NHRA COUNTDOWN TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP KICKS OFF AT INAUGURAL DODGE NHRA GREAT LAKES NATIONALS PRESENTED BY MOPAR

MARTIN, Mich. (Aug. 13, 2026) – The 2026 NHRA Countdown to the Championship playoffs will see a new element of competition as the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series heads to US 131 Motorsports Park for the first time for the inaugural Dodge NHRA Great Lakes Nationals presented by MOPAR on Sept. 18-20.

The highly-anticipated debut at US 131 Motorsports Park will mark the opening race of the Countdown to the Championship, as the sport’s top drivers begin their six-race pursuit of an NHRA world title. With the points reset following the regular-season finale in Indy, every round and every point becomes critical during the six-race playoffs.

The top contenders in Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle will arrive at the standout facility looking to make a strong opening statement at the Countdown’s first race in a region loaded with motorsports fans.

The Dodge NHRA Great Lakes Nationals presented by MOPAR is the 15th of 20 events during the 2026 NHRA season and there’s plenty of excitement brewing for NHRA’s national event debut at US 131 Motorsports Park. Fans will get a thrilling glimpse at 12,000-horsepower, 340-mph nitro machines all weekend, including two rounds of qualifying on both Friday and Saturday, leading into eliminations on Sunday.

With the added intensity of the playoffs, it makes for a can’t-miss weekend in Martin as NHRA continues its 75th anniversary celebration. The 2026 Dodge NHRA Great Lakes Nationals presented by MOPAR will also be broadcast on FS1, with elimination coverage beginning at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 20.

The Top Fuel ranks have been dominated throughout 2026 by reigning world champion Doug Kalitta and current points leader Shawn Langdon, the pair of stellar teammates from Michigan-based Kalitta Motorsports. Others to watch will be longtime Dodge driver Leah Pruett, as well as her husband and motorsports legend Tony Stewart, rookie sensation Maddi Gordon, Josh Hart, Justin Ashley and Antron Brown.

Matt Hagan has won each of his four world titles behind the wheel of a Dodge Funny Car. He’s currently in the championship mix in the loaded category, a group that includes current points leader and three-time champ Ron Capps, Kalitta Motorsports driver J.R. Todd, Funny Car rising star Jordan Vandergriff, his John Force Racing teammate Jack Beckman and reigning back-to-back world champion Austin Prock.

Six-time Pro Stock world champ Greg Anderson and KB Titan Racing teammate Dallas Glenn have battled for the points lead all season. The duo split wins at two of NHRA’s new facilities, taking victories in Valdosta and Maryland. They will be up against the likes of Aaron Stanfield, six-time champ Erica Enders, Matt Hartford and Greg Stanfield.

Reigning Pro Stock Motorcycle champion Richard Gadson earned wins in Gainesville and Norwalk, while his teammate and two-time champion Gaige Herrera won in Charlotte and Bristol. Matt and Angie Smith each have wins this season, while other standouts include John Hall, Steve Johnson, Chase Van Sant and Jianna Evaristo.

The Dodge NHRA Great Lakes Nationals presented by MOPAR will also feature racing in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series and Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown.

Race fans at US 131 Motorsports Park can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce each driver and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk. They are also invited to congratulate the event winners at the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday to crown the first-ever national event winners in Martin. As always, fans get a pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet. Fans can see their favorite teams in action and servicing their cars, get autographs and more. They can also visit NHRA’s Manufacturers Midway, where sponsors and vendors create an exciting atmosphere.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature two rounds at 12 and 2:30 p.m. ET on Friday, Sept. 18 and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, Sept. 19 at 12 and 2:30 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 20. Television coverage includes qualifying on FS1 at 12 p.m. ET on Sunday before eliminations action at 2 p.m.

To purchase tickets to the 2026 Dodge NHRA Great Lakes Nationals presented by MOPAR, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. Children 12 and under are free in general admission areas with the purchase of an adult ticket. For more information about the NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™ and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.