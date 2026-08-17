JOEY LOGANO DRIVES TO COOK OUT 400 VICTORY AT RICHMOND RACEWAY

RICHMOND, VA – August 17, 2026 – Team Penske’s Joey Logano won Saturday night’s Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway, earning his second NASCAR Cup Series victory of the 2026 season and the 39th win of his Cup Series career. The victory also marked Roush Yates Engines’ 236th NASCAR Cup Series win, Team Penske’s 111th Cup Series win with Ford, and Ford Racing’s 752nd victory in Cup Series competition, adding to the longstanding partnership between Roush Yates Engines, Ford Racing, and Team Penske.

“Congratulations to Roger, Mike, Paul, Joey and everyone at Team Penske on the win at Richmond,” said Doug Yates, President and CEO of Roush Yates Engines. “Richmond has always been a special place for my family and Roush Yates Engines, and we’ve been fortunate to celebrate a number of wins here with some incredible drivers and teams. The Team Penske Ford Mustangs showed speed in qualifying and the race, and Joey and the No. 22 team did a great job executing throughout the race. It’s great to see the momentum these teams are building as we prepare for The Chase, and we’re proud to provide the horsepower for Ford Racing teams.”

“My team did a great job. The pressure was on everybody to make the right calls, to execute the runs, to have a good pit stop there. We were door-to-door pretty much onto pit road. That tested everything we had. I thought we were gonna be in good shape because the run before that we were a lot faster than the 19 right at the end, but we weren’t able to be the same amount of good as we wanted to be. This is the first time I’ve had all of my kids here for a win, so this is a real special one for our family. I’m looking forward to enjoying it,” commented Logano.

Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney started Saturday night’s Cook Out 400 from the pole and set the pace early, leading 60 of the opening 70 laps to capture his sixth stage victory of the season. Logano remained in contention throughout the opening segment and finished Stage 1 in third behind Blaney and Chase Briscoe. The No. 22 Ford continued to improve as the race progressed, with Logano surging to the front to capture the Stage 2 victory. Logano continued to battle at the front throughout the final stage before taking the lead with 39 laps remaining. Crew chief Paul Wolfe called Logano to pit road shortly after for the team’s final stop, setting up a strategy battle as Christopher Bell attempted to stretch his tires to the checkered flag. On fresher tires, Logano closed the gap to reclaim the lead from Bell. Once back out front, Logano maintained control through the closing laps and held off a late charge from Chase Briscoe to take the checkered flag by 0.392 seconds. Logano led a total of 95 laps to earn his second victory in four races and his first Richmond win since 2017.

Team Penske teammate Austin Cindric finished third, while Wood Brothers Racing’s Josh Berry brought home an eighth-place finish, placing three Ford Mustangs inside the top 10 at Richmond.

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to New Hampshire Motor Speedway next for the Dollar Tree 301, with just two races remaining before the start of The Chase. Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney enters the weekend as the defending race winner, while Logano will look to carry the momentum from his Richmond victory into New Hampshire.

About Roush Yates Engines

Roush Yates Engines is a leading-edge engine development company based in Mooresville, NC consisting of two state-of-the-art facilities – Roush Yates Engines and Roush Yates Manufacturing Solutions, a world class AS9100 Rev D/ISO 13485 certified CNC manufacturing facility. The company’s core business includes designing, building and testing purpose-built race engines.

Ford Racing in partnership with Roush Yates Engines is the exclusive engine builder of the NASCAR FR9 Ford V8 engine.

With an unparalleled culture of winning and steeped in rich racing history, Roush Yates Engines continues to follow the company’s vision to lead performance engine innovation and staying true to the company’s mission, provide race winning engines through demonstrated power and performance.