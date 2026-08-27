Daniel Sasnett Ready to Turn Madison ARCA Return into Launchpad for 2027

Oregon, Wisc. — After weeks of preparation and anticipation, Daniel Sasnett is ready to climb back behind the wheel of an ARCA Menards Series race car Friday night at Madison (Wisc.) International Speedway.

For Sasnett, Friday night’s Atlas 200 represents more than an opportunity to return to competition. The Florida native views the 200-lap race as the first on-track building block toward an expanded ARCA Menards Series campaign in 2027.

Driving the No. 06 Ford for Wayne Peterson Motorsports, Sasnett plans to use Madison to reacclimate himself to ARCA competition, maximize valuable seat time and begin building momentum toward next season.

That roadmap includes participating in the annual ARCA Menards Series open test at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in January before returning to the “World Center of Racing” for the season-opening race in February.

“I’ve been looking forward to getting back in the race car, and now that race week is finally here, I’m ready to get to work,” said Sasnett.

“Madison is important to me because this isn’t just about Friday night. This is really the first step toward everything we’re trying to accomplish in 2027.

“We want to go to Daytona for the open test in January, come back for the season opener in February and continue building our ARCA Menards Series program from there. To do that, I need laps, experience and momentum, and Madison gives us an opportunity to start putting all of those pieces together.”

Sasnett made his ARCA Menards Series debut at Daytona International Speedway in 2018 and has remained determined to build his racing resume despite the challenges of securing opportunities at the national level.

His return at Madison represents the culmination of that persistence and, Sasnett hopes, the beginning of a more active presence in the ARCA Menards Series garage next season.

Before looking too far ahead, however, Sasnett knows there is plenty to accomplish Friday night.

Madison International Speedway’s challenging half-mile paved oval will provide an immediate test. Rather than placing unnecessary expectations on a specific finishing position, Sasnett intends to approach the day methodically by getting comfortable in the car, communicating with Wayne Peterson Motorsports, and improving with every opportunity on the track.

Above all, Sasnett wants to be around for all 200 laps.

“Seat time is going to be incredibly valuable for me,” Sasnett continued. “I’m excited to get back behind the wheel and put everything we’ve been working toward into action. The focus is on being productive every time we’re on the racetrack, communicating well with the team and continuing to improve throughout the day.

“I’m confident in what I can do behind the wheel, and I’m looking forward to showing that at Madison. Every lap is an opportunity to perform, build momentum and put ourselves in a strong position for what we’re working toward in 2027.

“Ultimately, we want to run all 200 laps, keep the car clean and be in a position to compete for the best finish possible. If we can execute and have a strong night, we’ll leave Madison with something positive to build on as we continue preparing for Daytona in January.”

Wayne Peterson Motorsports has long provided opportunities for veteran competitors and developing drivers throughout the ARCA Menards Series, making the organization a natural fit as Sasnett works toward the next chapter of his racing career.

Sasnett appreciates the opportunity and hopes to reward the organization with a productive, clean and complete night at Madison.

“I’m extremely thankful to Wayne Peterson, Nate Moeller and everyone at Wayne Peterson Motorsports for giving me this opportunity,” added Sasnett.

“There are a lot of people who have helped make this weekend possible, and I don’t take any of that support for granted.

“We’re trying to build this the right way and show people that Daniel Sasnett Racing is serious about being part of the ARCA Menards Series in 2027. Hopefully, we can have a solid night Friday, leave Madison with some momentum and keep pushing forward toward Daytona.”

Away from the track, Sasnett and Daniel Sasnett Racing continue working to secure the partnerships and resources necessary to support the team’s expanded 2027 plans.

With the Daytona open test and season opener as the first major objectives, Sasnett hopes his Madison return can also give prospective partners an opportunity to get involved early in the program’s growth.

Partnership opportunities are available for companies interested in joining Daniel Sasnett Racing on its road to Daytona and throughout the 2027 ARCA Menards Series season.

Companies interested in joining Daniel Sasnett Racing as the team begins its journey toward an expanded 2027 ARCA Menards Series campaign are encouraged to contact Daniel Sasnett at daniel@danielsasnettracing.com for additional information and package availability.

Follow Daniel Sasnett Racing on Facebook (Daniel Sasnett Racing) to stay up to date on his journey back to the ARCA Menards Series, including race updates, photos, behind-the-scenes content and partnership announcements.

The Atlas 200 (200 laps | 100 miles) is the 16th of 20 races on the 2026 ARCA Menards Series schedule. Practice begins Friday, August 28, from 3:30 p.m. to 4:15 p.m., while Sioux Chief PowerPEX Pole Qualifying is slated to begin shortly thereafter at 5:15 p.m. The race is scheduled to take the green flag shortly after 8:00 p.m. CT (9:00 p.m. ET). The continuation of the 74th season of ARCA competition will be televised live on FOX Sports 1 (FS1). ARCARacing.com will also stream live timing and scoring throughout the entire day’s festivities. All times are local (CT).