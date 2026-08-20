NHRA BRAINERD NATIONALS: ELITE MOTORSPORTS EVENT PREVIEW

BRAINERD, Minn. (Aug. 20, 2026) — Coming off the West Coast Swing and a three week break, Elite Motorsports nears the climax of the regular season as they head to Brainerd International Raceway for the NHRA Brainerd Nationals, race 13 of 20 in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series. The Wynnewood, Oklahoma-based outfit enters the Land of 10,000 Lakes focused on solidifying playoff positioning, debuting new race machinery, and adding to an impressive history of success at the iconic Minnesota facility.

Countdown Clinched

With only two races left in the regular season, the push toward the 2026 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series Countdown to the Championship is reaching heightened intensity, and Elite Motorsports driver Greg Stanfield has officially locked his spot in the Countdown chase.

Stanfield, driving the Janac Brothers Pro Stock car, officially clinched his berth in NHRA’s six-race postseason playoffs following his strong performance during the West Coast Swing, highlighted by a victory at the Sonoma Nationals.

“It’s been a hard fought season for everyone at Elite. Already earning a spot in the Countdown is a reflection of more than just the hard work of this Janac Brothers team but of everyone who works at Elite Motorsports,” Stanfield said. “Breaking through for a win in Sonoma, that was a true team win that wouldn’t have been possible without the motivation and grit of all these guys and girls. Moving forward, we’re going to continue to put our best foot forward and keep our momentum going. Now’s not the time to let up, the championship fight is just getting started and I’m excited to see what happens.”

Debuting New Chassis

Beginning at Brainerd, the Elite Motorsports Pro Stock entries of Erica Enders, Jeg Coughlin Jr., Aaron Stanfield and Troy Coughlin Jr. will be debuting new race cars from legendary chassis builder Jerry Haas Race Cars. The five join Greg Stanfield who has been racing in a Jerry Haas chassis all season.

Stanfield has undoubtedly led the Elite Motorsports Pro Stock camp with only two first round losses, a No. 1 qualifier, six semifinal finishes, a Mission Foods #2Fast2Tasty victory and two consecutive final round appearances including a win at the NHRA Sonoma Nationals.

With their three week break in NHRA action, the men and women of Elite Motorsports spent countless hours prepping the new chassis. They then had a promising test session at Indianapolis Raceway Park just ahead of this weekend’s national event.

“Testing was successful. We absolutely have race cars that can qualify in the top half and win on race day,” said Chase Freeman, one of the crew chiefs at Elite Motorsports. “Plus paired with our driver line up? Yeah, we’re coming”

Jerry Haas Race Cars have earned an unprecedented 12 Car Craft Magazine All-Star Drag Racing Pro Stock Team Chassis Builder Awards spanning back to 1986. Haas’ state-of-the-art four-link rear suspensions and other major elements of his chassis design have been developed over years of on-the-job training, racing his own cars and learning from clients who are some of the greatest minds in drag racing.

Past Success

Brainerd International Raceway has historically been a stronghold for Elite Motorsports’ veteran championship drivers. Five-time Pro Stock world champion Jeg Coughlin Jr. leads the active stable with four career victories at BIR (1999, 2002, 2007, 2010), while six-time world champion Erica Enders has flexed her muscle in Minnesota with two career wins of her own at the facility (2012, 2015).

“Brainerd has always been a very fun event. From my first time there in 1990 to present we’ve always enjoyed great success and had a blast with the fans. The famous Brainerd Zoo never disappoints. To have nearly 20,000 fans camping and enjoying NHRA racing is what makes this so unique. This year should be no different,” Jeg Jr. said. “Our friends and partners at Outlaw Light Beer will again have a huge presence in the Zoo and Troy Jr., the JEGS and JHG crews will look to live it up come Saturday afternoon.

“Team Elite has been working overtime to get myself and my teammates into new cars and our testing thus far feels very promising,” Jeg Jr. continued. “It should be an exciting weekend. I know I’m looking forward to it.”

Competition at the NHRA Brainerd Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway begins with four rounds of qualifying on Friday at 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. and Saturday at noon and 2:30 p.m. which also features the Mission Foods #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge in which Greg Stanfield and Erica Enders will be competing. Final eliminations are scheduled for Sunday at 11:00 a.m. Television coverage will be broadcast on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) with qualifying shows Friday at 7:00 p.m. ET and Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET. Eliminations will air Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET.