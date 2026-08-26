BULLRING AT LAS VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY ANNOUNCES KYLE BUSCH CLASSIC FOR OCTOBER 2ND

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA (August 26, 2026) – The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway honors Kyle Busch with the inaugural Kyle Busch Classic presented by Star Nursery on Friday October 2nd. Racing in tribute of the NASCAR champion and Las Vegas native, the ARCA Menards Series, West will compete in a 151 lap race while the SPEARS CARS Tour Southwest Pro Late Models race for 118 laps. SPEARS Cars Tour West Limited Late Models, CARS Tour West Legends, Modifieds, and INEX Bandoleros will also be competing.

Grandstands open at 4 p.m. with opening ceremonies at 5:30 p.m. Adult tickets are $25 online at www.lvmsbullring.com or $30 at the gates. Kids 12 and under are free. FloRacing will have national television coverage of the race.

The event kicks off NASCAR weekend at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. It will also be the first circle track race on the .375-mile oval since it was repaved over the summer.

The ARCA Menards Series, West 151 field includes 2025 series champion and defending race winner Trevor Huddleston looking to duplicate both accomplishments in 2026. ARCA West races at The Bullring routinely attract one of the toughest fields drivers will face all season. Several drivers will be making their series debut including Californian Vito Cancilla joining the series just one day after his 15th birthday.

The CARS Tour Southwest Pro Late Model 118 is expected to feature drivers from all over North America competing. Previous winners in the series at Las Vegas include Keelan Harvick, Jace Hale, and Linny White. The CARS Tour West Limited Late Models have competed twice at The Bullring this season with 2026 track champion Jeffrey Peterson prevailing in both races.

INEX Legends were both a key stage for Kyle Busch’s development into the winningest driver in NASCAR history, but also the current site for much of his son Brexton’s racing as well. The CARS Tour West Legends will compete in a 30-lap feature with Brexton Busch expected to compete.

Las Vegas’ youngest drivers will race in the INEX Bandoleros as well.

“The Bullring is where it all began for Kyle,” Samantha Busch said. “It’s where he fell in love with racing, where his dad, Tom, first taught him the sport and where he spent countless nights racing alongside his brother, Kurt, while his mom and grandma cheered them on. Those early years shaped not only the driver the world came to know but the husband, father and person we loved so deeply.”

“Having Kyle’s legacy honored at The Bullring is incredibly special to our family. Knowing his name will forever be part of the place that gave him his start is something I’ll always cherish. The last time he raced there, he was racing against Brexton in the Battle of the Busches. None of us could have known then how precious those laps together would become, but I’m so thankful they had that time together doing what they both loved. I couldn’t imagine a memory Kyle would have loved more than sharing his home track with his son.”

For more information on the Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, visit www.lvmsbullring.com

2026 LVMS Bullring Schedule (Subject to Change)

Oct. 2 – Kyle Busch Classic presented by Star Nursery: CARS Tour West and ARCA Menards Series West

Nov. 14 – CARS Tour West