What Every Amazon FBA Seller Should Know About Post-2025 Customs Compliance

Amazon FBA sellers who built their businesses between 2018 and 2024 operated inside a customs environment that no longer exists. Shipments under $800 cleared duty-free through Section 321. Chinese-origin inventory faced Section 301 tariffs but with routing workarounds. Amazon handled some prep services at fulfillment centers. Non-resident importer of record structures worked with minimal scrutiny. The compliance overhead was real but manageable, and it stayed roughly consistent for years.

That environment collapsed across 2025 and 2026. If you are running an FBA business today or planning to launch one, the customs and compliance framework you need to understand is fundamentally different from the one that shaped almost every Amazon seller guide written before 2025.

This is a practical read on what has actually changed, what is coming through the end of 2026, and what compliant FBA sellers are doing about it.

Amazon Will Not Be Your Importer of Record. Ever.

Start here because this is the most consequential single fact about FBA importing, and it is also the most misunderstood.

Amazon will not act as the Importer of Record on any FBA shipment, of any size or value, from any country, for any product. This has never been Amazon’s policy and it is not their policy in 2026. Amazon stores your inventory, fulfills your orders, and handles the retail side of the transaction. Amazon does not handle the customs side.

The Importer of Record is the party legally accountable for the imported goods at the border. The IOR files the customs entry, pays duties and taxes, and takes responsibility for the accuracy of the declaration. When your container reaches a U.S. port, someone has to be named as IOR on the entry documentation. That someone is not Amazon.

For U.S.-based FBA sellers, the IOR is typically the seller’s own U.S. business entity. For international FBA sellers, the IOR question is more complicated and getting more complicated in 2026.

The Section 321 Suspension Has Ended the Old Playbook

Section 321 was the de minimis provision that allowed shipments valued at $800 or less to enter the U.S. duty-free with minimal paperwork. A generation of Amazon sellers built businesses around this framework. Direct-from-China dropshipping models worked because Section 321 removed the tariff exposure. Small-batch inventory replenishment through express couriers cleared without formal entry filing. Consolidated shipments organized under specific structures managed to stay under the threshold.

Executive Order 14256 removed de minimis treatment for goods originating in China and Hong Kong on May 2, 2025. Executive Order 14324 extended the suspension globally on July 30, 2025. Universal suspension took full effect on August 29, 2025. The One Big Beautiful Bill Act signed on July 4, 2025, contains a provision permanently eliminating Section 321 for all countries effective July 1, 2027. On February 20, 2026, a Continuing Suspension Executive Order extended the current environment indefinitely.

The practical effect for FBA sellers is that most commercial FBA shipments now require formal customs entry with duties paid, even when the shipment value is under $800, even for consolidated small parcels, and even for express couriers that historically cleared everything through Section 321 pathways.

For sellers who priced their catalog assuming zero duty exposure on inbound inventory, this has been a margin-crushing shift. For sellers who built their fulfillment models around direct-to-consumer international shipping under Section 321, the model itself has broken.

Executive Order 14411 Is Reshaping IOR Rules Through Late 2026

The regulatory environment is not settled. On June 3, 2026, President Trump signed Executive Order 14411, titled “Strengthening Customs Enforcement.” The order directs Customs and Border Protection to overhaul the framework governing who may act as importer of record. Implementation deadlines run from 45 days for legislative recommendations through 180 days for the full overhaul of importer eligibility, placing effective implementation between September and late November 2026.

Several elements of the executive order matter directly for FBA sellers:

A formal category of “foreign importer of record” is being defined, with treatment separate from and more restrictive than U.S. IORs. To qualify as a U.S. IOR after implementation, an entity must be organized under U.S. law, be located in the United States, and have specific characteristics that shell company structures cannot satisfy.

Minimum bond coverage requirements are increasing. Foreign IORs will face higher bond requirements than the historical minimums, with the specific numbers pending implementation.

Disclosure requirements are expanding. Importers will need to provide more information about ownership, beneficial control, and business operations at the point of establishing IOR status.

A “CBP good standing” requirement is being established as a prerequisite for IOR eligibility, with implications for importers with prior compliance issues.

If you are an international seller using an offshore or shell entity as your FBA IOR, the arrangements that worked in early 2025 are unlikely to survive into 2027. Sellers should be evaluating their IOR structures now rather than waiting for the November implementation window.

Amazon Ended Prep and Labeling Services on January 1, 2026

A separate operational change that compounds the customs shift: effective January 1, 2026, Amazon stopped offering prep and item labeling services for U.S. FBA shipments. This includes FNSKU labeling, bagging, taping, and other prep functions that Amazon historically performed at fulfillment centers.

