Austin Hill RCR Race Preview: New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Austin Hill and the No. 33 zone Sweet Coffee x Cumberland Farms Chevrolet at New Hampshire Motor Speedway… Austin Hill will make his first NASCAR Cup Series start at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday. Despite competing in his inaugural premier series event at “The Magic Mile,” Hill has driven in three NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races, earning one top-five and two top-10 finishes (best result of third in 2023). In addition, the 32-year-old has participated in two NASCAR Truck Series and two NASCAR Pro Series East events (two top-10 results) at the 1.058-mile facility.

Zoning in on zone… zone™, the latest innovation from ITG Brands, is the next generation of nicotine pouches that delivers a superior tobacco-free experience and outperforms competitive products where it matters most. Available in 6mg and 9mg strengths, zone pouches are made with top shelf ingredients and high-quality materials to provide immediate nicotine intensity, longer-lasting flavor, and extra soft comfort. zone’s pouches are carefully crafted and designed to meet the needs of 21+ adult nicotine consumers, providing the best experience from the first pouch to the last.

Coinciding with this weekend’s race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, zone will introduce its new Sweet Coffee flavor, available exclusively at Cumberland Farms in 6mg and 9mg. To commemorate the launch and the new profile’s rich coffee flavor layered with caramel, vanilla, and mocha, Austin Hill’s No. 33 zone Chevrolet will debut a limited-edition, zone Sweet Coffee car design.

Meet Hill at The Farms… Hill is scheduled to make an appearance at Cumberland Farms (1727 Dover Rd., Epsom, New Hampshire 03234) on Saturday, August 22 at 2 p.m. Local Time, to celebrate zone’s latest flavor profile. Stop by to meet the driver of the No. 33 zone x Cumberland Farms Chevrolet and see the No. 33 show car before Sunday’s race.

Meet Hill at the Magic Mile… On Sunday, August 23 at 11:45 a.m. Local Time, Hill is scheduled to sign autographs at the RCR Merchandise Hauler with teammate Austin Dillon in the Fan Zone at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Receive an autograph from the racer and purchase new gear prior to the green flag.

AUSTIN HILL QUOTES:

Describe racing at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

“New Hampshire is a very unique track with long straightaways and long, flat corners. Depending on how our zone Sweet Coffee x Cumberland Farms Chevrolet is driving, there are a lot of things that you can do as a driver to run different lanes and make speed – whether it’s running the apron or running the second or third lane. A lot of it will depend on how your car is driving though. If your car is on the tight side, you will probably try to hit the apron to de-wedge your car and cross the area differently. If your car is on the free side, you will probably stay off the apron to keep your momentum up.”

What handling characteristics do you need to make lap time at New Hampshire Motor Speedway?

“Even though the track doesn’t look like it would have a ton of tire fall off, I’ve noticed in the O’Reilly (Auto Parts Series) car that you can burn up your rear tires there, so you do need the car to have good drive off and be able to leave the corner with throttle down. In my opinion to be fast, you need to get in the corner really hard, with what we call entry value, to drive in really deep, carry a lot of roll speed to the center, and then get the car pointed to have a straight exit. That is what’s going to produce lap time.”

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series at New Hampshire Motor Speedway… In 140 NASCAR Cup Series starts at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Richard Childress Racing has recorded four victories. Clint Bowyer earned the organization’s most recent win at the 1.058-mile oval in 2010 after capturing his first career Cup Series victory there in 2007. Kevin Harvick drove from the pole to Victory Lane in 2006, pacing the field for a race-high 196 laps. Robby Gordon gave RCR its first New Hampshire win in the 2001 season finale, which also marked the first Cup Series victory of his career. Overall, the Welcome, N.C.-based organization has compiled 16 top-five finishes, 43 top-10s and two pole awards at the asphalt oval.

The people who helped build RCR’s past are now helping lead its future… Chad Haney and Andy Street are great examples of what long-term commitment and talent development at Richard Childress Racing can produce. Both were part of Clint Bowyer’s No. 33 Cheerios/Hamburger Helper Chevrolet team that bested Tony Stewart in a fuel-mileage showdown to win at New Hampshire in 2010. Nearly 16 years later, both have risen through the RCR ranks to become successful crew chiefs. Their journeys reflect RCR’s ability to develop talent and give dedicated employees opportunities to grow into leadership roles.

Supporting Our Veterans… As America celebrates its 250th anniversary, Richard Childress Racing continues to honor those who have helped support our country through military service. In conjunction with Veterans Bridge Home, RCR invites veterans from the community to campus on a monthly basis for fellowship, coffee, and programing that includes guest speakers and access to organizations and resources that can help veterans and their families. All Veterans Coffee events are free to attend and open to all veterans. Media are invited to join Richard Childress Racing for our next Veterans Coffee Event at the RCR Events Center in Welcome, North Carolina on Wednesday, September 9 at 9 a.m. ET.

Watch Us on USA Network… The NASCAR Cup Series’ Dollar Tree 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway will be televised live on Sunday, August 23, beginning at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network. The race will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. Saturday’s practice and qualifying session will be broadcast on truTV live beginning at 10:30 a.m. ET. Ride shotgun all season long with live, in-car camera feeds and scanner audio with a paid subscription to Max as part of their NASCAR driver cam experience during the race.