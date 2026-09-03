Importing Food and Beverages into Canada: A 2026 Guide to CFIA, SFCR, and CBSA Compliance

Food and beverages are among the highest-volume commercial import categories in Canada, and they are also among the most heavily regulated. Anyone bringing food across the border for commercial sale in 2026 operates inside a compliance framework that has three layers: the Canadian Food Inspection Agency for food safety and licensing, the Canada Border Services Agency for customs clearance and duty, and Health Canada for specific consumer product regulations that overlap the food category. All three agencies interact through automated systems, and getting any one of them wrong at the point of import means shipment rejection at the border.

This guide explains what Canadian food importers need to understand about the current regulatory environment, how the Safe Food for Canadians Regulations actually work in practice, how CBSA and CFIA cooperate on release decisions, and where importers most often run into problems.

What Counts as a Food or Beverage Under Canadian Law

Under the Safe Food for Canadians Act, food covers any article manufactured, sold, or represented for use as food or drink for human beings, including chewing gum, and any ingredient that may be mixed with food for any purpose. In practical import terms, this includes:

Meat and poultry products

Dairy products

Eggs and egg products

Fish and seafood

Fresh and processed fruits and vegetables

Honey and maple products

Manufactured foods including confectionery and snack foods, non-alcoholic beverages, grain-based foods, and baked goods

Prepared and packaged meals

Ingredients used in food manufacturing

Alcoholic beverages sit in a partially separate framework. Food additives have their own pathway. Schedule 1 foods under the SFCR are excluded from certain licensing requirements. Each of these categories carries different obligations, and the first step in any food import project is confirming which framework applies.

The Regulatory Framework in Plain Terms

Three federal agencies share authority over commercial food imports into Canada.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) administers the Safe Food for Canadians Act (SFCA) and its regulations (SFCR). CFIA issues the Safe Food for Canadians (SFC) licence that most food importers need, enforces preventive control and traceability requirements, and operates the automatic verification systems that check licensing at the point of import.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) administers customs clearance, collects duties and taxes, and works with CFIA on release decisions through the Single Window Initiative. CBSA is the agency that physically stops shipments that fail CFIA verification.

Health Canada sets food safety policies, establishes standards for additives, contaminants, and nutrition labelling, and regulates specific product categories that sit at the boundary between food and other consumer goods.

Together, these three agencies produce a compliance environment where a single import shipment must satisfy licensing under CFIA, classification and duty under CBSA, and labelling and safety standards under Health Canada. Getting any one of them wrong triggers rejection.

The Safe Food for Canadians Regulations (SFCR)

The SFCR came into force on January 15, 2019, replacing several older regulatory frameworks including the Meat Inspection Act, the Fish Inspection Act, and the Canada Agricultural Products Act. The regulations are built on three foundational elements that apply to most commercial food importers.

Licensing. Most commercial food importers need a Safe Food for Canadians licence issued by CFIA. The licence must be obtained before the first import, not at the border. Importers who arrive at the border without a valid SFC licence for the specific commodity they are importing will have their shipment rejected.

Preventive Controls. Most licensed food businesses must develop and maintain a Preventive Control Plan (PCP) that identifies food safety hazards, documents preventive measures, establishes monitoring procedures, defines corrective actions, and specifies verification methods. The PCP is a written document that must be available for CFIA review.

Traceability. Licensed food businesses must maintain records that allow the food to be traced one step back to the supplier and one step forward to the immediate customer. This traceability layer is what enables CFIA to conduct recalls efficiently when contamination is identified.

Each of the three pillars applies to a broader universe of food businesses than most first-time importers expect. Licensing, in particular, applies to nearly every commercial food import into Canada.

Who Needs an SFC Licence

The SFC licence requirement rolled out in stages between 2019 and 2024. The current position is that most commercial food importers need a licence for the specific activity of “Importing Food” and for the specific commodities they intend to import.

Automatic verification, meaning that CFIA’s system automatically rejects import declarations without valid licences, has been active for the following commodities since March 15, 2021:

Meat and poultry products

Dairy products

Egg and egg products

Fish and seafood

Fresh and processed fruits and vegetables

Honey and maple products

Automatic verification for manufactured foods took effect on February 12, 2024. This covers confectionery, snack foods, non-alcoholic beverages, grain-based foods, baked goods, and similar products. Since that date, any import declaration for these products that does not include a valid SFC licence number is automatically rejected at the border.

A limited set of importers may not need an SFC licence. Food additives, alcoholic beverages, and Schedule 1 foods under the SFCR are outside the licensing requirement, though they remain subject to CBSA classification, duty treatment, and any applicable Health Canada requirements. The CFIA’s Automated Import Reference System (AIRS) is the authoritative reference for confirming licensing requirements for specific commodities.

How to Get an SFC Licence

The application process runs through the My CFIA online portal. Fax and email submissions are not accepted. Applicants create a My CFIA account, complete the application for the “Importing Food” activity, identify the specific commodities they intend to import, and pay the applicable fees.

The application requires several supporting elements:

Business identification and Canadian address (non-resident importers face specific requirements addressed below)

Description of the food commodities to be imported

Description of the intended activities

Details of the food safety systems in place

The Preventive Control Plan or attestation as applicable

Standard SFC licences are valid for two years. Renewal is required before expiration to maintain uninterrupted import authority. A lapsed licence causes shipments to be rejected until the licence is reinstated.

For most food importers, the SFC licence application takes several weeks to process. The realistic planning horizon is 30 to 60 days from application to licence issuance, assuming the application is complete and no additional information requests arise from CFIA.

Non-Resident Importer Considerations

Foreign food producers and distributors can import food into Canada as Non-Resident Importers, but the framework is more restrictive for food than for other product categories. To obtain an SFC licence as a non-resident, the business must operate a fixed place of business in a country that has a food safety system recognized as equivalent to Canada’s, and ship the food directly to Canada from that country.

The practical implication is that a U.S. food producer with a fixed place of business in the U.S. can generally obtain an SFC licence and act as the importer of record on Canadian food shipments. A business in a country without a recognized equivalent food safety system typically cannot serve as the Canadian importer of record for food and must work through a Canadian-based importer or licence holder.

For U.S. brands entering the Canadian market, the DDP fulfillment model (Delivered Duty Paid) allows the U.S. business to act as both seller and importer, absorbing the compliance work rather than placing it on the Canadian buyer. We covered this in detail in our guide to DDP shipping into Canada as a non-resident importer, and it is often the operational model that works best for foreign food brands establishing Canadian market presence.

HS Classification for Food and Beverages

Canadian food and beverage imports classify across a wide range of Harmonized System chapters, with the specific chapter determined by the type of food.

HS Chapters 1-5 cover live animals and animal products (meat, dairy, eggs, fish, other animal products)

HS Chapters 6-14 cover vegetable products (vegetables, fruits, coffee, tea, spices, cereals, oil seeds)

HS Chapter 15 covers animal and vegetable fats and oils

HS Chapters 16-24 cover prepared foodstuffs, beverages, and tobacco (meat preparations, sugar, cocoa, cereal preparations, vegetable preparations, beverages)

Within each chapter, specific headings determine the exact duty treatment. HS 2202 covers waters, including sparkling and flavoured waters, and non-alcoholic beverages. HS 2203 covers beer. HS 2204 covers wine. HS 0406 covers cheese and curd. HS 1905 covers bread, pastry, cakes, and biscuits.

The MFN duty on food and beverage imports varies significantly by classification. Some categories carry 0% MFN duty. Others carry rates of 5% to 20% or higher. Certain sensitive categories face over-quota tariffs that can exceed 200% for imports beyond established tariff rate quota thresholds.

