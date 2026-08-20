FUNNY CAR POINTS LEADER RON CAPPS RETURNS TO BRAINERD AS NHRA 75TH ANNIVERSARY HONOREE

BRAINERD, Minn. (Aug. 20, 2026) – Ron Capps is no stranger to the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series winner’s circle – especially at Brainerd International Raceway – and the three-time world champion will have his eye on another NHRA Brainerd Nationals win this weekend.

Capps is the winningest active NHRA driver at Brainerd International Raceway, with an impressive seven wins to his credit. His most recent Brainerd win came in 2023, and with three wins on the season in his 12,000-horsepower NAPA Auto Care Funny Car, the points leader hopes to carry that momentum into Brainerd.

“We’ve had a great NAPA Auto Care Funny Car all season,” said Capps. “Consistency is something you always hope to have by the time you get to Brainerd, and we feel like we have that. Everyone knows the U.S. Nationals in Indianapolis is coming up after that, and with that being points and a half, a lot can happen. For us to be leading in the points at this point in the season is a feather in the cap.”

Capps currently leads the points in the ultra-competitive Funny Car class. After winning in Phoenix, Charlotte and most recently in Norwalk, Capps is looking to be in a good position for the upcoming Cornwell Quality Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals and the NHRA Countdown to the Championship playoffs.

Last season, Doug Kalitta (Top Fuel), Austin Prock (Funny Car) and Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) all won in Brainerd. The race will again be broadcast on FS1 with elimination coverage beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Aug. 23.

The popular stop in Brainerd is the 13th of 20 events during the 2026 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season and will see Capps honored for his addition to NHRA’s Top 75 Drivers list before the start of 2026.

Capps joins a class of NHRA greats including Tony Schumacher, Cruz Pedregon and Greg Anderson, as the prestigious list recognizes drivers for their accomplishments on and off the track, as well as their impact on the NHRA throughout their careers.

“Everything NHRA has done to celebrate the 75th anniversary is above and beyond what I personally expected, starting off with the diamond Wallys, and I’m lucky enough to have three of them so far this season,” said Capps. “They’re really special. Then, you add everything going on with all the legends at every race and bringing out special guests. NHRA’s marketing department has done such a great job.

“The fact that we’ve got so many great young drivers right now and for Maddi (Gordon, Ron Capps Motorsports’ rookie Top Fuel driver) to have already gotten a win during her rookie year, it just makes this season even better. So, for me, I could not have picked a better race to get a phone call saying they’re going to honor me during the NHRA’s 75th anniversary because Brainerd has been pretty special to me throughout the years. I have so many amazing Brainerd memories, so it’s definitely a cool place to be able to celebrate that.”

Few stops on the NHRA tour match the energy and excitement that has made Brainerd International Raceway special for four-plus decades. For more than 40 years, its legendary “Zoo” campground, electric atmosphere and incredible racing have made the NHRA Brainerd Nationals a legendary stop for fans across the country.

“We’re fortunate to have so many great partners supporting us, including 400 NAPA guests who will be joining us in Brainerd,” Capps said. “I’ve become somewhat of a Zoo tour guide, and while it is extra pressure and a lot of extra noise going on in the background, I love it. It always bodes well for me, it keeps me busy, and we always seem to have a great event, so I’m looking forward to it.

“We’ve seen Funny Car be as tough as it’s ever been this year. A lot of the teams that might struggle during the regular season always seem to find their mojo right around Brainerd and Indy, so you’ve got to be ready for that.”

Last season Kalitta earned four race wins en route to his second Top Fuel world championship, including his third NHRA Brainerd Nationals title. Kalitta has three wins this season, including back-to-back wins in Sonoma and Seattle. His teammate Shawn Langdon has four wins and the points lead. Others to watch will be Epping winner Leah Pruett, rookie standout and Norwalk winner Maddi Gordon, Antron Brown and motorsports legend Tony Stewart.

Last year, six-time Pro Stock world champ Greg Anderson won in Brainerd over KB Titan Racing teammate Dallas Glenn, giving the Minnesota native his fourth win at BIR. Anderson currently leads the points, thanks to his wins in Pomona, Maryland and Seattle. Glenn, who won the title in 2025, is second, with three wins as well.

The NHRA Brainerd Nationals will also feature thrilling competition in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series and the return of the Right Trailers Outlaw Street category.

Brainerd race fans can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce and celebrate each of the drivers racing for the prestigious Wally on Sunday and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk. The final can’t-miss experience of any NHRA event is the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday after racing concludes, where fans are invited to congratulate event winners.

As always, fans get an exclusive pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet. Fans get a unique chance to see teams in action and service their hot rods between rounds, get autographs from their favorite NHRA drivers, and more. They can also visit Manufacturers Midway, an exciting atmosphere that includes interactive displays, merchandise, food and fun for the entire family.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature two rounds at 3:30 and 6:00 p.m. CT on Friday, Aug. 21 and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, Aug. 22 at 12:00 and 2:30 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. CT on Sunday, Aug. 23. Television coverage includes qualifying action on FS1 at 11:00 p.m. ET on Friday and 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, and eliminations at 8:30 p.m. ET Sunday.

To purchase tickets to the NHRA Brainerd Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway, fans can call 866-444-4455.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports and NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™ at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.