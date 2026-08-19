Austin Dillon RCR Race Preview: New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series at New Hampshire Motor Speedway… In 140 NASCAR Cup Series starts at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Richard Childress Racing has recorded four victories. Clint Bowyer earned the organization’s most recent win at the 1.058-mile oval in 2010 after capturing his first career Cup Series victory there in 2007. Kevin Harvick drove from the pole to Victory Lane in 2006, pacing the field for a race-high 196 laps. Robby Gordon gave RCR its first New Hampshire win in the 2001 season finale, which also marked the first Cup Series victory of his career. Overall, the Welcome, N.C.-based organization has compiled 16 top-five finishes, 43 top-10s and two pole awards at the asphalt oval.

The people who helped build RCR’s past are now helping lead its future… Chad Haney and Andy Street are great examples of what long-term commitment and talent development at Richard Childress Racing can produce. Both were part of Clint Bowyer’s No. 33 Cheerios/Hamburger Helper Chevrolet team that bested Tony Stewart in a fuel-mileage showdown to win at New Hampshire in 2010. Nearly 16 years later, both have risen through the RCR ranks to become successful crew chiefs. Their journeys reflect RCR’s ability to develop talent and give dedicated employees opportunities to grow into leadership roles.

Supporting Our Veterans… As America celebrates its 250th anniversary, Richard Childress Racing continues to honor those who have helped support our country through military service. In conjunction with Veterans Bridge Home, RCR invites veterans from the community to campus on a monthly basis for fellowship, coffee, and programing that includes guest speakers and access to organizations and resources that can help veterans and their families. All Veterans Coffee events are free to attend and open to all veterans. Media are invited to join Richard Childress Racing for our next Veterans Coffee Event at the RCR Events Center in Welcome, North Carolina on Wednesday, September 9 at 9 a.m. ET.

Watch Us on USA Network… The NASCAR Cup Series’ Dollar Tree 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway will be televised live on Sunday, August 23, beginning at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network. The race will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. Saturday’s practice and qualifying session will be broadcast on truTV live beginning at 10:30 a.m. ET. Ride shotgun all season long with live, in-car camera feeds and scanner audio with a paid subscription to Max as part of their NASCAR driver cam experience during the race.

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 BREZTRI AEROSPHERE® (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Chevrolet at New Hampshire Motor Speedway… Austin Dillon’s 16 NASCAR Cup Series starts at New Hampshire Motor Speedway have been highlighted by two top-10 finishes, including an eighth-place result in July 2015 and a ninth-place finish in 2023. In his most recent appearance at the track in September 2025, Dillon raced the No. 3 Chevrolet to a 13th-place finish after starting 28th.

Beyond The Cup Series… Dillon has earned four top-five and five top-10 finishes in six NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. He is a former New Hampshire Motor Speedway winner in the NASCAR Truck Series, winning the race from the pole position in 2015.

A Milestone Win… Notably, Dillon’s 2015 NASCAR Truck Series win at New Hampshire Motor Speedway from the pole position marked the Truck Series’ milestone 500th race. A fitting win for Dillon, who competed fulltime in the Series in 2010 and 2011, earning Rookie of the Year honors in 2010 before capturing the Series Championship in 2011.

﻿BREZTRI AEROSPHERE® (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Teams Up with Dillon… Dillon and the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing team will be supported by BREZTRI AEROSPHERE, an AstraZeneca product, at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. This partnership is about more than just racing. You can learn more about the Dillons and their family’s personal connection to the brand at BREZTRI.com. AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology, Rare Diseases, and Biopharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology. AstraZeneca operates in over 100 countries and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide.

Beyond the Track… Beyond the driver’s seat, Dillon serves as the general manager of the Carolina Cowboys, a professional bull riding team in the PBR Teams league. Dillon is instrumental in all aspects of the team, from rider contracts to setting the operational budget, and has utilized various aspects of his racing background to help form the identity and structure of his bull riding team. Learn more about the team on their official YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/@CarolinaCowboysPBR. Don’t miss the Carolina Cowboys 2026 “Cowboy Days” home stand September 18-20 at First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. Tickets are on sale at PBR.com and Ticketmaster.com.

Meet Dillon… On Sunday, August 23 at 11:45 a.m. Local Time, Dillon is scheduled to sign autographs at the RCR Merchandise Hauler alongside RCR teammate Austin Hill in Fan Midway at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. For fans unable to travel to the race, visit the official RCR Team Store to purchase Austin Dillon merch: https://store.rcrracing.com.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES:

What are your thoughts leading into New Hampshire Motor Speedway?

“I’m looking forward to New Hampshire Motor Speedway. I think our short track program has been a little bit better this year so it should be a good race for the BREZTRI AEROSPHERE® team. The place is rough. You’ve really got to make your car work over the bumps. It’s a flat track. There are hard braking zones and deep entry into the corners. It’s a fun track to go race at.”

Does the track feel like it changes from year-to-year at all, with the harsh winters up in New England wearing on the track?

“I don’t know. I think New Hampshire has just always been New Hampshire. It’s a rough track. There’s a lot of character to it in Turns 3 and 4, and big bumps that you have to go across in Turns 1 and 2. It’s a paperclip. It’s just a slick, old racetrack. It’s really cool. It’s lost a lot of grip over the years, but it seems like the tires really adhere to it for a couple of laps.”

If you were coming to New Hampshire Motor Speedway this August as a race fan and not a driver, what are the top-three things you would want to experience and why?

“New Hampshire is beautiful, especially in the fall. The leaves are changing colors, and it’s just a beautiful time of year to experience the outdoors, and nature. The race is obviously fun. It’s like a short track and an intermediate track all at the same time. It’s a flat, weird track, and you just need to come experience it in person.”