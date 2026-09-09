Caden Kvapil Will Make His NASCAR Debut with Freedom Racing Enterprises

The CARS Tour Points Leader will Drive the No. 76 Chevrolet Silverado at Bristol Motor Speedway

Mooresville, NC (September 9, 2026) – Spencer Boyd announced today that Caden Kvapil will drive the No. 76 Nor-Cal Equipment Rentals Chevrolet Silverado at the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 17, 2026. Boyd, owner of Freedom Racing Enterprises and main driver of the No. 76, is stepping out of the ride in a commitment to help a fellow Chevrolet driver launch his career in NASCAR.

“Growth has been the main focus of FRE this year,” noted Boyd. “We have mixed things up in the driver’s seat this year with the intention of building for the future. Caden had been on our radar to get him the opportunity to make the step up. With his consistent performance in the CARS Tour and our backing from Nor-Cal Equipment Rentals, we determined that Bristol was the right racetrack to make his debut.”

Caden Kvapil is the current CARS Tour points leader and is coming off his third CARS Tour win of the year at Florence. He is the son of NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Champion Travis Kvapil and brother of Carson Kvapil, driver of the Jr Motorsports No. 1 Chevrolet SS in the NASCAR O’Reily Auto Parts Series.

“It was a pretty quick ‘Yes’ from me when Spencer reached out,” commented an excited Caden Kvapil. “He has built a solid race team over at FRE and he and my Dad go way back. For a kid who has grown up in a family of NASCAR racing, it is honestly special to make my debut at Bristol during the Night Race weekend. And for Spencer to step out of the seat and let me race with his longtime sponsor, Nor-Cal Equipment Rentals, on the truck is an honor I do not take lightly. I’m optimistic about a good run, hoping to make everyone involved very proud.”

Joining Nor-Cal Equipment Rentals as sponsors will be Dirty Graphix who makes custom equipment wraps amongst a whole host of others making this debut possible.

“We’ve supported Spencer for quite some time now and love being a part of what he is building at FRE,” said Tom Butts of Nor-Cal Equipment Rentals. “When Spencer explained the details around Caden driving instead of him, I immediately saw the visionary team owner side of him and had to be a part of this one. I’m a longtime fan of Dale Sr. and Dale Jr. so having a Jr. Motorsports driver in a truck I sponsor at Bristol is something that I thought could only exist in dreams!”

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race with Caden Kvapil’s NASCAR debut in the No. 76 Nor-Cal Equipment Rentals Chevrolet Silverado is on September 17, 2026 at Bristol Motor Speedway. The UNOH 250 can be seen live on FS1 with coverage starting at 8pm ET.