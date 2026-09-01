Paley Motorsport with AAG Racing Race Advance: Circuit of The Americas

TRACK: Circuit of The Americas — 3.4-mile, 20-turn road course

TUNE IN: Peacock, IMSA.TV and the Ford Racing YouTube channel, Saturday, Sept. 5, 6:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Central Daylight Time for Race 1, and Sunday, Sept. 6, 9:50 a.m. to 10:35 a.m. Central Daylight Time for Race 2.

In partnership with Paley Motorsport, AAG Racing is in its first season competing in Mustang Challenge North America. AAG Racing competed at Circuit of The Americas (COTA) earlier this year in USAC competition with Mustang Cup USA, with Chris Clarke piloting the No. 9 entry. Ryan Persing will visit the Austin, Texas, circuit for the first time.

AAG Racing is in its first season competing in Mustang Challenge North America. AAG Racing competed at Circuit of The Americas (COTA) earlier this year in USAC competition with Mustang Cup USA, with Chris Clarke piloting the No. 9 entry. Ryan Persing will visit the Austin, Texas, circuit for the first time. Paley Motorsport team owner Sam Paley earned a double podium last season in Mustang Challenge at COTA with back-to-back second-place finishes.

earned a double podium last season in Mustang Challenge at COTA with back-to-back second-place finishes. Chris Clarke heads to COTA second in the Dark Horse Legends standings, 180 points behind the championship leader with two races remaining. Through the first four race weekends of the season, Clarke has earned six podium finishes and one pole award, while Ryan Persing has earned two top-five finishes in the Dark Horse class this season.

180 points behind the championship leader with two races remaining. Through the first four race weekends of the season, Clarke has earned six podium finishes and one pole award, while Ryan Persing has earned two top-five finishes in the Dark Horse class this season. In May at COTA, Clarke earned a second-place finish in Race 2 of Mustang Cup. This time out, he will look to go one step higher on the podium to cap off a stellar first season of Mustang Challenge competition.

Chris Clarke – Driver, No. 9 Paley Motorsport with AAG Racing Ford Mustang Dark Horse R

Chris Clarke will pilot Paley Motorsport with AAG Racing’s No. 9 Pro Turf Services, Inc., T. Disney Trucking and Grading, Inc. and Clarke Construction Group Ford Mustang Dark Horse R in Saturday and Sunday’s Mustang Challenge races at Circuit of The Americas.

in Saturday and Sunday’s Mustang Challenge races at Circuit of The Americas. Pro Turf Services, Inc. has proudly served Florida and the Southeast United States since 2012 and is celebrating its 14th year in business in 2026. Scott Heydolph, president, and Robert Clarke, vice president, have more than 63 combined years of experience in the golf course industry. The company specializes in golf course turf installation and works with several reputable turf farms to provide customers with a variety of grass breeds and types. Pro Turf Services, Inc. focuses on professional, on-time service for golf course and turf installation projects throughout its service area.

has proudly served Florida and the Southeast United States since 2012 and is celebrating its 14th year in business in 2026. Scott Heydolph, president, and Robert Clarke, vice president, have more than 63 combined years of experience in the golf course industry. The company specializes in golf course turf installation and works with several reputable turf farms to provide customers with a variety of grass breeds and types. Pro Turf Services, Inc. focuses on professional, on-time service for golf course and turf installation projects throughout its service area. T. Disney Trucking and Grading, Inc. is celebrating 46 years in business in 2026. Based in Florida, the company provides trucking and logistics services throughout the state through a network of more than 1,000 haulers. T. Disney Trucking & Grading, Inc. works with customers across a range of projects and emphasizes on-time delivery, professional service and long-term relationships with its partners.

is celebrating 46 years in business in 2026. Based in Florida, the company provides trucking and logistics services throughout the state through a network of more than 1,000 haulers. T. Disney Trucking & Grading, Inc. works with customers across a range of projects and emphasizes on-time delivery, professional service and long-term relationships with its partners. Chris Clarke enters the season finale second in the Dark Horse Legends championship with a shot at the title, looking to close the gap to the championship leader across the two races at COTA. Clarke enters this weekend 180 points behind the Mustang Challenge championship leader.

with a shot at the title, looking to close the gap to the championship leader across the two races at COTA. Clarke enters this weekend 180 points behind the Mustang Challenge championship leader. COTA marks the second circuit this season where Clarke has previous starts in the Paley Motorsport with AAG Racing Ford Mustang Dark Horse R. The first was Sebring (Fla.) International Raceway in March. At both venues, Clarke raced in Mustang Cup prior to the Mustang Challenge weekend.

where Clarke has previous starts in the Paley Motorsport with AAG Racing Ford Mustang Dark Horse R. The first was Sebring (Fla.) International Raceway in March. At both venues, Clarke raced in Mustang Cup prior to the Mustang Challenge weekend. The Fort Myers, Fla., driver brings experience from endurance and sports car racing to the Mustang Challenge field. His strong start to the season has been aided by the knowledge and coaching of Paley Motorsport team owner Sam Paley.

