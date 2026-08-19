BRAINERD “BATTLE FOR THE AXE” RETURNS DURING FRIDAY NIGHT QUALIFYING AT NHRA BRAINERD NATIONALS

Visit Brainerd & Baxter presents special qualifying competition celebrating the Brainerd Lakes Area, as well as unique offerings from I Saw It In MN and the Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce

BRAINERD, Minn. (Aug. 19, 2026) – Friday night qualifying at the 44th annual NHRA Brainerd Nationals will once again offer bonus money, bragging rights and a distinctly Northwoods flavor with the return of the Brainerd “Battle for the Axe,” presented by Visit Brainerd & Baxter.

During the second professional qualifying session in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series on Friday, the low qualifiers of the round in Top Fuel, Funny Car and Pro Stock will all earn a special cash bonus thanks to Visit Brainerd & Baxter.

The tourism organization is partnering with Brainerd International Raceway to welcome race fans and teams, while also highlighting everything the surrounding communities have to offer. At VisitBrainerdBaxter.com, visitors can find places to stay, restaurants and breweries, upcoming events, trip-planning resources and activities both in town and on the water.

“Brainerd International Raceway and the NHRA Brainerd Nationals bring fans and race teams from across the country into our community, and we want them to experience everything that makes this area special,” BIR owner Kristi Copham said. “We are incredibly grateful to Visit Brainerd & Baxter for providing the purse and helping us continue a special Friday night with the Battle for the Axe. It is a fun way to reward outstanding performances on the racetrack while celebrating the community that welcomes us all weekend.”

From fishing, boating and golf to family attractions, waterparks, museums, arts and shopping, the Brainerd and Baxter communities offer race fans plenty of ways to extend their NHRA weekend or plan a future getaway. Fans looking a unique local experience can visit at VisitBrainerdBaxter.com.

The festivities don’t stop with the cash bonus, either. The Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce will help bring the personality of the region to the top end with an appearance by Babe the Blue Ox, the legendary companion of Paul Bunyan. Babe will join BIR’s own Nitro Babe on Friday and return Sunday, adding a touch of Northwoods fun to one of the most distinctive stops on the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series tour.

I Saw It In MN will create custom chainsaw-carved axes to serve as the trophies for Friday night’s low qualifiers in the three professional categories. Fans can watch the trophies take shape on-site in the Manufacturers Midway throughout the day Friday.

The Minnesota woodcarving company will also construct a custom NHRA bench at the track. Friday night’s provisional No. 1 qualifiers will have the opportunity to take a seat on the bench at the top end.

“The Battle for the Axe is about more than the competition,” Copham said. “It brings together tourism, local and regional businesses, our fans and the race teams to create something that feels unmistakably Brainerd. We appreciate Visit Brainerd & Baxter, the Chamber and I Saw It In MN for helping us share that experience with the entire NHRA community.”

Friday’s second professional qualifying session begins with Pro Stock at 6 p.m. CT, followed by Funny Car and Top Fuel qualifying at 6:30 p.m. The NHRA Brainerd Nationals continue on Saturday with two qualifying rounds at 12 and 2:30 p.m. at Brainerd International Raceway, with eliminations set for 11 a.m. CT on Sunday.

For tourism information and help planning a Brainerd and Baxter visit, go to VisitBrainerdBaxter.com. Learn more about the Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce at BrainerdLakesChamber.com and explore the custom woodcarving work of I Saw It In MN at ISawItInMN.com.

Last season, Doug Kalitta (Top Fuel), Austin Prock (Funny Car) and Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) all won in Brainerd. The race will again be broadcast on FS1 with elimination coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Aug. 23. It is the 13th of 20 races during NHRA’s 75th anniversary season, putting Brainerd at a key point of the season.

To purchase tickets to the NHRA Brainerd Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway, fans can call 866-444-4455.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports and NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™ at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.