TOYOTA RACING – NCS Daytona Quotes – Jimmie Johnson – 08.29.26

TOYOTA RACING – Jimmie Johnson

NASCAR Cup Series Quotes

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (August 28, 2026) – Prior to Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB driver Jimmie Johnson debuted the paint scheme for the No. 48 Toyota Camry XSE that he will run in the 2027 Daytona 500.

JIMMIE JOHNSON

What emotions did you have debuting the paint scheme that you’ll run in the 2027 Daytona 500 tonight in Daytona?

“It was neat. As I drove down pit lane the remaining pit stalls – there were probably 10 or 15 stalls – all the teams were coming off the wall and showing their support which was completely unexpected. I saw my little brother at the end of pit lane, he works for Monster Energy, and he was down at the end losing his mind. My daughter was able to ride in the car, and my dad was able to pull off the tarp so a lot of great emotions. And the fans in the stands were pumped as well.”

What does it mean to you to have all your longtime sponsors and the iconic No. 48 for your final NASCAR race?

“When I first called Rick (Hendrick) about the idea he was in immediately. I still knew there was a lot of work to be done with Lowe’s, Ally, Carvana and all these pieces and how it would play out. But Mr. Hendrick’s commitment to speak to everyone at Lowe’s, looping in our existing partners and obviously Toyota’s support – once the snowballs started rolling, it all came together. The neat thing is we’ve got a lot of time between now and the Daytona 500 to continue to amplify this opportunity.”

You mentioned Toyota, what does it mean to you to be able to drive in a Toyota Camry for your final NASCAR race?

“It’s extremely special for me to wear the Toyota badge in my final race. Toyota’s commitment to our race team, the deep bond and relationships we’ve created and how important we are to their motorsports program, it’s a nice full circle moment to be able to bring this all together in a Toyota Camry. And honestly, I’m grateful for their willingness to do this scheme and look that was with a different OEM, but once again they’re great people. They get it, they understand and they want what’s best for the fans and what the fans what to see. They’ve been fully supportive since day one.”

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of over 50 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In 2025, Toyota’s plant in North Carolina began to assemble automotive batteries for electrified vehicles.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.