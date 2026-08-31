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Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Post-Race Report – Daytona

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Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport
Post-Race Report | Daytona International Speedway

Winn-Dixie 250

Jeb Burton, No. 27 Golden Corral / State Water Heaters Chevrolet
Stage 1 Finish: 24th
Stage 2 Finish: 5th
Finish: 9th

“Well that was a solid night for us. We got some points and had a decent finish. We wanted a little bit more but overall it was a solid effort. Hopefully, we can keep that momentum going into Darlington next weekend.”

Blaine Perkins, No. 31 EasyCare / Bommarito Automotive Group Chevrolet
Stage 1 Finish: 25th
Stage 2 Finish: 9th
Finish: 15th

“Came away with a good finish at Daytona this weekend. Happy to have EasyCare, Bommarito Automotive Group, and BG Products all on the car. It’s always cool to represent them at the World Center of Racing. We were able to run up front at some point with those guys, and it just didn’t quite work out in the end. Overall, a clean, solid day. We can rebuild these race cars and bring them to Talladega and hopefully compete for a win.”

Daniel Dye, Champion Container Chevrolet
Stage 1 Finish: 18th
Stage 2 Finish: 38th
Finish: 38th

“Not the night we were planning on having here in Daytona. Feel like our race ended just as it was getting started. Still want to thank everyone at Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport and Champion Container for all of their hard work and support. We’ll reset and get after it at Darlington.”

About Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport was built from the ground up, fueled by passion, persistence, and a bold vision for what an independent NASCAR team could become. Founded by driver and owner Jordan Anderson, the organization has grown from a grassroots operation hauling a single truck across the country into a competitive multi-car NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series team through a pivotal partnership with St. Louis automotive dealer John Bommarito. Along the way, the team has earned wins, poles, and a reputation for grit, growth, and opportunity within the NASCAR garage. Today, Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport is investing in talent, innovation, and culture to challenge the status quo and build a new kind of racing legacy.

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

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