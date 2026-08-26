BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY ANNOUNCES LAP 18 TRIBUTE TO KYLE BUSCH AT BASS PRO SHOPS NIGHT RACE ON SEPTEMBER 19

Fans in Attendance will Receive Commemorative Yellow Tribute Towel

BRISTOL, Tenn. (Aug. 26, 2026) – Bristol Motor Speedway will honor Kyle Busch with a special Lap 18 tribute during the Bass Pro Shops Night Race on Sept. 19, giving guests throughout The Last Great Colosseum a role in the tribute.

Fans will receive a commemorative yellow towel upon entrance to the event and be invited to wave it during Lap 18. Produced in support from M&M’S, Joe Gibbs Racing, Samantha Busch and the Busch family, the commemorative towel will feature Kyle’s signature along with the Samantha and Kyle Busch Bundle of Joy Fund logo and M&M’S branding. The commemorative towel tribute complements the return of Kyle’s iconic yellow M&M’S car to Bristol for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race, where Joe Gibbs Racing will honor Busch with a special mosaic paint scheme on Ty Gibbs’ No. 54 M&M’S Toyota featuring iconic moments from Busch’s career. The tribute will bring one of the sport’s most recognizable looks back under the lights at a track where Busch created so many unforgettable memories. The tribute car design, fan towel giveaway and subsequent activities are all to raise awareness and donations for the Busch family’s Bundle of Joy Fund, which removes financial barriers to IVF and fertility treatments for families.

Jerry Caldwell, President and General Manager of Bristol Motor Speedway said, “We’re incredibly grateful to Mars, Joe Gibbs Racing, Samantha and the Busch family for coming together to give Bristol fans such a meaningful way to celebrate Kyle and the legacy he built at a place he loved so much during the Bass Pro Shops Night Race on Sept. 19. Kyle gave Bristol fans so many lasting memories, and seeing those M&M’S colors back under the lights one more time will be incredibly powerful.”

Busch’s legacy at Bristol Motor Speedway was unlike any other. He mastered the demanding high banks to earn a track-record 23 NASCAR national-series victories, including nine NASCAR Cup Series wins, nine O’Reilly Auto Parts Series victories and a category-best five NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series wins. His signature Bristol achievement came in 2010 and again in 2017, when he swept all three NASCAR national-series races in the same weekend — a feat no other driver in NASCAR history has accomplished, and Busch did it twice. The Lap 18 tribute will give fans throughout the stadium an opportunity to celebrate that remarkable legacy together, one more time under the lights at Bristol.

“Bristol was always such a special place for Kyle, and M&M’S was such a huge part of his life and career, so seeing everyone come together again to honor him means more to our family than I can put into words,” said Samantha Busch. “Kyle loved the energy of the fans at Bristol, especially under the lights, and I know seeing everyone waving those yellow towels together on Lap 18 would have meant so much to him. I’m incredibly grateful to the Mars family, Joe Gibbs Racing and Bristol Motor Speedway for creating such a beautiful way for the fans to be part of remembering him and celebrating the incredible legacy he left behind.”

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit the Bristol Motor Speedway website or call the BMS Tickets Sales Center at (866) 415-4158.

About Bristol Motor Speedway

Bristol Motor Speedway, known as The Last Great Colosseum, sits in the mountains of Northeast Tennessee near the Virginia state line. The 0.533-mile concrete oval, with 28-degree banking, hosts two major NASCAR Cup Series weekends each year, the tradition-rich Food City 500 and the crown jewel Bass Pro Shops Night Race. The venue has staged iconic moments such as the 2016 Pilot Flying J Battle at Bristol football game between the University of Tennessee and Virginia Tech (NCAA-record 156,990 fans), the 2025 MLB Speedway Classic between the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds (MLB regular-season record crowd of 91,032), the 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race, the rebirth of NASCAR Cup Series racing on dirt from 2021–2023 and sold-out concerts for Morgan Wallen and Kenny Chesney. Fans enjoy Colossus TV, the world’s largest outdoor center-hung four-sided screen video board. The adjacent Bristol Dragway is the home to the NHRA Super Grip Thunder Valley Nationals, and the dragway can transform into the Thunder Valley Amphitheatre for music concerts. Opened in 1961 and acquired by Speedway Motorsports in 1996, Bristol remains one of America’s most unique and versatile sports and entertainment destinations. For more information, please visit www.bristolmotorspeedway.com.