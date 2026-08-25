The Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway Outlook and Picks

The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) heads to Daytona International Speedway for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC. But there is a full weekend of action starting on Friday night with the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series (NOAPS) Winn-Dixie 250 Powered by Coca-Cola at 7:30 p.m. ET on the CW Network.

In August of 2025, the Cup Series qualifying at Daytona was canceled due to weather, and Ryan Blaney was awarded the pole position. Then, Ryan Blaney also won the Coke Zero Sugar 400 while driving his No. 12 Ford for Team Penske in a chaotic race with 44 lead changes among 19 drivers and eight cautions for 39 laps.

The Top-20 Chase For The NASCAR Cup Series Standings Outlook after New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Pos Driver No Points Behind Next Race Wins Stage Wins Starts Top 5 Top 10 DNFs Poles 1 Denny Hamlin 11 1001 0 0 4 5 25 14 17 0 5 2 Ryan Blaney 12 924 -77 77 3 7 25 6 17 2 5 3 Ty Gibbs 54 880 -121 44 2 5 25 10 16 4 1 4 Tyler Reddick 45 860 -141 20 5 1 25 10 15 2 7 5 Christopher Bell 20 738 -263 122 0 4 25 11 13 4 1 6 Chase Briscoe 19 727 -274 11 1 0 25 10 13 4 0 7 Kyle Larson 5 708 -293 19 0 5 25 9 13 3 0 8 Chase Elliott 9 707 -294 1 2 2 25 6 9 2 0 9 Joey Logano 22 682 -319 25 2 2 25 5 9 3 1 10 Chris Buescher 17 676 -325 6 0 0 25 2 10 1 0 11 Carson Hocevar 77 672 -329 4 1 0 25 5 9 1 2 12 William Byron 24 644 -357 28 0 3 25 4 11 3 0 13 Daniel Suarez 7 638 -363 6 1 1 25 2 6 1 0 14 Bubba Wallace 23 630 -371 8 0 2 25 4 11 3 0 15 Austin Cindric 2 599 -402 31 0 1 25 2 5 3 0 16 Shane Van Gisbergen 97 586 -415 13 2 1 25 5 7 2 2 17 Ryan Preece 60 555 -446 31 0 2 25 0 6 3 0 18 Brad Keselowski 6 520 -481 35 0 2 25 2 6 3 0 19 Ross Chastain 1 505 -496 15 0 4 25 1 5 3 0 20 Erik Jones 43 490 -511 15 0 1 25 2 5 2 0

Track & Race Information for the Coke Zero Sugar 400

Season Race #: 26 of 36 (08-29-26)

The Purse: $11,233,037

Track Size: 2.5-mile

Banking/Turns: 31 degrees

Banking/Straights: 3 degrees

Banking/Tri-Oval: 18 degrees

Frontstretch Length: 3,800 feet

Backstretch Length: 3,000 feet

Race Schedule, Length and Stages for the Coke Zero Sugar 400

Race Length: 160 laps / 400 miles

Stage 1 Length: 35 laps (Ends on Lap 35)

Stage 2 Length: 60 laps (Ends on Lap 95)

Final Stage Length: 65 laps (Ends on Lap 160)

FRIDAY, AUGUST 28

3:00 PM – 4:30 PM: NOAPS QUALIFYING (IMPOUND)

5:00 PM – 6:30 PM: NCS QUALIFYING (IMPOUND)

6:55 PM: NOAPS DRIVER INTRODUCTIONS – CW Network

7:30 PM: NOAPS RACE (STAGES 30/60/100 LAPS = 250 MILES ) – CW Network

SATURDAY, AUGUST 29

6:55 PM: NCS DRIVER INTRODUCTIONS – NBC

7:30 PM: NCS RACE (STAGES 35/95/160 LAPS = 400 MILES) – NBC

*All times are Eastern. NASCAR Cup Series (NCS), NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series (NOAPS)

Who and what should you look out for at Daytona International Speedway?

Denny Hamlin leads all active NCS drivers in Daytona wins with three (Feb. 2016, Feb. 2019, Feb. 2020), and 13 of the 72 race winners are active this weekend.

Active Daytona Race Winners Wins Seasons William Byron 3 2025 (Feb.), 2024 (Feb.) 2020 (Aug.) Denny Hamlin 3 2020 (Feb.), 2019 (Feb.), 2016 (Feb.) Ryan Blaney 2 2025 (Aug.), 2021 (Aug.) Ricky Stenhouse Jr 2 2023 (Feb.), 2017 (July) Austin Dillon 2 2022 (Aug.), 2018 (Feb.) Tyler Reddick 1 2026 (Feb.) Chris Buescher 1 2023 (Aug.) Austin Cindric 1 2022 (Feb.) Michael McDowell 1 2021 (Feb.) Justin Haley 1 2019 (July) Erik Jones 1 2018 (July) Brad Keselowski 1 2016 (July) Joey Logano 1 2015 (Feb.)

The most recent driver to win from the pole or first starting position was Ryan Blaney in the summer 2025 race (Qualifying was canceled for this event), and Hendrick Motorsports has the most wins with 17 victories.

Stats Winning % Wins Winning from the First Starting Position: 17.09% 27 Winning from the Front Row: 29.11% 46 Winning from a Top-Five Starting Position: 48.73% 77 Winning from a Top-10 Starting Position: 72.78% 115 Winning After Starting Outside the Top 20: 9.49% 15

Bubba Wallace leads all active drivers in runner-up finishes with three, and Denny Hamlin leads all active drivers in top-five finishes with 11.

The Driver Picks for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway!