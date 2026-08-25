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The Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway Outlook and Picks

By SM Staff
2 Minute Read

The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) heads to Daytona International Speedway for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC. But there is a full weekend of action starting on Friday night with the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series (NOAPS) Winn-Dixie 250 Powered by Coca-Cola at 7:30 p.m. ET on the CW Network.

In August of 2025, the Cup Series qualifying at Daytona was canceled due to weather, and Ryan Blaney was awarded the pole position. Then, Ryan Blaney also won the Coke Zero Sugar 400 while driving his No. 12 Ford for Team Penske in a chaotic race with 44 lead changes among 19 drivers and eight cautions for 39 laps.

The Top-20 Chase For The NASCAR Cup Series Standings Outlook after New Hampshire Motor Speedway

PosDriverNoPointsBehindNextRace WinsStage WinsStartsTop 5Top 10DNFsPoles
1Denny Hamlin111001004525141705
2Ryan Blaney12924-7777372561725
3Ty Gibbs54880-121442525101641
4Tyler Reddick45860-141205125101527
5Christopher Bell20738-2631220425111341
6Chase Briscoe19727-274111025101340
7Kyle Larson5708-29319052591330
8Chase Elliott9707-294122256920
9Joey Logano22682-3192522255931
10Chris Buescher17676-3256002521010
11Carson Hocevar77672-329410255912
12William Byron24644-35728032541130
13Daniel Suarez7638-363611252610
14Bubba Wallace23630-3718022541130
15Austin Cindric2599-4023101252530
16Shane Van Gisbergen97586-4151321255722
17Ryan Preece60555-4463102250630
18Brad Keselowski6520-4813502252630
19Ross Chastain1505-4961504251530
20Erik Jones43490-5111501252520

Track & Race Information for the Coke Zero Sugar 400

Season Race #: 26 of 36 (08-29-26)
The Purse: $11,233,037
Track Size: 2.5-mile
Banking/Turns: 31 degrees
Banking/Straights: 3 degrees
Banking/Tri-Oval: 18 degrees
Frontstretch Length: 3,800 feet
Backstretch Length: 3,000 feet

Race Schedule, Length and Stages for the Coke Zero Sugar 400

Race Length: 160 laps / 400 miles
Stage 1 Length: 35 laps (Ends on Lap 35)
Stage 2 Length: 60 laps (Ends on Lap 95)
Final Stage Length: 65 laps (Ends on Lap 160)

FRIDAY, AUGUST 28

3:00 PM – 4:30 PM: NOAPS QUALIFYING (IMPOUND)
5:00 PM – 6:30 PM: NCS QUALIFYING (IMPOUND)
6:55 PM: NOAPS DRIVER INTRODUCTIONS – CW Network
7:30 PM: NOAPS RACE (STAGES 30/60/100 LAPS = 250 MILES ) – CW Network

SATURDAY, AUGUST 29

6:55 PM: NCS DRIVER INTRODUCTIONS – NBC
7:30 PM: NCS RACE (STAGES 35/95/160 LAPS = 400 MILES) – NBC

*All times are Eastern. NASCAR Cup Series (NCS), NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series (NOAPS)

Who and what should you look out for at Daytona International Speedway?

Denny Hamlin leads all active NCS drivers in Daytona wins with three (Feb. 2016, Feb. 2019, Feb. 2020), and 13 of the 72 race winners are active this weekend.

Active Daytona Race WinnersWinsSeasons
William Byron32025 (Feb.), 2024 (Feb.) 2020 (Aug.)
Denny Hamlin32020 (Feb.), 2019 (Feb.), 2016 (Feb.)
Ryan Blaney22025 (Aug.), 2021 (Aug.)
Ricky Stenhouse Jr22023 (Feb.), 2017 (July)
Austin Dillon22022 (Aug.), 2018 (Feb.)
Tyler Reddick12026 (Feb.)
Chris Buescher12023 (Aug.)
Austin Cindric12022 (Feb.)
Michael McDowell12021 (Feb.)
Justin Haley12019 (July)
Erik Jones12018 (July)
Brad Keselowski12016 (July)
Joey Logano12015 (Feb.)

The most recent driver to win from the pole or first starting position was Ryan Blaney in the summer 2025 race (Qualifying was canceled for this event), and Hendrick Motorsports has the most wins with 17 victories.

StatsWinning %Wins
Winning from the First Starting Position:17.09%27
Winning from the Front Row:29.11%46
Winning from a Top-Five Starting Position:48.73%77
Winning from a Top-10 Starting Position:72.78%115
Winning After Starting Outside the Top 20:9.49%15

Bubba Wallace leads all active drivers in runner-up finishes with three, and Denny Hamlin leads all active drivers in top-five finishes with 11.

The Driver Picks for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway!

The Driver Picks for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway
  • William Byron
  • Joey Logano
  • Tyler Reddick
  • Ryan Blaney
  • Kyle Larson
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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

SM Staff
SM Staff
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