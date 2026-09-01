J.D. Steel to Make NASCAR Debut with Ryan Ellis and Young’s Motorsports at Darlington Raceway

MOORESVILLE, N.C.: With the 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series regular season in the rearview mirror, Ryan Ellis and Young’s Motorsports are shifting into the final stretch of the year with a new partner joining the No. 02 Chevrolet for Saturday night’s Fleetio 200 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.

J.D. Steel Co. Inc., a respected provider of steel installation and erection services, will support Ellis and the Young’s Motorsports No. 02 Chevrolet at the legendary South Carolina facility famously known as “The Track Too Tough to Tame.”

Founded in Phoenix, Arizona, in 1970, J.D. Steel has grown from a small operation into an employee-owned company with a nationwide presence.

For more than five decades, the company has built its reputation on safety, craftsmanship, integrity and customer satisfaction while completing projects of all sizes with professionalism and precision.

The addition of J.D. Steel further expands the roster of companies aligned with Ellis and Young’s Motorsports during the 2026 season.

Throughout the Darlington race weekend, J.D. Steel branding will be carried aboard Ellis’ No. 02 Chevrolet.

The collaboration continues the team’s efforts to welcome new companies into NASCAR and help them build connections with the sport’s passionate and loyal fan base.

“We’re incredibly proud to welcome J.D. Steel to our program and to NASCAR at Darlington Raceway,” said Ellis.

“Their company has been built over more than five decades through hard work, attention to detail and a commitment to its people, and those are qualities that resonate strongly with our team.

“Darlington is one of the most historic and demanding tracks on the schedule, which makes it a special place to begin this relationship. I’m looking forward to representing everyone at J.D. Steel and hopefully giving them a strong performance and a memorable first experience in the sport.”

For J.D. Steel, supporting Ellis and Young’s Motorsports provides a high-profile introduction to NASCAR while showcasing the company’s employee-owned culture, nationwide capabilities and commitment to quality.

The relationship brings together two performance-driven industries where preparation, teamwork, precision and an unwavering commitment to safety are essential to achieving success.

“J.D. Steel is proud to partner with veteran driver Ryan Ellis for Saturday’s Fleetio 200 at Darlington Raceway,” said Scott Hamilton, president of the J.D. Steel Family of Companies.

“Since our founding in Phoenix in 1970, we have grown from a company focused on the safe and efficient installation of concrete-reinforcing steel into a nationally recognized leader in reinforcing and structural steel services.

“For more than five decades, we have built our reputation on quality, safety, professionalism and strong relationships with our customers and employees.

“Those same values of experience, teamwork and dedication make supporting Ryan a natural fit for J.D. Steel. We are proud to have him representing our company and look forward to cheering him on at Darlington.”

With the 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season entering its final stretch, Ellis will make his 12th career start at Darlington Raceway in Saturday night’s Fleetio 200.

In 11 previous appearances at Darlington Raceway, the Ashburn, Va., native earned a track-best 16th-place finish during his third series start at the 1.366-mile egg-shaped oval in the 2021 Steakhouse Elite 200 while competing for B.J. McLeod Motorsports.

Recent competitive performances and continued hard work at the team’s race shop in Mooresville, N.C., have highlighted the improving strength of the No. 02 J.D. Steel Chevrolet program. Ellis and Young’s Motorsports will enter Darlington focused on turning those gains into another top-10 finish before the season concludes.

The results have reinforced the organization’s belief in the program’s direction. Team principal Tyler Young credits the progress to the preparation, collaboration, determination and never-give-up attitude demonstrated throughout Young’s Motorsports.

“Everyone at Young’s Motorsports has continued to put in the work and remain committed to making this program better,” said Young.

“We have faced challenges along the way, but nobody at the race shop has backed down or stopped pushing. The gains we’re seeing on the racetrack are a direct reflection of that effort.

“Darlington is one of the most demanding tracks on the schedule, but we believe in Ryan and the direction of the No. 02 team. If we execute and put together a complete race, I believe we can put ourselves in position for another strong finish and give J.D. Steel and all of our partners a performance to be proud of.”

For more on Ryan Ellis, please visit ryanellisracing.com, like him on Facebook (Ryan Ellis), and follow him on Instagram (@ryanellisracing), TikTok (@ryanellisracing), and X | Twitter (@ryanellisracing).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

﻿The Fleetio 200 (147 laps | 200.8 miles) is the 25th of thirty-three (33) NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races on the 2026 schedule. Practice will occur on Sat., Sept. 5, 2026, from 1:30 p.m. to 2:20 p.m. Qualifying will begin immediately after, at 2:35 p.m. The field will take the green flag later in the day, shortly after 7:30 p.m., with live coverage on The CW Network, the Motor Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).

About J.D. Steel Co. Inc.:

Founded in Phoenix, Arizona, in 1970, J.D. Steel Co. Inc. is an employee-owned company specializing in steel installation and erection services nationwide.

For more than five decades, the company has built its reputation by delivering high-quality work with an unwavering focus on safety, craftsmanship, integrity and customer satisfaction.

Supported by a skilled and experienced workforce, J.D. Steel approaches projects of varying size and complexity with professionalism and precision.

For more information, please visit jdsteel.com