The consequence is that every unit arriving at an Amazon fulfillment center must be fully prepped and labeled before it enters Amazon’s network. Non-compliant shipments can be rejected, returned, or disposed of at the seller’s expense.

For inbound freight from overseas, this means the factory or a mid-point prep facility has to handle labeling before the shipment reaches the U.S. For sellers who previously relied on Amazon’s prep services, the operational adjustment has been significant. Prep centers in the U.S. and in bonded warehouses have grown in relevance as an intermediate step between factory and fulfillment center.

The 2026 Tariff Stack on Chinese-Origin FBA Products

For FBA sellers sourcing from China, the tariff math has changed substantially. A typical 2026 tariff stack on a consumer product looks like this:

MFN duty at the applicable HTS rate: varies by product, often 0% to 8%

varies by product, often 0% to 8% Section 301 tariff: 25% on List 3 goods, 7.5% on List 4A, covering a large share of consumer categories

25% on List 3 goods, 7.5% on List 4A, covering a large share of consumer categories Section 122 bridge tariff: 10% on Chinese-origin goods, activated February 24, 2026

10% on Chinese-origin goods, activated February 24, 2026 Merchandise Processing Fee (MPF): 0.3464% of value for formal entry, minimum $32.71, maximum $634.62

0.3464% of value for formal entry, minimum $32.71, maximum $634.62 Harbor Maintenance Fee (HMF): 0.125% for ocean shipments

The combined effective duty on Chinese-origin consumer products typically lands in the 35% to 45% range. For a $12 wholesale product that historically cleared duty-free under Section 321, the duty exposure alone can now exceed $4 per unit. Add the MPF, broker fees, and the formal entry process, and the landed cost math for Chinese-sourced FBA products has fundamentally shifted.

Sellers who priced their catalog assuming zero duty exposure have been absorbing the added cost through some combination of margin compression, retail price increases, and sourcing shifts.

Sourcing Shifts That Are Actually Working

The response to the 2026 tariff environment is not uniform, but several patterns are visible across successful FBA operators.

Mexico under USMCA preferential treatment is absorbing meaningful volume. Goods originating in Mexico that qualify under USMCA rules of origin can enter the U.S. at zero MFN duty. For products with viable Mexican manufacturing, this is the largest available cost differential compared to Chinese-origin sourcing.

Vietnam, Thailand, India, and Malaysia are absorbing volume in categories where Chinese origin faces the highest Section 301 exposure and USMCA-qualifying Mexican production is not viable. These origins avoid the Section 301 layer entirely, though they face standard MFN duty and potentially other tariffs depending on USTR’s ongoing Section 301 investigations into non-China trading partners.

Diversification rather than replacement is the more common pattern. Rather than fully abandoning Chinese suppliers, sellers are adding second-source suppliers in alternate origins to hedge against continued tariff volatility. This gives operational flexibility while preserving established Chinese supplier relationships for products where the cost differential still works.

Domestic prep and fulfillment infrastructure has grown. Instead of shipping individual units from China directly through Section 321, sellers are increasingly consolidating inbound freight to U.S. prep centers, handling FBA-specific labeling and packaging domestically, then sending inventory to Amazon fulfillment centers. This model always had advantages that Section 321 masked. The math is now unambiguous.

Customs Bonds and Formal Entry Requirements

Any commercial shipment above $2,500 in declared value requires formal entry, and formal entry requires a customs bond. Most FBA inventory shipments cross the $2,500 threshold easily, so bond posting is now a standard operational requirement rather than an occasional consideration.

Two bond structures exist:

Single Transaction Bond covers one specific shipment. Cost varies with shipment value and typically runs a few hundred dollars per shipment. Practical for infrequent importers or specific one-time shipments.

Continuous Bond covers all imports over 12 months. The standard $50,000 continuous bond costs approximately $500 to $1,000 per year depending on the importer’s transaction volume and risk profile. This is the standard structure for sellers importing more than 10 to 15 shipments per year that require bonds.

Executive Order 14411 is expected to increase minimum bond requirements for foreign IORs when implementation takes effect, so international sellers should anticipate higher bond costs by late 2026.

Bond acquisition typically happens through a customs broker or a surety company. The application process is straightforward but requires establishing importer identity through CBP Form 5106 and completing the underwriting on the bond itself. The realistic timeline from application to active bond is one to three weeks depending on documentation completeness.

The Non-Resident Importer Path for International FBA Sellers

International FBA sellers who do not have a U.S. business entity can still act as importer of record under the Non-Resident Importer framework. The mechanics work as follows:

CBP Form 5106 establishes the non-resident importer identity with CBP. The form captures basic business information and creates an importer number that appears on entry documentation.

