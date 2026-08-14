Kaishan USA and Brabazon Pump Partner with NASCAR Driver Josh Bilicki for World Wide Technology Raceway

LOXLEY, Ala. — Kaishan USA, a leading provider of industrial air compressors, and its independent distributor partner, Brabazon Pump, Compressor and Vacuum, today announced a co-sponsorship agreement for the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race on September 12, 2026, at World Wide Technology Raceway in East St. Louis, Illinois. The partnership will feature professional driver Josh Bilicki competing with SS- Greenlight Racing, with Kaishan USA and Brabazon Pump branding displayed prominently on his vehicle throughout race weekend.

“I’m proud to partner with Kaishan USA and Brabazon Pump, Compressor and Vacuum for our race weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway”; said Josh Bilicki. “Success in racing comes down to preparation, execution and consistency. Those are the same qualities Kaishan USA and Brabazon Pump bring to their customers every day, and I’m excited to represent both organizations on a national stage.”

This co-sponsorship brings together two organizations that believe performance is earned under pressure. For Kaishan USA, the partnership extends the brand into an environment where performance is visible, measurable and unforgiving—just like the systems its customers rely on every day.

This is about putting the Kaishan USA brand in front of a hardworking American audience that understands performance” said Bubba Phillips, marketing manager at Kaishan USA. “NASCAR reflects the same realities our customers face—pressure, precision and no margin for failure. That’s exactly the standard we hold ourselves to every day.”

For Brabazon Pump, the co-branded sponsorship reflects a relationship that continues to gain momentum.

“We’re proud to stand alongside Kaishan USA in this effort” said Heath Brabazon, president of Brabazon Pump, Compressor and Vacuum. “Kaishan USA gives our customers an incredible combination of efficiency, reliability, strong warranty coverage and value, and we’re excited to put that in front of a national audience through this partnership.”

The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series event at World Wide Technology Raceway is expected to draw thousands of fans and a national audience, providing both companies with an opportunity to engage customers, distributor partners and the broader industrial community.

About Kaishan USA

Kaishan USA engineers high-performance industrial air systems that help manufacturers operate more efficiently. Its portfolio includes rotary screw air compressors, industrial vacuum systems and centrifugal solutions designed for demanding applications. Headquartered in Loxley, Alabama, Kaishan USA combines engineering expertise, responsive customer support and industry-leading lead times to help customers maximize uptime and productivity.

For more information, visit kaishanusa.com.

About Brabazon Pump, Compressor and Vacuum

Brabazon Pump, Compressor and Vacuum is the Midwest’s trusted source for air compressors, pumps, blowers and vacuum systems. Since 1978, the company has built its reputation on technical knowledge, customer-focused service and reliable equipment designed to keep industrial operations running efficiently.

For more information, visit brabazon.com.