Getting the classification right is not optional. A misclassified food product may end up with the wrong duty rate applied, but it may also end up with the wrong SFC licence commodity code, which triggers automatic rejection under the IID verification system even if the licence itself is valid.

Duty and Tariff Treatment

Food and beverage imports face the standard Canadian duty and tax framework plus several category-specific considerations.

MFN duty applies to food from most origins. Rates vary by commodity as noted above.

CUSMA preferential treatment eliminates or reduces duty for food originating in the U.S. or Mexico when origin requirements are met. For food, CUSMA rules of origin often require that the product be wholly obtained in a CUSMA territory or that specific processing steps occur there.

CETA preferential treatment provides duty-free or reduced-duty entry for many food products originating in EU member states, though several sensitive categories including dairy and certain meats have tariff rate quota systems that limit the volume of preferential treatment available.

CPTPP preferential treatment applies to food from Japan, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, and other Pacific Rim countries when origin requirements are met.

Supply-managed commodities including dairy, poultry, and eggs face over-quota tariffs that are among the highest in the Canadian tariff schedule. Within-quota shipments enter at low or zero duty; over-quota shipments face rates that make commercial import uneconomic in most cases. Supply management is a major complexity for anyone importing these categories.

5% GST applies to nearly all commercial food imports. Basic groceries are typically zero-rated at the point of retail sale to consumers, but the GST calculation at the point of import applies broadly.

Bilingual Labelling Requirements

Food sold in Canada must carry bilingual English and French labelling. The requirement applies at the point of sale, not the point of import, but importers who bring in product without bilingual labelling need to arrange labelling before the product reaches the retail shelf.

Required bilingual information includes:

Product identity (common name)

Net quantity declaration

List of ingredients with allergen declarations

Nutrition Facts table

Date markings and storage instructions where applicable

Dealer name and address

Country of origin

Quebec’s Charter of the French Language creates additional requirements for products sold in Quebec, with French language elements required to be at least equally prominent to English elements. For food products, Quebec enforcement has historically been active.

Practical implementation typically involves either producing dual-language labels at the source, applying supplementary bilingual labels at a Canadian labelling facility, or importing under a labelling exemption agreement with CFIA. Each approach has cost and operational implications that should be evaluated at the sourcing decision stage rather than after the container arrives.

The Integrated Import Declaration and Border Verification

The Integrated Import Declaration (IID) is the electronic submission that consolidates CBSA customs data with CFIA regulatory data at the point of import. IID is submitted through the Single Window Initiative and is the mechanism through which CFIA automatically verifies SFC licence validity, commodity coverage, and specific import requirements.

For food imports, the IID must include the SFC licence number, the specific commodity being imported, and the activity for which the licence is issued (Importing Food, not Exporting Food). Getting any of these fields wrong causes automatic rejection, and the shipment cannot enter Canada until the declaration is corrected and resubmitted.

Common IID rejection reasons include:

Missing SFC licence number

Expired or suspended SFC licence

Licence not issued for the commodity being imported

Licence issued for wrong activity (Exporting Food instead of Importing Food)

Commodity code mismatch between IID and licence

The Release Prior to Payment framework under CARM affects how duty and tax collection is timed relative to release, but CFIA verification happens at release regardless of payment timing. We covered the mechanics of Release Prior to Payment in our earlier article on RPP under CARM, which is worth reading alongside this guide.

Specific Commodity Considerations

Several food categories have additional requirements beyond the general SFCR framework.

Meat and poultry require the country of origin to have a food safety system recognized as equivalent to Canada’s, and product must originate from establishments approved by the exporting country’s food safety authority. Meat inspection at the border can be extensive.

Dairy products face supply management with tariff rate quotas. Within-quota entry requires import permits issued by Global Affairs Canada.

Fresh fruits and vegetables are subject to Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Regulations under the SFCR, including specific grading and container requirements for many products.

Fish and seafood face specific labelling requirements including species identification and origin declarations.

Products under the Food and Drugs Act (FDA) including specific health claims, novel foods, and certain fortified products face additional Health Canada oversight beyond the standard CFIA framework.

