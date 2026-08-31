O’Ward Sweeps, Palou Wins Fifth Title on Historic Day in Milwaukee

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026) – The INDYCAR SERIES history book got a workout after Pato O’Ward won the completion of the Snap-on Makers and Fixers 250 on Sunday at the Milwaukee Mile.

O’Ward swept both races Sunday in the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet on the historic 1.015-mile oval, winning the race that was suspended due to weather Saturday just a few hours after taking the checkered flag in the Snap-on Milwaukee Mile 250. The Mexican became the first driver to win two INDYCAR SERIES races on the same day since Rick Mears swept a doubleheader June 28, 1981, at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

“I’ve dreamed of weekends like this before, having doubleheaders just a couple of times in my career, wishing I wanted to win both of them in a weekend,” O’Ward said. “We got to win both in a day. That’s definitely a dream come true for myself and the team.”

More history was made when Alex Palou clinched his fifth NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship after finishing 10th in this race in the No. 10 DHL Chip Ganassi Racing Honda. It was the Spaniard’s fourth straight title, tying a series record set by Sebastien Bourdais from 2004-07.

Palou, 29, also became the youngest driver in series history to win five titles. A.J. Foyt was 32 when he earned his fifth championship in 1967. Only Foyt, with seven, and Scott Dixon, with six, have won more INDYCAR SERIES titles than Palou.

“Incredible,” Palou said. “I owe everything to this team. So proud of this team. It is great to have another championship and ready for the next one.”

O’Ward, who started first Saturday and led when the race resumed today, crossed the finish line 1.7535 seconds ahead of David Malukas in the No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet. Rinus VeeKay scored his first podium finish of his strong season in the No. 76 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet.

Scott McLaughlin finished fourth in the No. 3 Clarience Technologies Team Penske Chevrolet, while 2025 Milwaukee winner Christian Rasmussen rounded out the top five in the No. 21 Splenda Stevia Chevrolet of ECR.

Chevrolet-powered drivers took the top seven spots in the finishing order on a day that Honda clinched its 12th INDYCAR SERIES manufacturers’ championship.

O’Ward grabbed the lead for good on Lap 226 on a breathtaking final restart. Malukas led the field to the green flag, but his car was sluggish on the restart. O’Ward dove low and McLaughlin moved high, with the trio going three-wide into Turn 1.

The Mexican pulled ahead for the lead, making one of the track-record 372 on-track passes for position, and never trailed thereafter. Malukas stayed within a second of O’Ward for 10 laps after the restart but faded in the last 10 laps.

It was the sixth career runner-up finish without a victory for Malukas. Four of those second-place finishes have come in his first year for Team Penske, which he joined this year for his fifth season in the series.

“I’m just so frustrated,” Malukas said. “We had the car; we did everything right. We’re just cursed. I literally believe I have some sort of curse. Everything was in our favor there.

“This weekend, both races we were having issues with the engine on restarts and coming out of the pits, needing to lift and having these events where we just lose power. That really let us down.”

O’Ward and Malukas were the dominant drivers of the race, which was suspended after 90 laps Saturday due to rain and wet track conditions. They combined to lead 212 of the 250 laps, with O’Ward out front for 119 and Malukas 93.

“David was so quick, he was so good in traffic,” O’Ward said. “I was just going to have to wait for something like that (slow restart) to happen in order to have a chance on him. Otherwise, it was just going to be pedaling it to the end.”

Rasmussen and Christian Lundgaard, who ended up sixth in the No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, both led laps during the completion of the race today but only during pit cycles. Otherwise, it was the O’Ward-Malukas show.

Palou struggled with handling problems in this race and kept a wide berth nearly every time a rival passed him. He led the standings by 97 points entering this race after finishing fifth in the Snap-on Milwaukee Mile 250 earlier today and needed to lead by just 54 points after this race to seal the title. So, it was safety first.

“Today was a really bad race for us,” Palou said. “We were suffering all the time. But just keep focused, keep on going.”

The next race is the season-ending Mission Grand Prix of Monterey this Friday through Sunday at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey, California. Palou has won that race three of the last four years, including two in a row. He will race in a special livery saluting CGR legend and two-time INDYCAR SERIES champion Alex Zanardi, who passed away May 1.

“I’m very excited for next weekend,” Palou said. “My favorite racetrack of the year, repping that beautiful livery in honor of Alex Zanardi.”