A U.S. customs broker files entries on behalf of the non-resident importer. The broker holds a power of attorney authorizing them to act on the importer’s behalf and manages the practical entry filing through the Automated Commercial Environment.

A customs bond covers the non-resident importer’s duty and tax obligations to CBP. As noted above, the bond requirements for foreign IORs are expected to increase under the implementation of Executive Order 14411.

For international sellers, working with a licensed U.S. customs broker who understands both the FBA operational environment and the non-resident importer framework is not optional. It is the practical mechanism through which non-U.S. entities can act as IOR at all. For a comprehensive overview of what U.S. customs brokerage support covers for FBA and other commercial imports, Clearit USA’s customs brokerage services are a useful reference for Amazon sellers.

Common Mistakes That Are Costing FBA Sellers Money in 2026

Several patterns of avoidable loss appear consistently across FBA sellers who did not adapt to the post-2025 environment.

Assuming Section 321 still works. Some sellers, particularly those who set up their supply chains before 2025 and have not actively reviewed the environment, are still trying to route inventory under Section 321 pathways. These attempts either fail at the border or result in eventual CBP verification action.

Naming Amazon as IOR on customs documentation. This does not work and results in shipment rejection. It has never worked and it does not work in 2026. Every FBA seller needs an IOR that is not Amazon.

Using an offshore shell entity as IOR. Structures that worked with minimal CBP scrutiny in 2020 or 2022 are increasingly failing under 2025 and 2026 enforcement, and Executive Order 14411 is on track to make many of these structures unworkable by late 2026.

Misclassifying HTS codes to reduce duty. The savings from misclassification look attractive until the CBP verification arrives. Verifications can reach back four years. When they find misclassification, the importer owes back duties plus interest plus penalties.

Undervaluing invoices to reduce duty and MPF. This creates immediate legal exposure. CBP has data from multiple sources and can identify undervaluation quickly.

Not maintaining records. CBP audits have increased across 2025 and 2026. Importers should retain all import documentation, invoices, communications, and supporting materials for at least five years. Sellers who cannot produce documentation face default treatment that goes against them.

Ignoring Amazon’s post-January 2026 prep requirements. Shipments arriving unprepped are rejected. The cost of rejection typically exceeds the cost of prep by a significant margin.

What Compliant FBA Sellers Are Actually Doing

The FBA operators who are handling the new environment successfully share several patterns.

They engaged a licensed customs broker before the environment shifted, or they engaged one quickly when it did. They rely on the broker for HTS classification, entry filing, bond management, and CBP correspondence. The broker relationship is treated as an operational function, not as a specialized service to call in when problems arise.

They established U.S.-based IOR structures where practical. For international sellers, they set up compliant Non-Resident Importer arrangements with appropriate bond coverage and CBP documentation.

They diversified sourcing to reduce Chinese-origin concentration. Not necessarily eliminating Chinese suppliers, but reducing the percentage of catalog that faces the full tariff stack.

They incorporated duty and compliance costs into their catalog pricing decisions rather than absorbing the increase as margin compression indefinitely. This has meant retail price increases in most cases, calibrated to market tolerance.

They built prep and labeling into their inbound freight operations rather than relying on Amazon’s discontinued services. Some do this at the factory, some at prep centers in China, Mexico, or the U.S. depending on geography and volume.

They maintain contemporaneous documentation for every shipment. Commercial invoices, packing lists, HTS classifications, origin certifications, and correspondence are all filed and retrievable.

The Bottom Line

The Amazon FBA business model has not disappeared. It has become more operationally sophisticated. The margin structure requires more careful pricing. The compliance overhead is genuinely higher than it was in 2023 or 2024. The regulatory environment continues to shift through 2026 and into 2027.

Sellers who treat customs compliance as a strategic function rather than an afterthought are the ones building durable FBA businesses in the current environment. The customs broker relationship, the IOR structure, the bond posting, the HTS classification discipline, and the documentation practices are not overhead. They are the operational foundation on which every FBA shipment moves.

If you are running an FBA business today, the practical questions to ask yourself before your next inbound shipment are these: Who is my IOR on paper, and does the structure comply with the emerging Executive Order 14411 framework? Do I have a customs bond in place appropriate to my import volume? Are my HTS classifications defensible if CBP verifies them next year? Are my inbound shipments prepped correctly for Amazon’s post-January 2026 requirements? Is my supplier concentration exposing me to tariff volatility I could hedge against?

The answers to those questions are the difference between an FBA business that scales in the 2026 environment and one that hemorrhages margin.