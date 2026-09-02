Circle B Diecast Sponsoring Two Niece Motorsports Entries at Kansas

SALISBURY, NC (Sept. 2, 2026) – Niece Motorsports welcomes a partnership extension with Circle B Diecast / Motorsports Auctions to serve as the primary sponsor for drivers Connor Hall and Landen Lewis in the upcoming NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) race at Kansas Speedway.

Headquartered in Neosho, MO, Circle B Diecast is the largest independent racing collectibles distributor in the United States. It is family-owned and operated by Brent and LaDonna Powell, who have been a part the collectibles industry for decades.

Earlier this season, Circle B supported drivers Shane van Gisbergen and Cleetus McFarland in races held at Watkins Glen International and Michigan International Speedway. The company has a longstanding relationship with Niece Motorsports, dating back to 2019.

“LaDonna and I are always thrilled to see our company on the track, especially considering Kansas is our home race,” said Brent Powell. “We’ve had a bunch of great drivers to work with at Niece Motorsports over the years, so adding Connor and Landen felt like a great opportunity for us. Both of these drivers have made a name for themselves on the short tracks, and we’ve enjoyed watching them at the start of their truck careers. We know they will make us proud out there.”

Hall will debut the No. 4 Circle B Diecast / Niece Products of Kansas Chevrolet in his fourth NCTS start of the season and first at Kansas Speedway. The Race to Stop Suicide 200 will mark his fifth-career start in the series.

“I’m very thankful to Brent, LaDonna, and the entire Circle B Diecast team for supporting our No. 4 team at Kansas,” said Hall. “I’m looking forward to repping them in my first time racing on a mile-and-a-half, and can’t wait to see how our truck turns out in diecast form.”

Lewis will drive the No. 45 Circle B Motorsports Auctions / J.F. Electric Chevrolet in the second race of ‘The Chase’ as his team competes for an owner’s championship. Circle B Motorsports Auctions is the live auction segment of the company housed on the live stream shopping platform, WhatNot.

“It’s super cool having Circle B Motorsports Auctions on our truck in Kansas,” said Lewis. “I had a bunch of diecast cars when I was a kid and I am so pumped to have my own trucks made this year. It’s pretty awesome to develop this partnership with them and I’m happy to have them on board.”

Fans can pre-order 1:24 scale, 1:64 scale, and autographed diecast replicas of both Hall’s and Lewis’ trucks through the Circle B website, along with several other offerings from the team’s fleet.

The Race to Stop Suicide 200 will take place at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, September 26. Live coverage of the 134-lap race will air on FOX Sports 1, the NASCAR Racing Network, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

About Circle B Diecast: Circle B Diecast, originally known as Plan B Sales, was founded in 2010 and started as a Lionel die-cast and Chase Authentics apparel wholesale distributor. The Concord, N.C. based company has grown into the largest independent racing collectibles distributor in the United States. Circle B Diecast offers both retail and wholesale customers a vast array of products through their website, www.circlebdiecast.com.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is a professional auto racing team that has competed in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series since 2016. The team is owned by Josh Morris of DQS Solutions and Staffing and the Fowler Family of J.F. Electric and Utilitra, and was founded by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. At its 80,000 sq. ft. headquarters in Salisbury, NC, Niece Motorsports is a full-service race vehicle build shop as well as a customizable fabrication shop for any manufacturing needs.

Follow the Team: To keep up to date with the latest team news, visit niecemotorsports.com or connect on Facebook and Instagram (@NieceMotorsports) as well as X (@NieceMotorsport).