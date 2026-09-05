Featured StoriesNASCAR O'Reilly Series
Photo by John Knittel for SpeedwayMedia.com.
Shop for 2026-27 NASCAR Diecast at NASCAR Store

Carson Kvapil notches first O’Reilly career pole for Chase opener at Darlington

By Andrew Kim
2 Minute Read

Carson Kvapil will commence his first-ever Chase for a championship on pole position for the first time ever and for the 2026 Fleetio 200 at Darlington Raceway on Saturday, September 5.

The event’s starting lineup was determined through an on-track qualifying session that consisted of a single-car, single-lap qualifying format. During the session, each of the 38 competitors vying for 38 starting spots cycled around Darlington Raceway once to post the fastest lap amongst one another. The competitor who posted the fastest lap earned pole position.

During the session, Kvapil, who was the 19th-fastest in practice and the last competitor to qualify, posted a single lap at 161.636 mph in 30.424 seconds. The lap was enough for Kvapil to knock teammate Justin Allgaier off the top of the qualifying charts as he earned the spot.

With the pole, Kvapil, driver of the No. 1 Bass Pro Shops/JR Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro entry, became the 221st competitor overall to win a pole position in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series division and the fifth first-time pole winner of the 2026 season. Kvapil also became the third first-time pole winner in recent weeks, including teammate Rajah Caruth and Ryan Sieg.

This season, Kvapil achieved his first two career victories in the O’Reilly division at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Iowa Speedway in back-to-back weekends, respectively. The 23-year-old native of Mooresville, North Carolina, is seeded in second place in the Chase standings with 2,075 points as he is one of 12 competitors who will embark on a nine-race postseason stretch, the Chase, to battle for this year’s championship.

Kvapil will share the front row with Justin Allgaier, the 2024 O’Reilly champion, who holds the top seed in the Chase standings with 2,100 points. Allgaier, who has won six events this season, posted his lap at 161.312 mph in 30.485 seconds. 

Chasers Brandon Jones, Jesse Love, Sam Mayer, Austin Hill and Taylor Gray qualified third through seventh, respectively. Brent Crews was the highest-qualifying non-Chaser and will start eighth, though his No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota will contend for the owner’s championship. Chasers Rajah Caruth and Parker Retzlaff completed the top-10 starting grid, respectively.

Notably, the remaining Chasers, including Sammy Smith, Sheldon Creed, and Corey Day, will start 11th, 13th, and 14th, respectively, while Ryan Sieg, who is coming off his first career victory at Daytona International Speedway, will line up in 18th place.

With 38 competitors vying for 38 starting spots, all made the main event.

Darlington – Qualifying Position, Best Speed, Best Time:

  1. Carson Kvapil, 161.636 mph, 30.424 seconds
  2. Justin Allgaier, 161.312 mph, 30.485 seconds
  3. Brandon Jones, 160.606 mph, 30.619 seconds
  4. Jesse Love, 160.590 mph, 30.622 seconds
  5. Sam Mayer, 160.569 mph, 30.626 seconds
  6. Austin Hill, 159.948 mph, 30.745 seconds
  7. Taylor Gray, 159.564 mph, 30.819 seconds
  8. Brent Crews, 159.409 mph, 30.849 seconds
  9. Rajah Caruth, 159.378 mph, 30.855 seconds
  10. Parker Retzlaff, 159.249 mph, 30.880 seconds
  11. Sammy Smith, 159.017 mph, 30.925 seconds
  12. Anthony Alfredo, 158.889 mph, 30.950 seconds
  13. Sheldon Creed, 158.765 mph, 30.974 seconds
  14. Corey Day, 158.556 mph, 31.015 seconds
  15. Jeremy Clements, 158.550 mph, 31.016 seconds
  16. Harrison Burton, 158.061 mph, 31.112 seconds
  17. Dean Thompson, 157.990 mph, 31.126 seconds
  18. Ryan Sieg, 157.560 mph, 31.211 seconds
  19. Nick Sanchez, 157.409 mph, 31.241 seconds
  20. Brennan Poole, 157.343 mph, 31.254 seconds
  21. Lavar Scott, 157.202 mph, 31.282 seconds
  22. William Sawalich, 157.162 mph, 31.290 seconds
  23. Jeb Burton, 156.981 mph, 31.326 seconds
  24. Patrick Staropoli, 156.801 mph, 31.362 seconds
  25. Preston Pardus, 156.129 mph, 31.497 seconds
  26. Daniel Dye, 156.094 mph, 31.504 seconds
  27. Blaine Perkins, 155.941 mph, 31.535 seconds
  28. Kyle Sieg, 155.901 mph, 31.543 seconds
  29. Logan Bearden, 155.610 mph, 31.602 seconds
  30. Ryan Ellis, 155.335 mph, 31.658 seconds
  31. Jake Finch, 154.690 mph, 31.790 seconds
  32. Mason Maggio, 154.622 mph, 31.804 mph
  33. Josh Bilicki, 154.253 mph, 31.880 seconds
  34. Garrett Smithley, 154.229 mph, 31.885 seconds
  35. Joey Gase, 153.935 mph, 31.946 seconds
  36. Brad Perez, 152.578 mph, 32.230 seconds
  37. Glen Reen, 151.343 mph, 32.493 seconds
  38. Dawson Cram, 0.000 mph, 0.000 seconds

*Bold indicates Chase Drivers

The 2026 Fleetio 200 at Darlington Raceway is scheduled for Saturday, September 5, at 7:30 p.m. ET on the CW Network, MRN Radio, and SiriusXM.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Andrew Kim
Andrew Kim
Previous article
Mick Schumacher joins Meyer Shank Racing for 2027 IndyCar season
Mick Schumacher joins Meyer Shank Racing for 2027 IndyCar season
Next article
Tyler Reddick awarded Cup pole for 2026 Southern 500
Tyler Reddick awarded Cup pole for 2026 Southern 500

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SM SPEEDWAY SHOTS

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
The Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway Outlook and Picks
01:50
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
Ryan Sieg achieves first elusive O'Reilly career victory at Daytona
02:44
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
Layne Riggs wins Truck regular season finale at New Hampshire
02:26

Latest articles

Alpha Prime Racing fielding Fords for 2027 O’Reilly season

Andrew Kim -
Alpha Prime Racing will utilize Ford equipment for select events in the closing stretches of the 2026 season and utilize Roush Yates Engines prior to a full manufacturer change to Ford in 2027.
Read more

McLaughlin Delivers Milestone Pole to Chevy at Laguna Seca

Official Release -
Scott McLaughlin delivered Chevrolet its 250th INDYCAR SERIES pole position, taking the top spot for the season-ending Mission Foods Grand Prix of Monterey with a lap of 1 minute, 9.1363 seconds in the No. 3 DEX Team Penske Chevrolet.
Read more

TOYOTA RACING – NCS Darlington Quotes – Tyler Reddick – 09.05.26

Official Release -
23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick was made available to the media on Saturday after being awarded the pole by the metric due to inclement weather for the NASCAR Cup Series race from Darlington Raceway.
Read more

Tyler Reddick awarded Cup pole for 2026 Southern 500

Andrew Kim -
The 2026 Daytona 500 champion from Corning, California, was awarded the first pole position of the 2026 Chase for the Cup Series based on a qualifying metric formula due to inclement weather and lightning canceling the event's practice and qualifying sessions.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos