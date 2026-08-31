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JULIE NATAAS RETURNS TO NITRO FUNNY CAR AT NHRA U.S. NATIONALS WITH HEDINGERS EQUIPMENT

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (August 31 2026) — Julie Nataas will return to the driver’s seat of the DC Motorsports GR Supra tuned by Del Worsham and backed by Hedingers Equipment Toyota Supra Funny Car for Del Worsham at the NHRA U.S. Nationals, September 4–7 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

The U.S. Nationals will mark Nataas’ first race behind the wheel since the NHRA Gatornationals in Gainesville in March. Since then, the Norwegian driver has been working behind the scenes to build the partnerships necessary to get back on track and continue developing her Nitro Funny Car career.

“I’m really excited to finally be back in the race car,” Nataas said. “It’s been a long few months since Gainesville. I’ve been working hard on finding the right partners and putting together opportunities that make sense not only for one race, but hopefully for building something long term. I’m incredibly grateful to Hedingers Equipment for helping make it possible to get back out there at Indy.”

Hedingers Equipment is no stranger to Nataas or her racing career. Her relationship with the Indiana-based company dates back to her championship-winning years competing in Top Alcohol Dragster with Randy Meyer Racing, where Hedingers Equipment is a longtime supporter of the team. That relationship has continued as Nataas has made the transition into the professional Nitro ranks.

“Tim and Becky Hedinger at Hedingers Equipment have been part of my racing career for a long time, going back to my days with Randy Meyer Racing,” Nataas said. “Having people who have watched you grow as a driver and continue to believe in you as you take the next step means a lot. I’m proud to represent them on a Funny Car, especially at the U.S. Nationals.”

Based in Indiana, Hedingers Equipment specializes in equipment for the towing industry, providing truck sales, parts sale and service to customers throughout the region. The family-owned company has also been a longtime supporter of motorsports and drag racing.

Nataas and Worsham will also fly the familiar colors of Richmond Gears, who joined the Worsham program for the entirety of the 2026 season. Airmine will also return for the U.S. Nationals, providing us with the air quality forecast and Elliott’s Custom Trailers with our Golf Carts.

While the U.S. Nationals is Nataas’ first event since March, she says the work to secure additional races is far from over.

“I’m still working every day to find the right partners that will allow me to be at the track more,” Nataas said. “I want to race a Funny Car, and the goal is absolutely to put together a program that gets me behind the wheel more consistently.”

And for those who have been asking where she has been, Nataas has a simple answer.

“I’ve gotten just about every question possible over the last few months, so to clear things up: I’m not retired, I’m not pregnant, and I definitely haven’t given up,” Nataas joked. “I’ve just been working behind the scenes to find the funding to go racing. I’m ready to get back to work.”

Nataas and the Hedingers Equipment Funny Car will take to the track September 4–7 during the NHRA U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

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