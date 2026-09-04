Logan Bearden Partners with 24HR Garage Door at Darlington Raceway with Young’s Motorsports

DARLINGTON, S.C. (September 4, 2026) – NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series driver Logan Bearden announced he will compete in this Saturday night’s Fleetio 200 race at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.

South Carolina-based 24HR Garage Door Service will serve as the primary marketing partner on Bearden’s No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet at Darlington Raceway.

Associate marketing partners include Conway, S.C.-based Liberty Brew Coffee, Outlier Countertops, Identity Mesh and the Left Is Loose podcast.

“Being part of race weekend at Darlington is a proud moment for all of us at 24 Hr Garage Door Service. We’ve worked hard to grow this company right here in South Carolina, and opportunities like this remind us how far our team has come,” said Lee Lambert, owner of 24 Hr Garage Door Service.

“NASCAR is built around hard work, teamwork and showing up ready to perform, and those are the same values we try to bring to our customers every day.

“We’re excited to represent the 24 Hr name at Darlington and be part of such a great Labor Day tradition. Always remember 24 Hr is your dock and door pit crew. Call 24 to fix your door!”

24 Hr Garage Door Service is a South Carolina-based residential and commercial overhead door company specializing in National Accounts, garage doors, rolling steel doors, loading dock equipment, preventative maintenance, and emergency repair services.

The company provides installation, service, and support throughout the United States with a focus on rapid response, dependable workmanship, and customer relationships.

24 Hr Garage Door Service also offers 24/7 emergency service and specializes in commercial and industrial dock and door systems for warehouses, distribution centers, retail facilities, and manufacturing operations

Bearden arrives at Darlington Raceway, famously known as “The Track Too Tough to Tame,” for his fifth NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series start of the season, just days after competing in the NASCAR Euro Series V8 GP division at Autodrom Most in the Czech Republic.

A rookie in the NASCAR-sanctioned international series, Bearden delivered a career-best weekend behind the wheel of the No. 30 O2 daisy | T3 Vodka | Parker Electric Ford Mustang for Rette Jones Racing by Hendriks Motorsport.

Bearden earned a pair of top-10 finishes during the NASCAR GP Czech Republic weekend, highlighted by a career-best sixth-place result on Saturday, August 29, 2026.

With the NASCAR Euro Series Playoffs beginning later this month, Bearden holds a top-10 position in the overall championship standings and leads the Challenger Trophy division by 16 points over his closest competitor, Davit Kajaia.

“I’m excited to return to the United States and compete again with Young’s Motorsports and 24HR Garage Door Service,” said Bearden. “Coming off my best NASCAR Euro Series weekend gives me a lot of confidence and momentum heading into Darlington.

“Competing in Europe has challenged me to become a more adaptable and versatile driver. Every track and race presents something different, and I’m looking forward to applying everything I’ve learned overseas to my race craft back home.

“Darlington is one of the most challenging tracks on the schedule, but I’m ready to embrace that challenge and work hard to deliver a strong performance for everyone supporting the No. 42 Chevrolet this weekend.”

The Fleetio 200 (147 laps | 200.8 miles) is the 25th of thirty-three (33) NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races on the 2026 schedule. Practice will occur on Sat., Sept. 5, 2026, from 1:30 p.m. to 2:20 p.m. Qualifying will begin immediately after, at 2:35 p.m. The field will take the green flag later in the day, shortly after 7:30 p.m., with live coverage on The CW Network, the Motor Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).

For more information on 24 Hr Garage Door Services, visit 24hrgaragedoorservice.com or follow them on Facebook (24HR Garage Door Service LLC).

For more on Logan Bearden, please visit LoganBearden.com, like his Facebook page (Logan Bearden Racing), or follow him on Instagram (logan_bearden), TikTok (@loganbearden_) and Twitter | X (@LoganBearden66).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).