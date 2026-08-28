MASSIVE LIST OF LEGENDS TO CELEBRATE NHRA’S 75TH ANNIVERSARY AT CORNWELL QUALITY TOOLS NHRA U.S. NATIONALS

The Big Go will feature some of the sport’s biggest names at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park

INDIANAPOLIS (Aug. 28, 2026) – The world’s biggest drag race will have one of the biggest collections of NHRA legends on hand, as a huge list of the most iconic names in NHRA history will help celebrate the prestigious 72nd annual Cornwell Quality Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals at the famed Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on Sept. 2-7.

As part of NHRA’s 75th anniversary season, fans will have the opportunity to see an incredible gathering of legends at The Big Go, including Don Garlits, Don Prudhomme, Kenny Bernstein, Joe Amato, Shirley Muldowney, Larry Dixon, John Force, Linda Vaughn, Richard Tharp, Darrell Gwynn, Steve Torrence, Al Segrini and many more.

All weekend in Indy, fans will have the chance to meet and interact with NHRA legends who played a massive role in NHRA’s spectacular 75-year history, as it won’t get much bigger than the all-star lineup scheduled for Indy on drag racing’s grandest stage.

The iconic Garlits was named the No. 1 driver in NHRA history during the 50th anniversary celebration, winning 35 Top Fuel races and three world titles.

Bernstein enjoyed an illustrious career that included four Funny Car world championships and two Top Fuel world titles.

Prudhomme has long cemented himself as one of the sport’s biggest stars, winning four world titles. “The Snake” had an incredible run in Indy, winning seven times between Top Fuel and Funny Car.

Muldowney was a trailblazer as a dominant female in drag racing, winning three world championships in the Top Fuel ranks. She won 18 career races, including a thrilling U.S. Nationals victory in 1982.

The winningest driver in NHRA history, the iconic Force is a 16-time world champion and a five-time Funny Car winner at Indy, tied for the most in U.S. Nationals history in the category.

Amato was a remarkable force in Top Fuel, as the standout won five world championships. He thrived in Indy, winning three times at The Big Go.

Dixon was tremendous in Indy, winning four times en route to 62 career victories and three world titles.

Named one of NHRA’s Top 50 drivers, Tharp won in Top Fuel at The Big Go in 1976.

Torrence is a four-time Top Fuel champion and enjoyed a dominant run in the Top Fuel ranks, winning three times at Indy among his 56 career victories.

Gwynn was a star in the Top Fuel ranks, winning 18 times, including a memorable 1989 victory at Indy.

On the track, the event is jammed with excitement, as all the current stars in Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle compete for the special 75th anniversary Diamond Wally on the sport’s biggest stage. From Friday qualifying under the lights, to the final Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge of the year on Saturday to the thrilling PlayNHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout on Sunday and eliminations on Labor Day Monday, there’s no weekend quite like Indy,

Plus, there’s other major items during the weekend, including:

The Sox & Martin Hemi Challenge returns as the longest-running continuous specialty race in NHRA history, featuring exciting heads-up, wheelstanding, and side-by-side racing of Hemi-powered ’68 Super Stock Dodge Darts and Plymouth Barracudas competing in the NHRA SS/AH class.

A celebration of NHRA’s 75-year history with exhibition runs on Friday and Sunday from the classic Rat Trap and Bradford’s Fiat nitro Fuel Altereds.

Push-start cackle cars on Friday and Sunday driven by NHRA legends.

Free parking for the entire weekend.

SealMaster Track Walk before Monday’s eliminations.

Multiple autograph sessions throughout the weekend.

A can’t-miss Hot Rod Junction.

Children 12-and-under get in free to an event offering all-day entertainment.

Last year’s Cornwell Quality Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals saw Austin Prock (Funny Car), Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Erica Enders (Pro Stock) and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) win the world’s biggest drag race. This year’s event will once again be broadcast on FS1 and FOX, including Monday’s eliminations on FOX at 2 p.m. ET.

Also competing will be drivers in the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown and Right Trailers Outlaw Street.

As always, fans get an exclusive pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet. Fans get a unique chance to see teams in action and service their hot rods between rounds, get autographs from their favorite NHRA drivers, and more. They can also visit Manufacturers Midway, an exciting atmosphere that includes interactive displays, merchandise, food and fun for the entire family.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature one round at 6:15 p.m. ET on Friday, Sept. 4, two rounds at 12:30 and 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 5 and the final two rounds of qualifying on Sunday, Sept. 6 at 12 and 2:45 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 10 a.m. ET on Monday, Sept 7.

Television coverage includes qualifying action on FS1 at 3 and 10:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, and eliminations at 12 p.m. on FS1 on Monday, shifting to FOX at 2 p.m.

The first round of the Funny Car All-Star Callout takes place at 12:45 p.m. ET on Sunday, with the semifinals at 2:15 p.m. and the final round at 3:40 p.m. A special broadcast of the Callout takes place on FS1 at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday.

To purchase tickets to the 72nd annual Cornwell Quality Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. For more information about NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports and NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™ at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.