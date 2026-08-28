Daniel Dye Signs Multi-Year Agreement to Drive No. 32 Chevrolet for Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

Daytona Beach, FL. (August 28, 2026) – Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport announced today that 22-year-old Daniel Dye has signed a multi-year agreement to drive the team’s No. 32 Chevrolet full-time beginning in 2027.

Longtime sponsor Champion Container will continue its support of the DeLand, Florida, native during his 2027 campaign. Dye will also continue using his racing platform to raise awareness for Race to Stop Suicide, a national suicide-prevention initiative focused on breaking the stigma surrounding mental health and encouraging open and honest conversations about it.

“I am excited to have found a home here with Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport for the near future,” said Dye. “I am grateful for this group and for them giving me the opportunity to drive one of their Chevrolets on a regular basis.

“I feel like there is so much that I want to prove as a driver and show that I belong at this level each week. I think Jordan and everyone at the team have very similar goals to mine. They’ve been steadily climbing the ladder year after year, and I’m proud that I have the chance to be a part of this team’s growth.

“I want to thank Jordan Anderson, John Bommarito, Chevrolet, Champion Container, and all of our partners that make this entire deal possible. I am very excited for our four remaining races this year and am hoping we can use that as a foundation for 2027.”

Dye brings experience with him to Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport with 48 starts in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and having two full seasons in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series on his resume. He has continued to stay active behind the wheel while running a part-time schedule in 2026 in all three of NASCAR’s national touring series,in addition to making select starts in the ARCA Menards Series.

“When we first began putting the four-race program together, our focus was on making the most of those opportunities this season,” said team president Jordan Anderson. “As we worked through the process and spent more time together, the relationship came together naturally. The importance we both place on faith and family gave us confidence that this could become a lasting partnership, and before we ever got to the first race, we knew we wanted Daniel to be part of the team’s future.

“A multi-year agreement provides both Daniel and our organization with the long-term stability that is so valuable in racing. It allows us to plan beyond one season, make deliberate investments in the people, tools and resources around the No. 32 program and continue growing together with a clear direction. Our responsibility is to give Daniel everything he needs to succeed, and we are committed to building an environment where he and this team can compete at a high level for years to come.”

About Jordan Anderson Bommarito Autosport

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport was built from the ground up, fueled by passion, persistence, and a bold vision for what an independent NASCAR team could become. Founded by driver and owner Jordan Anderson, the organization has grown from a grassroots operation hauling a single truck across the country into a competitive multi-car NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series team through a pivotal partnership with St. Louis automotive dealer John Bommarito. Along the way, the team has earned wins, poles, and a reputation for grit, growth, and opportunity within the NASCAR garage. Today, Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport is investing in talent, innovation, and culture to challenge the status quo and build a new kind of racing legacy.