HENDRICK MOTORSPORTS SIGNS CONNOR ZILISCH TO MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT BEGINNING IN 2028

RISING STAR TO DRIVE THE TEAM’S NO. 48 ALLY CHEVROLET

CONCORD, N.C. (Aug. 17, 2026) – Connor Zilisch will drive the No. 48 Ally Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports beginning in 2028 after signing a multi-year agreement with the 15-time NASCAR Cup Series champions earlier today.

“Connor is a truly gifted young racer,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports. “His talent behind the wheel is exceptional, but I’m even more impressed by the person he is. When someone with that kind of ability and character becomes available, you do everything you can to bring them into your organization. We have tremendous confidence in Connor, and we believe he’s the right driver to build on the legacy of the No. 48 Ally team for many years to come.”

Zilisch burst onto the national scene in September 2024 with a dominant victory in his NASCAR O’Reilly Series debut at Watkins Glen International. He then recorded a historic 2025 NOAPS campaign that produced 10 wins, eight pole positions and the regular season championship with Hendrick Motorsports affiliate JR Motorsports.

“This is one of those moments you dream about as a kid,” Zilisch said. “Hendrick Motorsports has always represented the standard in our sport, and being entrusted to help continue that legacy means everything to me. The chance to drive a Chevrolet for Mr. Hendrick, carry the colors of an incredible partner like Ally and compete alongside some of the best drivers and people in racing is what you work so hard for. I’m grateful for the confidence they’ve shown in me, and it’s my job to prove they made the right decision.”

The 2028 season will be the 10th for Ally Financial as the full-season primary sponsor of the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports team. The 20-year-old Zilisch is a native of Charlotte, North Carolina, where Ally maintains a large corporate presence.

“We’ve spent nearly a decade investing in the No. 48’s storied legacy alongside Hendrick Motorsports, and handing the wheel to a driver of Connor’s caliber is such an incredible way to begin another historic chapter,” said Andrea Brimmer, chief marketing and public relations officer for Ally. “Connor is an unbelievable talent with the motivation to match, and he understands what it means to represent a brand and a fanbase that care deeply about this car. I’m thrilled to welcome him to the Ally Racing family and cannot wait to do great things together on and off the track.”

Zilisch began racing karts at age 5 and quickly emerged as an elite talent, highlighted by winning the FIA Karting Academy Trophy in 2020. After transitioning to cars in 2021, he demonstrated remarkable versatility, competing successfully in sports cars, Trans-Am and late model stock cars before rising through NASCAR’s national ranks.

In 2024, Zilisch established himself as one of racing’s premier prospects with class victories in both the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA and the 12 Hours of Sebring in his first attempts. Later that year, less than two months after turning 18, he won his NOAPS debut at Watkins Glen by leading 45 of 90 laps. He followed in 2025 with one of the most dominant seasons in series history, earning 10 victories, 18 consecutive top-five finishes and becoming the first driver to win the regular season championship despite missing a race. Through 45 NOAPS starts, he has amassed 13 wins and 10 poles.

Driving for Trackhouse Racing, Zilisch made three NASCAR Cup Series starts in 2025 before beginning his full-time Cup career in 2026. He will join Hendrick Motorsports in 2028 following Alex Bowman’s previously announced retirement from full-time competition.

ABOUT HENDRICK MOTORSPORTS:

Founded by Rick Hendrick in 1984, Hendrick Motorsports is the winningest team in NASCAR Cup Series history. At the sport’s premier level, the organization holds the all-time records in every major statistical category, including championships (15), points-paying race victories (322) and laps led (more than 86,000). It has earned at least one race win in a record 41 different seasons, including an active streak of 41 in a row (1986-2026). The team fields four full-time Chevrolet entries in the NASCAR Cup Series with drivers Alex Bowman, William Byron, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson. Headquartered on more than 150 acres in Concord, North Carolina, Hendrick Motorsports employs approximately 600 people. For more information, please visit HendrickMotorsports.com or interact on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.

ABOUT ALLY FINANCIAL:

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) includes the nation’s largest all-digital bank and an industry leading auto finance business, driven by a mission to “Do It Right” for its customers and communities. Ally is a U.S. financial holding company with $200 billion in assets and 9.6 million customers (June 30, 2026). Ally Bank, Member FDIC, offers online banking products, including high-yield savings and no hidden fee checking, and was the first major U.S. bank to eliminate overdraft fees. Ally also provides investing solutions through Ally Invest, including online brokerage, automated investing, IRAs and personal financial advice. As a leader in auto finance, Ally provides consumer and dealer financing, insurance, and vehicle remarketing services. Ally’s seasoned corporate finance business provides capital to equity sponsors and middle-market companies. Visit ally.com.