Chris Clarke Quote

You enter the Mustang Challenge season finale with a shot at the title in your first season in the series. What are your expectations this weekend, and how much does it help having previous experience in the No. 9 Paley Motorsport with AAG Racing Ford Mustang Dark Horse R at the circuit?

“We were fast at COTA in the spring and were able to earn a second-place finish in Mustang Cup our last trip to Texas. With Sam’s (Paley) success there last year, it puts Ryan (Persing) and me in a good position to go out and compete for podiums. I take it one race at a time. The racing in this series is always close and intense, so you have to hit your marks each and every lap. We hope to go out and put together performances reflective of all the hard work from our Paley Motorsport with AAG Racing team this season.”

Ryan Persing – Driver, No. 29 Paley Motorsport with AAG Racing Ford Mustang Dark Horse R

Ryan Persing will pilot Paley Motorsport with AAG Racing’s No. 29 OPI Commercial Builders and enjoyTahoe.com Ford Mustang Dark Horse R in Saturday and Sunday’s Mustang Challenge races at Circuit of The Americas.

in Saturday and Sunday’s Mustang Challenge races at Circuit of The Americas. Hauserman Rental Group, based in Tahoe City, Calif., has served the North Lake Tahoe community for more than 60 years. Founded in 1966, the company provides vacation-rental management and guest services while drawing on decades of experience serving homeowners and guests throughout the Tahoe region. Hauserman Rental Group emphasizes reliable rental management, homeowner support, guest communication and reservation services.

has served the North Lake Tahoe community for more than 60 years. Founded in 1966, the company provides vacation-rental management and guest services while drawing on decades of experience serving homeowners and guests throughout the Tahoe region. Hauserman Rental Group emphasizes reliable rental management, homeowner support, guest communication and reservation services. OPI Commercial Builders is a Silicon Valley-based general contractor specializing in design-build, tenant and market-ready projects involving new construction and redevelopment. The company works with developers, real estate brokers, facilities departments, landlords and tenants on projects ranging from façade redevelopment to new buildings, laboratories, clean rooms, manufacturing facilities and creative office interiors.

specializing in design-build, tenant and market-ready projects involving new construction and redevelopment. The company works with developers, real estate brokers, facilities departments, landlords and tenants on projects ranging from façade redevelopment to new buildings, laboratories, clean rooms, manufacturing facilities and creative office interiors. New beginnings have been a theme for the Morgan Hill, Calif., driver this season. Persing graduated from high school during the Mid-Ohio Mustang Challenge weekend and began his freshman year at the University of Utah last week, where he is majoring in mechanical engineering.

for the Morgan Hill, Calif., driver this season. Persing graduated from high school during the Mid-Ohio Mustang Challenge weekend and began his freshman year at the University of Utah last week, where he is majoring in mechanical engineering. This weekend will mark Persing’s first start at the 3.4-mile COTA road course . Persing looks to once again take on the challenge of a new circuit and close out his first Mustang Challenge season on a high note.

. Persing looks to once again take on the challenge of a new circuit and close out his first Mustang Challenge season on a high note. Every lap is a learning experience for the California driver, who made the jump from Radical Cup North America to Mustang Challenge this season. Persing has great mentors around him, including his older brother, Nick Persing, a championship contender in Lamborghini Super Trofeo, and Paley Motorsport team owner and driver coach Sam Paley.

Ryan Persing Quote

This will be your fifth Mustang Challenge race weekend with Paley Motorsport with AAG Racing. How much have you grown since Sebring, and what do you hope to accomplish this weekend?

“Paley Motorsport with AAG Racing has helped me become the driver I am. Being with them this season has allowed me to become a better driver, and it’s pushed me to the front of the field. VIR was tough, but overcoming challenges is what racing is all about. I have to go to COTA with a fresh mindset. The track is very unique. It has been a bucket-list item for me to compete there for years now. I’m hoping to learn the track quickly and use the skills I’ve learned this year to go out and execute in the season finale.”

Meet the Paley Motorsport with AAG Racing Drivers

Saturday, Sept. 5

Chris Clarke and Ryan Persing will be at the Mustang Challenge Driver Autograph Session at the series transporter at 1:30 p.m. CT to meet fans and sign autographs.

About Paley Motorsport with AAG Racing

Mustang Challenge front-runners Paley Motorsport joined forces with AAG Racing, a proven IMSA program that also competes in the Whelen Mazda MX-5 Cup Series presented by Michelin, for the 2026 Mustang Challenge North America season.

This strategic alignment strengthens both organizations as they expand their presence and performance within the IMSA paddock.