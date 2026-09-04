Jim Foster Named 2027 Squier-Hall Award Recipient

Former Spartanburg Herald sports editor helped take NASCAR from the sports pages to airwaves across the country

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Sept. 4, 2026) — Longtime motorsports journalist and key figure in the creation of the Motor Racing Network Jim Foster has been named recipient of the 2027 Squier-Hall Award for NASCAR Media Excellence, becoming the 15th winner of the prestigious award.

Foster spent 15 years as a sports journalist, with a newspaper career that included stops at The Salisbury Post and The Greensboro Record, followed by seven years as sports editor of the Spartanburg Herald. It was there that Foster covered some of NASCAR’s early years, including the inaugural Daytona 500 in 1959.

After a brief stint in public relations with Chrysler’s Dodge Division, NASCAR founder Bill France Sr. hired Foster in 1967 as press director and assistant to the president. When France wanted the inaugural race at Talladega Superspeedway broadcast on radio in 1969, he turned to Foster to help make it happen. That effort ultimately helped spark the creation of the Motor Racing Network, with Foster playing a key role in assembling the team, which included legendary broadcaster and Squier-Hall Award namesake Ken Squier, that launched the network during Daytona Speedweeks in 1970.

“Jim Foster helped set a standard for NASCAR media coverage during the sport’s formative years, bringing its stories and personalities to life for a growing audience of readers and, later, listeners,” said Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR CEO. “From his years covering NASCAR for several newspapers in the Carolinas to helping establish the Motor Racing Network, Jim understood the power of connecting fans directly to the sport through vibrant storytelling. His vision and passion left a lasting impact on both the media landscape and NASCAR, and we’re proud to recognize him with the Squier-Hall Award for NASCAR Media Excellence.”

The Squier-Hall Award is voted upon by a panel of NASCAR and NASCAR Hall of Fame executives, active and retired media members, and former NASCAR competitors and industry leaders. Foster will be honored during NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony festivities on January 22, 2027, and featured in an exhibit in the NASCAR Hall of Fame. Tickets to the Induction Weekend events are available at NASCARHall.com.

The Squier-Hall Award for NASCAR Media Excellence was named after legendary NASCAR media figures Ken Squier and Barney Hall, the first two recipients of the award.

The other seven nominees for the award were:

Russ Catlin, one of the best-known early racing writers and historians; editor of Speed Age Magazine

George Cunningham, long-time beat writer for The Charlotte Observer, Atlanta Constitution and NASCAR Scene; is the namesake for the annual NMPA award for Excellence in Writing

Bob Montgomery, co-founder and announcer for the Universal Racing Network

Bob Moore, spent more than 20 years as a NASCAR beat writer including stints with the Daytona Beach News-Journal and The Charlotte Observer

Al Pearce, covered NASCAR for more than 50 years including 56 consecutive Daytona 500s, with a long tenure at AutoWeek

Dr. Jerry Punch, veteran ESPN broadcaster whose NASCAR career spanned decades from pit road to the broadcast booth

Hank Schoolfield, a jack of all trades bringing NASCAR racing to rans across the Southeast through newspapers, magazines and radio

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 15 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR sanctions races in three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series™, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series™), four international series (NASCAR Brasil Series, NASCAR Canada Series, NASCAR Euro Series, NASCAR Mexico Series), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour) and a local grassroots series (NASCAR Local Racing Series Powered by O’Reilly Auto Parts). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in five cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races annually in 11 countries and more than 30 U.S. states.

For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, X and Facebook.

About the NASCAR Hall of Fame

Located in Uptown Charlotte, North Carolina, the NASCAR Hall of Fame is an interactive, entertainment attraction honoring the history and heritage of NASCAR. The high-tech venue, designed to educate and entertain race fans and non-fans alike, includes artifacts, hands-on exhibits, a 278-person state-of-the-art theater, Hall of Honor and the NASCAR Hall of Fame Gear Shop. Opened on May 11, 2010, the NASCAR Hall of Fame is owned by the City of Charlotte, licensed by NASCAR and operated by the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority. For more information, visit nascarhall.com.