EDINBURG MOTORSPORTS PARK SET TO JOIN NHRA MEMBER TRACK NETWORK IN SOUTH CENTRAL DIVISION

EDINBURG, Texas (Aug. 28, 2026) – NHRA officials are thrilled to announce Edinburg Motorsports Park as the newest member of the NHRA Member Track Network in the South Central Division (Division 4).

CEO Albert Rodriguez owns the standout South Texas facility, which continues to experience impressive growth in the area.

The facility, celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2026, recently enjoyed a spectacular inaugural NHRA event, which awarded competitors the special NHRA 75th anniversary Diamond Wally, capping off a great weekend that featured strong support from both fans and race teams.

“Joining NHRA feels like coming home,” Rodriguez said. “As NHRA celebrates 75 years, EMP is proud to mark our 10th anniversary by beginning this new chapter together. We are honored to welcome NHRA competition back to our facility and to join an organization whose history and commitment have shaped the sport. Our inaugural Wally Weekend brings that spirit to life — from Jr. Dragsters to bracket and index racers — giving competitors of all ages a shot at one of the sport’s most respected trophies.

“We’re just as excited for our fans, too, longtime supporters and first-timers alike, to experience the energy and family atmosphere that define NHRA racing. The response from our racers has been incredible, and we look forward to building the future of drag racing in South Texas as part of the NHRA family. As NHRA celebrates 75 years and EMP celebrates 10, we couldn’t think of a better way to mark this milestone than bringing NHRA racing back to Edinburg. Joining NHRA feels like coming home, and we’re excited to give our racers and fans an even bigger stage for years to come.”

By joining the NHRA Member Track Network, Edinburg Motorsports Park is eligible to offer racers in the area a variety of NHRA-sanctioned racing opportunities when the facility opens, including the NHRA Summit Racing Series presented by Hoosier, the NHRA Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League, NHRA Street Legal, NHRA Jr. Street and more. Additionally, the track will have the chance to host NHRA specialty events like the NHRA Summit King of the Track and more.

The facility will also get access to NHRA’s extensive support programs as part of the member track network, insurance benefits and national marketing platforms.

The facility is also in an area that continues to see growth when it comes to racer participation and fan turnout, showcasing a strong future outlook for Edinburg Motorsports Park and its partnership with NHRA.

“Bringing Edinburg Motorsports Park into the NHRA Member Track family is another important step in continuing to grow the South Central Division,” NHRA Division 4 Director Jonathan Johnson said. “The Rio Grande Valley has a strong racing community and having an NHRA Member Track serving that area gives us an opportunity to provide those racers with a pathway into our Summit Racing Series, Jr. Drag Racing League and the many other programs available through NHRA. We are excited about what Albert and his team are building and even more excited about what we can build together.”

For more information on NHRA, including the full 2026 schedule, visit www.nhra.com.

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports and NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™ at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series presented by Hoosier and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.