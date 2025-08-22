Qualifying canceled at Daytona; Blaney (Cup), Zilisch (Xfinity) start up front

Connor Zilisch will lead the field to green Saturday evening for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 Powered By Coca-Cola at Daytona International Speedway.

Qualifying for the final race of the regular season was canceled due to lightning in the area and the lineup was set by a performance metric. The metric is based on the previous race finish by owner (70%) and current owner points position (30%).

NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying at Daytona – Top 10

Zilisch is currently recovering from surgery due to a fractured collarbone. He has stated that he will probably drop to the back of the field at the time of the first caution. Parker Kligerman is on standby to substitute for Zilisch and finish the race.

Sam Mayer will start second, followed by Sammy Smith, Austin Hill, Justin Allgaier, Carson Kvapil, Brandon Jones, Harrison Burton, Christian Eckes and Jesse Love to round out the top 10.

NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying at Daytona – Top 10

Cup Series qualifying at Daytona was also canceled and Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney was awarded the pole position for Saturday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400.

Alex Bowman will start beside Blaney on the front row. Kyle Larson, Joey Logano and Austin Cindric will complete the top five. Denny Hamlin, Austin Dillon, William Byron, Chase Briscoe and Brad Keselowski will round out the top 10.

Race Information:

NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 Powered By Coca-Cola

Start time: Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET

Stages 30/60/100 Laps = 250 Miles

Purse: $9,797,935

CW/MRN/SiriusXM

NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400

Start time: Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET

Stages 35/95/160 Laps = 400 Miles

Purse: $9,797,935

Peacock/NBC/HBO Max/MRN/SiriusXM