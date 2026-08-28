Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA head to COTA looking to build on strong result in São Paulo

August 28th, 2026 – Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA head to Circuit of the Americas (COTA) next week for the Lone Star Le Mans, looking to build on the strong result from their last outing in São Paulo.

Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA scored their first podium finish of the 2026 FIA World Endurance Championship season in Brazil, with the No.12 taking the checkered flag in P3, whilst the sister car (No.38) crossed the finish line just behind in P4.

The latest round of the WEC takes place at the 5.513 km (3.426 mile), 20-turn COTA track, which features a 40-metre (133 foot) elevation climb up to the iconic first corner.

The No.38 car Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA V-Series.R will be driven by Jack Aitken, Earl Bamber and Sebastien Bourdais. Cadillac Racing driver, Ricky Taylor will joing Norman Nato and Will Stevens in the No.12 car, as Alex Lynn continues his recovery from surgery ahead of his anticipated return to racing in Barcelona.

The six-hour Lone Star Le Mans gets underway with two Free Practice sessions on Friday September 4th. A third Free Practice on Saturday will be followed by Qualifying and the 10-minute Hyperpole session. The Race is scheduled for 1pm local time on Sunday September 6th.

What they’re saying:

Jeromy Moore, Chief Engineer Cadillac Racing: “Racing at our home race is always a special feeling. The local fans always get behind us! Last year we had a downpour of rain making conditions tricky in the race, but generally COTA can be very hot. This is a challenge for the drivers around the very “busy” track layout, but also to keep the tyres in their ideal operating temperature window. COTA is quite a techncial circuit, it has a lot of corners in quick succession, with a relatively short straight that builds tyre temperature rapidly.”

No. 12 Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA V-Series.R:

Norman Nato: “COTA is such a nice place and circuit to drive. I’m pleased to have Ricky Taylor joining us. He has a lot of experience, he knows the car very well, is fresh from winning in IMSA, so I have no doubt he will will be a great addition to the team. The main target continues to be to win races. We had a great result in Brazil and will be looking to build on that after the summer break.”

Will Stevens: “I’m really looking forward to getting back to COTA, especially coming off a strong result for us in Sao Paulo. Hopefully we can keep the momentum going and come away with a strong result for the team. It’s always a special weekend racing for Cadillac in the US. We also welcome Ricky to our line up in the 12 car, I have raced with Ricky many times over in IMSA so I am sure he is going to fit in great with the team and will hit the ground running. Let’s have a good weekend!.”

Ricky Taylor: “I’m really excited to join Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA for the COTA round of the WEC championship. I’ve always been a big fan of the team and it was great working with them this year at Le Mans as a teammate car. I know Will and Norman well from their time with WTR. COTA is an amazing track and it will be great to go back to Austin. Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA has been so strong all year, we’ve all been watching and cheering them on. I’ll be doing my best to help contribute to another good result at COTA.”

No. 38 Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA V-Series.R

Jack Aitken: “COTA is one of the great American circuits I still haven’t raced at, so I’m looking forward to ticking it off! I’ve heard it’s a physical one, and it certainly looks like an amazing place to get the most out of our Cadillac.”

Earl Bamber: “It’s been good to get a bit of a break and recharge the batteries. The team had a strong outing in Brazil, where we finished third and fourth, picking up a good haul of manufacturer points. COTA was a wet and wild run last year. In both the wet and dry the car had good pace. I’m looking forward to going to our home race for Cadillac in WEC and kicking off the second half of the calendar.”

Sebastien Bourdais: “The second part of the season starts now. We’ve shown a lot of pace at the start of the season, including two strong results in Brazil. The aim is now to build on this momentum and deliver some more great results for the team. COTA is a challenging track. It has a variety of different speeds and is bumpy in places. You never know how bumpy, or where the bumps will be until you get there as the track changes a lot year on year. Let’s see what the weather holds – it can be incredibly hot but there can also be torrential rain. No matter what the weather, the whole team is ready to push for a strong result.”

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