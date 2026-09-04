What Does It Take to Start a Brokerage Company?

Starting a brokerage company involves more than registering a business and choosing a trading platform. The project usually brings together licensing, capital, compliance, liquidity, technology, payments, client onboarding, and ongoing operational costs.

The exact requirements can vary by jurisdiction and business model, so an early decision is where and how the brokerage will operate. This article focuses on online forex and CFD brokerages, as securities brokers, crypto exchanges, and other financial businesses can have different licensing and operational requirements.

Define the Business Model

Before spending heavily on technology, it helps to define the type of forex and CFD brokerage you intend to build.

The target clients, instruments, jurisdictions, execution model, and revenue structure can all affect the setup. A retail forex and CFD brokerage may need different infrastructure depending on its target markets, products, execution model, and regulatory requirements.

The business plan should answer practical questions:

Which clients will the brokerage serve?

Which markets and instruments will be offered?

In which jurisdictions will clients be accepted?

Will trades be executed externally, internally, or through a combination?

What level of leverage may be offered, subject to the applicable regulatory requirements?

How will deposits and withdrawals be handled?

These decisions can influence the regulatory requirements and the technology needed later.

Plan for Regulation

Regulation is worth considering before selecting the technology stack.

Licensing requirements can include capital requirements, ownership and management checks, compliance procedures, reporting, client protection measures, and operational controls. The exact requirements depend on the jurisdiction, products offered, and type of forex or CFD brokerage.

Launch capital is not always the only capital a brokerage needs to consider. Some regulatory frameworks require firms to maintain minimum capital or net worth on an ongoing basis.

If the business intends to operate in more than one jurisdiction, each market may introduce additional requirements.

Estimate the Real Budget

The cost of starting a brokerage is usually spread across several areas rather than one large payment.

A realistic budget may include:

Company formation and licensing

Regulatory and legal advice

Required capital

Trading platform and technology

Liquidity and market connectivity

CRM and client onboarding

KYC and AML tools

Payment infrastructure

Risk management

Compliance and reporting

Staff and professional services

Cybersecurity and data protection

Marketing and client acquisition

Ongoing technology and operational costs

Some costs occur before launch, while others continue every month.

This distinction matters when estimating how much capital the business may need to cover ongoing costs after launch.

Build the Technology Around Operations

The trading platform is only one part of a brokerage’s technology stack.

The business may also need a CRM, back-office software, client onboarding tools, identity verification, payment processing, reporting, risk management, and liquidity connectivity.

These systems may need to exchange information accurately. For example, when a client completes onboarding, the relevant account information may need to move into the trading environment while compliance teams retain the necessary records.

Broker solutions can bring several of these functions together, but they still need to fit the brokerage’s actual operating model.

For a smaller operation, a managed technology setup may reduce the need to build and maintain every component internally. A larger brokerage may require more control over integrations, risk systems, data, and infrastructure.

Arrange Liquidity and Execution

A brokerage also needs to determine how client orders will be executed and how the resulting exposure will be managed.

The appropriate liquidity structure depends on the instruments offered and the broker’s execution model. Some businesses may connect to one or more liquidity sources, while others may use an aggregator to combine available pricing.

The setup should be tested for execution quality, pricing, market depth, connectivity, and reliability under expected trading conditions.

It is also worth considering how the arrangement will work when trading volumes increase. A structure that is sufficient during the early stage may need additional capacity as client numbers and trading activity increase.

Prepare Client Operations

Opening an account involves more than completing a registration form.

The client journey may include identity verification, suitability or appropriateness checks where applicable, funding, account approval, platform access, trade execution, statements, withdrawals, and ongoing support.

Each stage should have clear ownership within the business.

Payment infrastructure also requires attention. Deposit and withdrawal methods should fit the target markets, regulatory requirements, currencies, and risk controls. Transaction monitoring may also form part of the compliance process.

A smooth client journey can reduce manual work, but automation still needs appropriate controls and oversight.

Plan for Risk and Compliance

Risk management is worth establishing before the first client trade.

A brokerage may need to monitor client exposure, margin levels, trading activity, suspicious transactions, payment activity, and operational risks. The exact controls depend on the products and regulatory environment.

Compliance responsibilities also continue after regulatory approval is obtained. Reporting, record keeping, regulatory submissions, client communications, and internal controls may all require ongoing attention.

This is an area where under-budgeting can create problems. The initial launch cost is only part of the financial commitment.

Launch in Stages

A staged launch can make the project easier to manage.

Start by confirming the regulatory route and business model. Then map the required technology, liquidity, payments, staffing, and compliance processes.

Before accepting clients, test the complete journey from onboarding to deposit, trading, reporting, and withdrawal. Test failure scenarios as well, such as rejected payments, interrupted connectivity, margin events, and system downtime.

This can help identify operational gaps before they affect clients.

What Should You Prioritize First?

If you are deciding how to start a brokerage company, it often makes sense to begin with the regulatory and commercial model before choosing a platform. For an online forex and CFD brokerage, these decisions can determine the technology, liquidity, compliance, and operational setup you will need.

Once the jurisdiction, target clients, products, execution model, and capital requirements are clearer, you can determine which broker solutions are actually needed.

That approach can prevent a common planning problem: paying for technology before knowing whether it fits the business.

A brokerage may start with a relatively focused product range and expand later. Technology, liquidity, staffing, and compliance processes can then be scaled as trading activity develops.

The final budget should reflect both the cost of meeting regulatory requirements and the resources needed to operate after launch.

FAQs

How long can it take to launch a brokerage?

The timeline can vary significantly depending on the jurisdiction, licensing route, business model, technology setup, and readiness of the management and compliance teams. Regulatory approval can take a significant amount of time, so it is useful to account for that process when planning the project timeline.

Can a brokerage start with a limited range of instruments?

Yes, depending on the applicable license, jurisdiction, and the products the brokerage intends to offer. Starting with a focused range can make technology, liquidity, compliance, and operational requirements easier to manage before expanding into additional markets.

Should a brokerage build its own technology?

Not necessarily. Some firms may build selected systems internally, while others may use third-party broker solutions and integrations. The decision can depend on available technical resources, budget, required control, time to market, and the complexity of the intended operation.