors and has been named by Newsweek as “America’s Best Outdoor Retailer” for four consecutive years and “America’s Most Trusted Retailer for Outdoor Gear.”

From Winchester, The American Legend, comes Supreme® Long Range Ammunition… An all-new line of high-quality precision centerfire rifle ammunition that takes long range shooting to the next level. Featuring BC Max™ bullets, the first Winchester bullet purpose-built for hunting and targets at even the most extreme ranges, Supreme Long Range promises match-grade accuracy and devastating terminal performance.

Meet us at Bass Pro Shops… Dillon is scheduled to greet shoppers and sign autographs alongside fellow Bass Pro Shops driver Chase Briscoe at the Bass Pro Shops in Ashland, Virginia (11550 Lakeridge Pkwy, Ashland, Virginia 23005) on Saturday morning, August 15 at 10 a.m. Local Time. Stop by to meet the driver of the No. 3 Chevrolet and pick up all of the gear you need for your next outdoor adventure.

Meet Dillon… Dillon is scheduled to sign autographs at the RCR Merchandise Hauler in the Fan Zone at Richmond Raceway on Friday at 12:35 p.m. Local Time and Saturday at 2:55 p.m. Local Time. For fans unable to travel to the race, visit the official RCR Team Store to purchase Austin Dillon merch: https://store.rcrracing.com.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES:

Did you notice any similarities this weekend between Iowa Speedway and Richmond Raceway?

“I used to think they didn’t correlate a lot. In the old asphalt getting to the patch in Iowa, I noticed some of the yaw moments you get turning into the corner in Richmond. When you run the bottom it’s closer to Richmond, but the higher you run, it isn’t conducive. But there are tendencies at Iowa you can make at Richmond.”

You’ve been dominant the last two years at Richmond Raceway. What has the No. 3 team figured out about the drivability of the car, unlike anyone else?

“I feel like I have a good feel for what I need in our No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Supreme Long Range Chevrolet. We go to the sim, we do some runs and I am pretty adamant on what I am looking for. I guess I am giving good feedback to the guys, and they are delivering what we need. Richmond Raceway is all about managing tire heat and energy, and the way I approach it has just worked out over the long runs. And last year we could take off on short run. We’ve always been good on long run, and we’ve mixed in short run speed. Last year was the most dominant we have been, but we need to make it better, the other teams will come out swinging. They will have seen the data of what we’ve been doing, so you need to put it all together and hope it works out.”

You’re 144 points back from making The Chase. You’re still in the ball game, but can’t make any errors. How do you view the final three races?

“We want to go get a win with the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Supreme Long Range Chevrolet. If we could do that, it would be great for Chevrolet and RCR. We have fought through a lot of adversity this year losing Kyle. Making solid runs is what we’re focused on, and making sure we’re set up for a good following year, trying to learn as much as we can. We want to win, we want to get to Victory Lane and points follow that. If you can get to Victory Lane, you don’t need to worry about points.”

You have had such an amazing run at Richmond Raceway. What is it about that track, and how can you apply that to other tracks because it is amazing how you get around that racetrack?

“I would say Richmond Raceway was probably my worst track at one point in my career. I really struggled there. At one test I kind of figured out how to approach a particular groove or line around the track. I’ve kept that consistency ever since, and I’m also very decisive before we get there in the simulator. I have a feel for it there, as well. Of course I am trying to recreate that feeling at other places, but sometimes it just doesn’t work out. I think another track we have shown promise at was Iowa Speedway this past season, and I think there are similarities between the two aging surfaces. Any place that has high tire wear, I think I show up and have pretty good throttle control and that tends to help me. Just trying to be decisive on a line when I get to these tracks is pretty important.”

Austin Hill and the No. 33 Morgan & Morgan Chevrolet at Richmond Raceway… Austin Hill will make his first NASCAR Cup Series start at Richmond Raceway on Saturday. In preparation for the night race, Hill has spent time in a simulator at the GM Charlotte Technical Center in Concord, North Carolina, watched previous race footage, and prepped with teammate Austin Dillon.

Virginia Short Track Success… Despite making his first premier series start at Richmond Raceway this weekend, Hill has found success at the Virginia short track throughout his career. The Winston, Georgia native has competed in three NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series (two top-10 results), two NASCAR Truck Series (two top-10 finishes), and three NASCAR Pro Series East races (one win – 2013, three top-10 results) at the 0.75-mile asphalt oval.

Honoring KB… This weekend, Morgan & Morgan will honor Kyle Busch and his legacy with special tributes on their familiar black and yellow scheme. Busch’s famous bow will adorn the hood of the No. 33 Chevrolet, while The Bundle of Joy Fund (BOJF) logo will ride with Hill on the decklid. For more information on ways to support BOJF and continue the work that Samantha and Kyle Busch started, please visit bundleofjoyfund.org.

About Morgan & Morgan… As America’s largest injury law firm, with lawyers licensed in all 50 states, Morgan & Morgan has recovered more than $30 billion for over 700,000 clients. Throughout the United States, our attorneys fulfill our “For The People” commitment in over 50 practice areas, including national mass torts and class actions, labor and employment, product liability and dangerous drugs, among many others. Hundreds of law firms throughout the U.S. refer thousands of cases through our Morgan Connection platform. Our firm has taken on some of the biggest corporations across the globe, including BP, Facebook, Google, Monsanto, and Eli Lilly, and recovered billions in complex national litigation, including $1.8 billion in the Porter Ranch Gas Leak case in California. Learn more at www.forthepeople.com.

Meet Hill… On Saturday, August 15 at 3:25 p.m. Local Time, Hill is scheduled to sign autographs at the RCR Merchandise Hauler in the Fan Zone at Richmond Raceway. Stop by to meet the racer and purchase new gear before the green flag waves.

AUSTIN HILL QUOTE:

With making your first NASCAR Cup Series start at Richmond Raceway this weekend, what is the outlook?

“I’ve been watching a lot of videos and SMT of what AD (Austin Dillon) does there to be good. I feel like I naturally run some of the line that he does. He does a little different stuff in Turns 3 and 4 to help with his exit, but the concept is close. I’ve always had confidence that Richmond could be a track that I could be halfway decent at, but we have struggled there at times on the O’Reilly (Auto Parts Series) side. Things have also not gone our way in some of those races, like cording a right front tire. To be good at Richmond though, you have to make the tires last. Tracks that have tire fall off are ones that I really enjoy racing at. It’s a short track but similar to Darlington or Homestead, tracks that I like. It has low grip, and your car needs good drive off to not burn the right rear off of our Morgan & Morgan Chevrolet.”