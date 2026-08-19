TOP FUEL’S DOUG KALITTA AGAIN RED-HOT HEADING TO NHRA BRAINERD NATIONALS

BRAINERD, Minn. (Aug. 18, 2026) – For the second straight year, things are coming together at the perfect time for Top Fuel veteran Doug Kalitta heading into this weekend’s NHRA Brainerd Nationals at famed Brainerd International Raceway.

The two-time and reigning world champion is nearly replicating last year’s ideal recipe of getting hot late in the regular season, which proved ideal for his title run in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs.

He won last year in Brainerd in his 12,000-horsepower Mac Tools dragster, giving Kalitta two straight victories. The standout followed with four straight final round appearances in the playoffs, rolling to another championship in commanding fashion.

This year, Kalitta enters Brainerd with back-to-back victories and is looking for three in a row to match what teammate and points leader Shawn Langdon did earlier in the season. Kalitta has now pulled to within five points of Langdon and another impressive showing in Brainerd could open up the chance to win the regular-season championship as well.

“Brainerd’s always been good track for us over the years,” said Kalitta, who has three career wins at BIR. “The Mac Tools guys had a few weeks off, so I know they’re raring to go. We’re all looking forward to getting there, getting this thing in the show and seeing what we can do. The car’s running great,and it’s a lot of fun right now. We’re hoping to have a great event up there at Brainerd this weekend. It’s always a great place to go – I look forward to it every year. Hopefully, it’ll be a great weekend for us.”

Last season, Kalitta (Top Fuel), Austin Prock (Funny Car) and Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) all won in Brainerd. The race will again be broadcast on FS1 with elimination coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Aug. 23. It is the 13th of 20 races during NHRA’s 75th anniversary season, putting Brainerd at a key point of the season.

It serves as the penultimate race of the regular season and you can sense the intensity in the air at the festive facility. This year will be no different, starting immediately with Friday’s “Battle for the Axe” presented by Visit Brainerd and Baxter during the second qualifying session. A special cash bonus and an epic chainsaw-carved axe from I Saw It In MN will go to the low qualifier of the session in Top Fuel, Funny Car and Pro Stock, setting the stage for a spectacular weekend in Brainerd.

Kalitta and his team, led by crew chief Alan Johnson, have shown impressive improvement all year, qualifying first in Sonoma and third in Seattle. There’s a loaded field in Top Fuel, including Langdon, Leah Pruett, Tony Stewart, four-time champ Antron Brown, rookie sensation Maddi Gordon, Josh Hart and Justin Ashley, but the continuous improvement is all part of Johnson’s plan.

The team seems to find another gear this time of year and Kalitta is simply thankful to be part of it as he gears up to race for a third world title in four years.

“Connie (Kalitta, team owner) has had my back for years. It’s just incredible to have someone like him supporting you,” Kalitta said. “It’s been a dream come true for me. You definitely have to cherish things because they don’t come easy. It’s just an incredible team effort. Alan has this car dialed in and we’re fortunate to have him on this team. This is really the time of the year he really focuses on making it happen. It’s going to be exciting and I’m looking forward to hopefully continuing what we’re doing as a team. We’re clicking right now, but it’s not going to be easy by any means.”

Two-time reigning world champion Austin Prock earned his first Brainerd win last year over J.R. Todd. This year Prock has one win, while Todd is the most recent winner following his Seattle victory. Three-time champ and Brainerd honoree Capps leads the points thanks to three wins 2026, while past champ Jack Beckman, Funny Car newcomer Jordan Vandergriff and four-time world champ Matt Hagan are also close behind.

Last year, six-time Pro Stock world champ Greg Anderson won in Brainerd over KB Titan Racing teammate Dallas Glenn, giving the Minnesota native his fourth win at BIR. Anderson currently leads the points, thanks to his wins in Pomona, Maryland and Seattle. Glenn, who won the title in 2025, is second, with three wins as well.

The NHRA Brainerd Nationals will also feature thrilling competition in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series and the return of the Right Trailers Outlaw Street category.

Brainerd race fans can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce and celebrate each of the drivers racing for the prestigious Wally on Sunday and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk. The final can’t-miss experience of any NHRA event is the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday after racing concludes, where fans are invited to congratulate event winners.

As always, fans get an exclusive pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet. Fans get a unique chance to see teams in action and service their hot rods between rounds, get autographs from their favorite NHRA drivers, and more. They can also visit Manufacturers Midway, an exciting atmosphere that includes interactive displays, merchandise, food and fun for the entire family.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature two rounds at 3:30 and 6:00 p.m. CT on Friday, Aug. 21 and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, Aug. 22 at 12:00 and 2:30 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. CT on Sunday, Aug. 23. Television coverage includes qualifying action on FS1 at 11:00 p.m. ET on Friday and 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, and eliminations at 8:30 p.m. ET Sunday.

To purchase tickets to the NHRA Brainerd Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway, fans can call 866-444-4455.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports and NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™ at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.