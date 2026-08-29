ARCA Menards Series at Madison International Speedway: Atlas 200 Post-race Notes

Tristan McKee (No. 77 Zeigler.com Chevrolet) scored his third ARCA Menards Series victory of the season in Friday’s Atlas 200 at Madison International Speedway. McKee, who led 105 laps, traded the lead with rival Max Reaves (No. 18 Cook Out / Victory Junction Gang Camp Toyota, who led the other 95, throughout the middle stages of the race and then held off his Pinnacle Racing Group teammate Carson Brown (No. 28 Grizzly Coolers Chevrolet) over three late-race restarts to secure the victory.

Brown finished second to give PRG the organization’s fourth 1-2 finish of the season. Brown won at Phoenix Raceway with McKee in second, Connor Mosack won at Chicagoland Speedway with Lanie Buice in second, and McKee won at Iowa two races ago with Brown in second.

After winning at Madison in 2025, Reaves finished in third, his sixth top-five finish in ten starts this season.

ARCA Menards Series championship points leader Jake Bollman (No. 20 Nitro Motorsports Toyota) finished fourth while his main rival for the title Thomas Annunziata (No. 70 JBL Audio Toyota) finished fifth, unofficially giving Bollman a five-point lead in the standings with four races remaining.

Isaac Kitzmiller (No. 79 A.L.L. Construction / Carter CAT Chevrolet) traded paint with Annunziata several times over the final laps but was forced to settle for sixth at the finish.

Isabella Robusto (Np.55 Mobil 1 Toyota) recovered from an early spin that brought out the first caution flag of the night at lap 17 that left her two laps down to finish in seventh on the lead lap. Robusto stayed out at the first scheduled race break of the night to regain one of those laps, and then was able to stay as the first car one lap down until the second break which allowed her to return to the lead lap.

Will Robinson (No. 25 Mander Collision and Glass Toyota) recovered from a mid-race spin and an unscheduled pit stop in the final 50 laps to finish in eighth, his second top-ten finish of the season. He finish seventh in his series debut earlier this season at Berlin Raceway.

Jason Kitzmiller (No. 97 A.L.L. Construction / Carter CAT Chevrolet) finished ninth and Tony Cosentino (No. 10 Fast Track Racing Ford) rounded out the top ten.

There were six caution flags for 33 laps.

McKee’s margin of victory was 1.046 seconds.

The next race for the ARCA Menards Series is the Audubon Park 100 at the DuQuoin State Fairgrounds on Sunday, September 7. The race, set to begin at 8:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm CT, will be televised live on FS1. ARCARacing.com will have live timing & scoring data throughout all on-track activity and live race audio. Follow @ARCA_Racing on X (formerly Twitter) for up-to-the-minute updates.

About ARCA

The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA), founded in 1953 by John and Mildred Marcum in Toledo, Ohio, and acquired by NASCAR in April 2018, is the leading grassroots stock car sanctioning body in the United States. Bridging the gap between NASCAR’s top three national touring series and weekly and regional tour racing all across the country, the organization to sanctions over 100 races per year in the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West, ASA STARS National Tour, ASA CRA Super Series, ASA Midwest Tour, ASA Southern Super Series plus weekly racing at Toledo and Flat Rock Speedways. For more information about ARCA visit , or follow ARCA on Facebook (@ARCARacing) and Twitter (@ARCA_Racing).

About Menards

A family-owned and run company started in 1958, Menards is recognized as the retail home center leader of the Midwest with 236 stores in 15 states. Menards is truly a one-stop shop for all of your home improvement needs featuring a full-service lumberyard and everything you need to plan a renovation or build a home, garage, cabin, shed, deck, fence or post frame building. You’ll find a large selection of lumber, roofing, siding, construction blocks, trusses, doors and windows, plus cabinets, appliances, countertops, flooring, lighting, paint, plumbing supplies and more. To complete the job, Menards has quality hand tools, power tools, fasteners, electrical tools plus storage options and supplies for everyone from the weekend warrior to the pro!



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Menards is known for friendly Customer Service and as the place to “Save Big Money” with low prices every day, and sales too! For more information, please visit Menards.com to learn about our store locations, offerings and services.