Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Race Preview – Darlington

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Race Overview – Darlington Raceway; September 3, 2026

Track: Darlington Raceway

Race: Fleetio 200

Date/Broadcast: Saturday; September 5, 2026 7:30 P.M. ET

TV: CW Network, ESPN Unlimited

Radio: Motor Racing Network – Check Local Listings for affiliate, and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90

Social Media: Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport; Facebook, Instagram, and X

Racing Against the Lady in Black – Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

Ready to Race at Darlington Raceway

Darlington, SC. (September 3, 2026) – Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport returns to Darlington, South Carolina for the running of the Fleetio 200 at Darlington Raceway.

The 1.366 mile track is one of stock car racing’s most historic racing venues, dating back back to the early days of NASCAR in the 1950s. The track nicknamed “The Track Too Tough to Tame” features two distinct set of corners that differ in shape with a slick surface. This will make car handling vital to navigating traffic and running a clean race.

The team will field three Chevrolets this weekend: Jeb Burton in the No. 27 Capital City Hauling and Towing Chevrolet, Blaine Perkins in the No. 31 Werner Enterprises Chevrolet, and Daniel Dye in the No. 32 Champion Container Chevrolet.

Jeb Burton heads to Darlington Raceway sitting 21st in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series (NOAPS) points standings. The driver from Halifax, Virginia looks to build on some momentum after a strong race in Daytona, FL that saw him capture his 50th career top-10 finish in NOAPS, as well as gain many valuable points in the process. Burton will have longtime partner of Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport, Capital City Hauling and Towing, on his No. 27 Chevrolet.

“I’m excited to get to Darlington this weekend, as my family’s got a lot of history there. We’re looking forward to trying to get another top-10 for our team or at least another top-15. Appreciate Capital City Hauling and Towing coming on board and thankful for their support.”

Blaine Perkins returns to Darlington, SC following a solid run at Daytona International Speedway, in which he finished 15th while gaining two stage points. Perkins will be sporting a new paint scheme this weekend at Darlington Raceway, featuring Werner Enterprises’ new hiring initiative, “Drive Werner.”

If interested in applying for a position with Werner Enterprises, visit jobs.werner.com for more information.

“Really looking forward to getting to Darlington this week. We didn’t have the best showing there in the spring, so we are determined to right the ship with a strong run this weekend. Appreciate Werner Enterprises and their support. We have a nice new scheme with them this weekend, highlighting their ‘Drive Werner’ program, so hopefully we can give them a good showing on Saturday.”

Daniel Dye prepares to make his second start with Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport this weekend in Darlington, SC. The Deland, FL native is eager to return to the race track after being involved in an on-track incident the previous weekend, that saw him forced to retire early from the race. Dye has two top-10 finishes on intermediate style race tracks, and looks to add a third to his resume.

“I’m looking forward to getting to getting to Darlington this weekend. Our race ended pre-maturely last week, so just really eager to get behind the wheel again. Hopefully we can put on a good performance for Jordan, this being his home race and all. Just appreciate him, John Bommarito, and all of our partners for supporting our program. Hopefully, we put together a strong, clean race and gain some valuable points to keep this No. 32 car in the top-20 in owner points.”

About Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport was built from the ground up, fueled by passion, persistence, and a bold vision for what an independent NASCAR team could become. Founded by driver and owner Jordan Anderson, the organization has grown from a grassroots operation hauling a single truck across the country into a competitive multi-car NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series team through a pivotal partnership with St. Louis automotive dealer John Bommarito. Along the way, the team has earned wins, poles, and a reputation for grit, growth, and opportunity within the NASCAR garage. Today, Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport is investing in talent, innovation, and culture to challenge the status quo and build a new kind of racing legacy.

Get your Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport merchandise at the all new official team store! Visit jordanandersonracing.com to place your order today!