Featured StoriesNASCAR Cup NewsNASCAR Cup SeriesRace CentralRC NASCAR CupRC XFINITY
Harrison Burton, driver of the #21 DEX Imaging Ford, takes the checkered flag to win the NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on August 24, 2024 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

Qualifying canceled at Daytona; Blaney (Cup), Zilisch (Xfinity) start up front

By Angie Campbell
1 Minute Read

Connor Zilisch will lead the field to green Saturday evening for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 Powered By Coca-Cola at Daytona International Speedway.

Qualifying for the final race of the regular season was canceled due to lightning in the area and the lineup was set by a performance metric. The metric is based on the previous race finish by owner (70%) and current owner points position (30%).

NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying at Daytona – Top 10

Zilisch is currently recovering from surgery due to a fractured collarbone. He has stated that he will probably drop to the back of the field at the time of the first caution. Parker Kligerman is on standby to substitute for Zilisch and finish the race.

Sam Mayer will start second, followed by Sammy Smith, Austin Hill, Justin Allgaier, Carson Kvapil, Brandon Jones, Harrison Burton, Christian Eckes and Jesse Love to round out the top 10.

NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying at Daytona – Top 10

Cup Series qualifying at Daytona was also canceled and Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney was awarded the pole position for Saturday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400.

Alex Bowman will start beside Blaney on the front row. Kyle Larson, Joey Logano and Austin Cindric will complete the top five. Denny Hamlin, Austin Dillon, William Byron, Chase Briscoe and Brad Keselowski will round out the top 10.

Race Information:

NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 Powered By Coca-Cola
Start time: Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET
Stages 30/60/100 Laps = 250 Miles
Purse: $9,797,935
CW/MRN/SiriusXM

NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400
Start time: Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET
Stages 35/95/160 Laps = 400 Miles
Purse: $9,797,935
Peacock/NBC/HBO Max/MRN/SiriusXM

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Angie Campbell
Angie Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
Previous article
The Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona Outlook

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
NASCAR Announces 2026 Schedules
02:15
Video thumbnail
NASCAR at Daytona Weekend Schedule and Highlights
01:28
Video thumbnail
Dillon advances to the playoffs and Heim captures seventh win
02:21
Video thumbnail
Dillon wins at Richmond and advances to the playoffs
01:25

Latest articles

Blaney Awarded Cup Series Pole at Daytona After Qualifying Cancelled Due to Weather

Official Release -
NASCAR Cup Series qualifying was cancelled due to weather at Daytona International Speedway.
Read more

CHEVROLET NCS AT DAYTONA 2: William Byron Media Availability Quotes

Official Release -
William Byron, driver of the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet and the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Regular Season Champion, met with the media onsite in advance of the series’ qualifying session at Daytona International Speedway.
Read more

CHEVROLET NCS AT DAYTONA 2: Michael McDowell Media Availability Quotes

Official Release -
Michael McDowell, driver of the No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet, met with the media onsite in advance of the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying session at Daytona International Speedway.
Read more

COOK OUT Named Presenting Sponsor Of Next Month’s Catwalk for Causes

Official Release -
COOK OUT, a North Carolina-based restaurant group, joins the one-of-a-kind fashion show Catwalk for Causes as this year’s presenting sponsor
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category