Common Compliance Issues

The food import compliance issues that most consistently cause problems for Canadian importers include:

Licence timing. SFC licence applications take weeks. Importers who order product before securing the licence often face storage costs and shipment holds while the licence is obtained.

Commodity coverage. An SFC licence issued for one commodity does not cover other commodities. Importers who expand their product range must amend their licence before the new products can be imported.

Labelling non-compliance. Product that arrives without bilingual labelling cannot be sold at Canadian retail without remedial labelling. This becomes an expensive operational problem for large-volume imports.

HS classification errors. Misclassification affects both duty treatment and licence verification. Both can cause CBSA and CFIA rejections.

Supply-managed product without permits. Attempting to import dairy, poultry, or eggs without proper permits results in either massive over-quota duty exposure or shipment rejection.

PCP inadequacy. During CFIA inspections, importers whose Preventive Control Plan does not actually address the food safety hazards of the products they import face compliance action.

Common Questions About Canadian Food Imports

Do I need an SFC licence to import food into Canada? Most commercial food importers do. Automatic verification is now active for meat, poultry, dairy, eggs, fish and seafood, fresh and processed produce, honey and maple products, and manufactured foods. Food additives, alcoholic beverages, and Schedule 1 foods may be outside the licence requirement.

How long does it take to get an SFC licence? Realistic planning horizon is 30 to 60 days from a complete application through My CFIA. Renewals should be initiated well before the two-year expiration date.

Can a U.S. company be the importer of record for Canadian food imports? Yes, if the U.S. company has a fixed place of business in the U.S. (which has a recognized equivalent food safety system) and ships the food directly to Canada. The DDP fulfillment model often works well for foreign food brands.

Do food imports qualify for CUSMA duty-free treatment? Many do, when origin requirements are met. Dairy, poultry, eggs, and certain other supply-managed commodities have tariff rate quotas that limit preferential treatment.

What is the GST rate on imported food? 5% GST applies at the point of import for nearly all commercial food shipments. This is distinct from retail sale GST treatment where basic groceries are zero-rated.

What happens if my food shipment is rejected at the border? The shipment cannot enter Canada until the compliance issue is resolved. Storage costs accrue while the issue is addressed. Some issues can be corrected in hours; others require licence amendments that take weeks.

Do I need bilingual labels on imported food? Yes, if the product will be sold at Canadian retail. Bilingual labelling can be applied at source, at a Canadian labelling facility, or through arrangement with CFIA. The requirement is not optional.

Are food import counter-tariffs currently in effect on U.S. goods? No. The counter-tariffs that applied to U.S.-origin food products including orange juice, wine, spirits, beer, and coffee were removed effective September 1, 2025. Steel, aluminum, and specified automobile counter-tariffs remain in effect but do not affect food categories. Our guide to Canada’s counter-tariffs on U.S. goods covers this in detail.

The Bottom Line

Food and beverage imports into Canada work when the compliance side is treated as part of the sourcing decision rather than as paperwork to figure out after the freight is on the water. Get the SFC licence in place before the first order. Confirm HS classification at the sourcing stage. Verify CUSMA, CETA, or CPTPP eligibility for duty planning. Build bilingual labelling into the product from the start rather than at the Canadian warehouse. Maintain a Preventive Control Plan that actually addresses your food safety hazards.

The Canadian food import market rewards importers who do this work upfront. Retail shelves are competitive, margins are meaningful, and the demand for imported specialty foods continues to grow across Canadian consumer segments. The importers who struggle are the ones who treat compliance as a border problem rather than as a business planning problem.

As a digital customs brokerage service, Clearit Canada works with food importers, distributors, and Canadian-market DTC brands on the customs classification, CUSMA analysis, IID filing, and CBSA-CFIA coordination that a food import requires. The regulatory framework is real. The path through it is manageable when the compliance side is handled properly from the start.