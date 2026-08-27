Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Race Preview – Daytona

Track: Daytona International Speedway

Race: Winn-Dixie 250 Powered by Coca-Cola

Date/Broadcast: Friday; August 28, 2026 7:30 P.M. ET

TV: CW Network, ESPN Unlimited

Radio: Motor Racing Network – Check Local Listings for affiliate, and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90

Social Media: Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport; Facebook, Instagram, and X

Back in Daytona Beach – Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

Ready to Race at Daytona International Speedway

Daytona Beach, FL. (August 27, 2026) – Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport returns to Daytona Beach, Florida to conclude the 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series regular season schedule with the running of the Winn-Dixie 250 Powered by Coca-Cola.

The two-and-a-half mile superspeedway is one of NASCAR’s more historic tracks, that will feature all cars racing at top speeds within the draft. Car handling and areodynamics will be essential in navigating traffic and working one’s way to the front of the pack. Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport has experienced success in the past on drafting style tracks with the organization’s first victory coming at Talladega Superspeedway in 2023, a track very similar in layout to Daytona International Speedway.

The team will field three Chevrolets this weekend: Jeb Burton in the No. 27 Golden Coral / State Water Heaters Chevrolet, Blaine Perkins in the No. 31 EasyCare / Bommarito Automotive Group Chevrolet, and Daniel Dye in the No. 32 Champion Container Chevrolet.

Jeb Burton returns to Daytona currently sitting 21st in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series (NOAPS) points standings. The driver from Halifax, Virginia has become an accomplished superspeedway racer in his NOAPS career, with two wins to go along with 11 top-ten finishes. Burton looks to gain valuable points in an effort to get back inside the top 20 in the driver points.

“I’m excited to head to back Daytona, where I know that we can have a chance to win,” said Burton. “I’ve got a lot of people coming to support me, and I’ve got two great supporters on the car with Golden Corral and State Water Heaters. It’s been a tough year, but I feel like the last couple weeks we’ve been building some good momentum with speed.”

Blaine Perkins heads to Daytona International Speedway residing in 22nd in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series points standings. Perkins has been strong on superspeedways in his NOAPS career. The Bakersfield, California native has three top-tens to go along with a stage win on drafting style tracks. Perkins looks to add to those totals when the field takes the green flag on Friday evening.

“I’m very excited to get to Daytona this weekend. We ran really good there in the spring, so we’re looking to do that again,” said Perkins. “We’ve always had a really good superspeedway program here at Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport, so hopefully we can go and contend for another win. I’m happy to have EasyCare and Bommarito Automotive Group both on the car this weekend, as well as BG Products on the rear bumper. I’m looking forward to giving them all a good run!”

Daytona marks the return to the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series for Daniel Dye, as he prepares to make his debut with Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport (JAR) at the track known as “The World Center of Racing.” Friday will be a home race for Dye as he calls nearby Deland, Florida home. The young driver hopes he can deliver a strong performance for the hometown crowd, and start off his four race schedule with JAR on a positive note.

“I’m really looking forward to getting down to Daytona,” said Dye. “It’ll be a home race for me, but more importantly it’s the start to our handful of races with Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport and this No. 32 group. I’m hoping we can have a good, solid run and be there at the end with a chance to win.”

About Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport was built from the ground up, fueled by passion, persistence, and a bold vision for what an independent NASCAR team could become. Founded by driver and owner Jordan Anderson, the organization has grown from a grassroots operation hauling a single truck across the country into a competitive multi-car NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series team through a pivotal partnership with St. Louis automotive dealer John Bommarito. Along the way, the team has earned wins, poles, and a reputation for grit, growth, and opportunity within the NASCAR garage. Today, Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport is investing in talent, innovation, and culture to challenge the status quo and build a new kind of racing legacy.

Get your Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport merchandise at the all new official team store! Visit jordanandersonracing.com to place your order today!