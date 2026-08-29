JIMMIE JOHNSON UNVEILS NO. 48 TOYOTA FOR FINAL NASCAR CUP SERIES START AT DAYTONA

Carvana, Lowe’s and Ally come together on a one-of-a-kind tribute honoring Johnson’s past, present and the road ahead

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. | AUGUST 29, 2026 — LEGACY MOTOR CLUB and owner Jimmie Johnson today unveiled the No. 48 Toyota Camry XSE he will drive in the 2027 DAYTONA 500, bringing together Carvana, Lowe’s and Ally on the car for the final NASCAR Cup Series start of his legendary career.

Johnson gave fans their first look at the car during the Coke Zero 400 pre-race show, then climbed behind the wheel of the No. 48 for a ceremonial lap around Daytona International Speedway. The moment offered a preview of his final Cup Series start, scheduled for Feb. 21, 2027, in the 69th running of the DAYTONA 500.

The unveiling followed Johnson’s July 26 announcement that Rick Hendrick, Hendrick Motorsports and Ally Financial had agreed to loan LEGACY MOTOR CLUB the Hendrick Motorsports stylized No. 48 car number for his farewell race.

Revealed at Daytona International Speedway, the special paint scheme celebrates the people, partners and defining chapters behind one of the most accomplished careers in American motorsports. The design connects Johnson’s record-setting history with Lowe’s, his final full-time Cup Series seasons with Ally, and the next chapter of his racing career and team ownership journey with Carvana.

Lowe’s served as Johnson’s primary partner throughout his full-time tenure at Hendrick Motorsports from 2001 through 2018, sharing in all seven championships and 83 Cup Series victories during one of the sport’s most successful partnerships. Ally became Johnson’s primary sponsor for the 2019 and 2020 seasons, including his final full-time Cup campaign. Carvana partnered with Johnson during his move to INDYCAR and has continued its relationship through his return to NASCAR competition and ownership role at LEGACY MOTOR CLUB.

“Seeing this car for the first time brings back a lifetime of memories. Lowe’s was there for the foundation of my Cup career and so many of its greatest moments. Ally supported me through my final full-time seasons and helped make it possible for the 48 to return for this race. Carvana believed in what came next and has continued to support my journey as a driver and team owner. To have all three represented on this car is incredibly meaningful. It honors where I’ve been, the relationships that made it possible and the people who are still beside me for one last ride,” said Johnson.

The No. 48 is synonymous with Johnson’s Hall of Fame career. Together, Johnson and the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports team won a record-tying seven NASCAR Cup Series championships, including an unprecedented five consecutive titles from 2006 through 2010, and earned 83 points-paying Cup Series victories. Those wins included the DAYTONA 500 in 2006 and 2013.

“Jimmie has been an incredible partner and friend to Carvana, and it’s a privilege to be alongside him for the final start of his NASCAR career,” said Ryan Keeton, Carvana Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer. “Bringing Carvana, Lowe’s, and Ally together on the iconic No. 48 is a fitting tribute to Jimmie’s incredible legacy and everything he’s meant to this sport. We’re proud to play a part in giving Jimmie and his fans one more unforgettable moment.”

“Jimmie will always hold a special place in Lowe’s history and in the hearts of the associates, customers and fans who cheered on the No. 48 for nearly two decades,” said Marvin Ellison, Lowe’s chairman and CEO. “Our associates took tremendous pride in Team Lowe’s Racing and everything Jimmie accomplished — from 83 wins and seven championships to the meaningful work he did with Lowe’s in communities across the country. We’re grateful to have been part of his remarkable journey, and it’s an honor to be along for his final ride at Daytona.”

“Jimmie transformed the 48 into an icon of excellence and became an indelible part of the Ally family, so we knew this final ride would be special for him and so many others,” said Andrea Brimmer, Chief Marketing and PR Officer at Ally Financial. “It’s rewarding to see how fans are responding already and the way all three brands who played distinct roles in Jimmie’s racing journey are collaborating to bring it to life. This will be an historic moment that Ally is proud to be a part of, and we’re looking forward to the road ahead.”

Merchandise, to include the pre-sale of diecast replicas, will be immediately available trackside at Daytona and on www.LEGACYMOTORCLUB.com.

For Johnson, whose personal philosophy has become “Never Stop Starting,” the unveiling is more than a tribute. It is the first tangible glimpse of one final start in the number that defined his career — and a celebration of the partners, teammates and fans who helped build everything it represents.

ABOUT LEGACY MOTOR CLUB: (LEGACY MC) is a premier auto racing organization owned by seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee, Jimmie Johnson and Knighthead Capital Management, LLC. Drawing from a rich tradition of success, LEGACY MC is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of motorsport and setting new standards of excellence. The CLUB competes under the Toyota Racing banner in the NASCAR Cup Series with the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE piloted by Erik Jones and the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE driven by John Hunter Nemechek. Johnson also races on a limited basis in the No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE. With NASCAR legend and Hall of Famer Richard Petty, “The King”, serving as CLUB Ambassador, LEGACY MC blends timeless racing traditions with a new forward-thinking vision. As an inclusive community for motorsport enthusiasts, LEGACY MC honors both its storied past and the promising future of its members, always striving for victory and championship glory at the pinnacle of NASCAR competition.

ABOUT CARVANA: Carvana’s mission is to change the way people buy and sell cars. Since launching in 2013, Carvana has revolutionized automotive retail and delighted millions of customers with an offering that is fun, fast, and fair. With Carvana, customers can find a car, get financing, trade in, and complete a purchase entirely online with the convenience of delivery or local pickup as soon as the same day. Carvana’s unique offering is powered by its passionate team, differentiated national infrastructure, and purpose-built technology.

For more information, please visit www.carvana.com.

ABOUT LOWE’S: Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 100 home improvement company with total fiscal 2025 sales of more than $86 billion. Lowe’s employs approximately 300,000 associates and operates over 1,750 home improvement stores, 540 branches and 120 distribution centers. Lowe’s is a core value S&P 500 equity stock and a dividend aristocrat. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe’s supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing, improving community spaces, helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts and providing disaster relief to communities in need. For more information, visit Lowes.com.