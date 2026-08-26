Charlotte Motor Speedway Sets the Stage For Unforgettable 2027 NASCAR Season

CONCORD, N.C. (AUG. 26, 2026) – The heart of NASCAR country is ready for another action-packed season as Charlotte Motor Speedway is set for another year of racing in 2027, bringing fans two of the sport’s most anticipated triple-header weekends at America’s Home for Racing.

The stars of all three premier NASCAR series will return to the iconic 1.5-mile oval for the Coca-Cola 600 Memorial Day Weekend, May 28-30, before championship contenders battle for a spot in the championship as the Bank of America 400 NASCAR Chase weekend hits the track Oct. 15-17.

TWO WEEKENDS. ONE LEGENDARY TRACK

Every NASCAR season features races that define championships and create lifelong memories. In 2027, Charlotte Motor Speedway will once again deliver both.

The Coca-Cola 600 remains one of NASCAR’s most prestigious events and the sport’s ultimate test of endurance. As NASCAR’s only 600-mile race, the battle challenges Cup Series drivers, teams and equipment through an unforgettable evening of competition.

Beyond the racing, Memorial Day Weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway honors those who have served and sacrificed for our country, creating one of NASCAR’s most meaningful traditions. Fans can enjoy a full weekend of racing, entertainment, driver appearances and experiences for the entire family.

Coca-Cola 600 Weekend:

May 28: NC Education Lottery 200 (NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series)

May 29: Char-Broil 300 (NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series)

May 30: Coca-Cola 600 (NASCAR Cup Series)

When The Chase returns to Charlotte in October, every lap will matter as championship contenders compete in the Bank of America 400. With a championship title on the line, NASCAR’s best drivers will face one of the sport’s most challenging tracks while fans experience the energy, excitement and intensity that make championship racing unlike anything else in sports.

Bank of America 400 Weekend:

Oct. 15: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race

Oct. 16: Blue Cross NC 250 (NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series)

Oct. 17: Bank of America 400 (NASCAR Cup Series)

PLAN YOUR VISIT

Located in the center of NASCAR country, Charlotte gives fans the opportunity to experience the roots of the sport — from nearby race shops and racing landmarks to the NASCAR Hall of Fame and the culture that continues to drive the industry forward.

A trip to Charlotte Motor Speedway is about more than race day. Fans can camp alongside fellow race enthusiasts, explore interactive displays in the Fan Zone, enjoy A-list music entertainment and so much more.

For over 60 years, Charlotte Motor Speedway has been the place where legends are made. In 2027, NASCAR’s biggest stars will once again compete on one of racing’s most iconic stages as fans gather for another unforgettable season.

Race start times, television broadcast information, support series schedules and additional event details will be announced at a later date.

TICKETS:

Fans can purchase tickets online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com or call 1-800-455-FANS (3267). While fans count down to the 2027 NASCAR season, they can experience the action this fall by purchasing tickets to this year’s Bank of America 400, Oct. 9-11. From kids’ tickets to premium experiences, there’s something for every fan at America’s Home for Racing.

MORE INFO:

Fans can connect with Charlotte Motor Speedway and get the latest news by following on X and Instagram, or by becoming a Facebook fan. Keep up with all the latest news and information with the Charlotte Motor Speedway mobile app.