HUGE NITRO FIELDS TO HEADLINE INDY ACTION AT CORNWELL QUALITY TOOLS NHRA U.S. NATIONALS

Biggest nitro fields since 2012 among the more than 850 entries set to compete at the world’s biggest drag race

INDIANAPOLIS (Aug. 31, 2026) – Still need a reason to attend this weekend’s prestigious 72nd annual Cornwell Quality Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals at the famed Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park?

How about 45 of them, as in the 45 Top Fuel and Funny Car entries slated for the world’s biggest drag race, the largest collection of 12,000-horsepower, 340-mph nitro machines at Indy in nearly 15 years.

It includes a talent-heavy group of 22 Top Fuel dragsters, including points leader Doug Kalitta, defending event winner Justin Ashley, as well as standouts like Tony Stewart, Shawn Langdon, Antron Brown, rookie sensation Maddi Gordon, the returning Leah Pruett, Clay Millican and 10-time Indy winner Tony Schumacher.

On the Funny Car side, there are 23 entries in the loaded class, a massive number that features points leader Matt Hagan, reigning world champ and event winner Austin Prock, Jordan Vandergriff, J.R. Todd, Ron Capps and Beckman. With four drivers within 22 points for the regular season championship (Hagan, Vandergriff, Capps and Todd) and a possible first 3-second field on the line, it should be nothing short of spectacular.

Need another reason to attend the world’s biggest drag race? How about the 84 professional entries across Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle? Along with the big nitro field, 20 cars are expected in Pro Stock, as well as 19 bikes, which is the most this season in the two-wheeled category.

The Mission Foods Drag Racing Series begins qualifying on Friday at 6:15 p.m. ET, highlighted by an epic night session at The Big Go. Two more rounds take place on both Saturday and Sunday, as well as the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge on Saturday and the PlayNHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout on Sunday, leading into eliminations on Monday. Plus, regular season championships will be decided in each class, with nearly $400,000 on the line and $150,000 to the regular season champ in Top Fuel and Funny Car. Kalitta currently holds a 67-point lead over Langdon, while Greg Anderson and Richard Gadson lead the way in Pro Stock and PSM by 85 and 83 points, respectively.

In Pro Stock, Erica Enders will look for a repeat win in Indy, taking on the likes of Anderson, reigning world champ Dallas Glenn, Matt Hartford and Elite Motorsports teammates Aaron and Greg Stanfield, and Jeg Coughlin Jr. Gaige Herrera is after another PSM win against Gadson, Matt and Angie Smith, Steve Johnson, John Hall, Chase Van Sant and Jianna Evaristo.

Still undecided? Well, speaking of big car counts, more than 850 entries are ready for The Big Go, all hoping to leave their mark on the sport’s grandest stage. That includes more than 125 entries in Super Stock, Stock, Super Comp and Super Gas, giving fans the biggest opportunity of the year to see the standouts of the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series in action.

In all, the total car count at Indy is approaching 900 entries, a tremendous number for the biggest weekend of the drag racing year. From Wednesday through Labor Day Monday, it’s non-stop action on the track as competitors aim to become a part of – or add to – drag racing royalty on the grandest stage.

Need a few more reasons? How about these legends attending as part of NHRA’s 75th anniversary season: Don Garlits, Don Prudhomme, Kenny Bernstein, Joe Amato, Shirley Muldowney, Larry Dixon, John Force, Linda Vaughn, Richard Tharp, Darrell Gwynn, Steve Torrence, Al Segrini and more.

Still want more? How’s this?

The Sox & Martin Hemi Challenge returns as the longest-running continuous specialty race in NHRA history, featuring exciting heads-up, wheelstanding, and side-by-side racing of Hemi-powered ’68 Super Stock Dodge Darts and Plymouth Barracudas competing in the NHRA SS/AH class.

Racing in the JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports, Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown and a first-time appearance from the popular Right Trailers Outlaw Street Category.

A celebration of NHRA’s 75-year history with exhibition runs on Friday and Sunday from the classic Rat Trap and Bradford’s Fiat nitro Fuel Altereds.

Push-start cackle cars on Friday and Sunday driven by NHRA legends.

Free parking for the entire weekend.

SealMaster Track Walk before Monday’s eliminations.

Multiple autograph sessions throughout the weekend.

A can’t-miss Hot Rod Junction.

Children 12-and-under get in free to an event offering all-day entertainment.

As always, fans get an exclusive pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet. Fans get a unique chance to see teams in action and service their hot rods between rounds, get autographs from their favorite NHRA drivers, and more. They can also visit Manufacturers Midway, an exciting atmosphere that includes interactive displays, merchandise, food and fun for the entire family.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature one round at 6:15 p.m. ET on Friday, Sept. 4, two rounds at 12:30 and 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 5 and the final two rounds of qualifying on Sunday, Sept. 6 at 12 and 2:45 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 10 a.m. ET on Monday, Sept 7.

Television coverage includes qualifying action on FS1 at 3 and 10:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, and eliminations at 12 p.m. on FS1 on Monday, shifting to FOX at 2 p.m.

The first round of the PlayNHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout takes place at 12:45 p.m. ET on Sunday, with the semifinals at 2:15 p.m. and the final round at 3:40 p.m. A special broadcast of the Callout takes place on FS1 at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday.

To purchase tickets to the 72nd annual Cornwell Quality Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. For more information about NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports and NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™ at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.