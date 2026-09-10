Bayley Currey to Drive Select Races for TRICON

Veteran Driver Set to Return in No. 5 Tundra for Two Events

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (September 10, 2026) – TRICON Garage (TRICON) is pleased to announce that veteran NASCAR Truck Series competitor Bayley Currey has been tabbed to drive the No. 5 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro at Bristol Motor Speedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway.

In a career defined by outperforming his equipment, the 29-year-old has over 200 starts across NASCAR’s top three divisions, culminating in a career-best, fourth-place finish in the NASCAR Truck Series (NCTS) at Atlanta Motor Speedway in both 2023 and 2025.

This opportunity marks Currey’s return to NASCAR competition in the driver’s seat for the first time since 2025, when he recorded two top-tens during a partial NCTS campaign. Currey has since shifted to full-time truck chiefing duties, joining TRICON during the 2026 offseason. The Driftwood, TX native has been an instrumental force, helping guide the No. 1 team to two wins, providing valuable experience and insight both behind the wheel and under the hood.

“Bayley’s been a key addition to our team, and we’re so excited to see him get an opportunity that he’s long deserved,” said No. 1 Crew Chief Jerame Donley. “He’s been putting in the work using all of the TRD tools to perform at the highest level. He may be our competitor at Bristol, but we’re still certainly going to be cheering him on.”

Joining Currey at Bristol Motor Speedway is Monster Truck Wars most popular Monster Truck, Shark Attack, a four-time and current National Champion. Shark Attack is a worldwide draw at every event. Currey’s No. 5 Tundra TRD Pro will be a fan-favorite with the Shark Attack livery.

“I feel like this is the best opportunity I have had in my career, and I’m excited to show everyone what I’m capable of,” said Bayley Currey. “After being part of the team and seeing all the work that goes into these trucks, I know it will be worth having to wait. Obviously a huge thank you to Monster Truck Wars, TRICON and TRD for the opportunity.”

The UNOH 250 Presented by Ohio Logistics at Bristol Motor Speedway will be televised live on FOX Sports 1 on Thursday, September 17 at 8:00 p.m. ET, with radio coverage provided by SiriusXM and the NASCAR Racing Network.

Pre-orders for the No. 5 Monster Truck Wars Toyota Tundra TRD Pro are available on lionelracing.com.

Future partners will be unveiled for Charlotte Motor Speedway at a later date.

About TRICON Garage

TRICON Garage is a professional racing organization fielding five full-time NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series entries. Serving as the flagship Truck Series partner of Toyota Racing Development, the team plays an integral role in the NASCAR development ladder. Headquartered in Mooresville, North Carolina, TRICON has quickly established itself as the premier home for cultivating the next generation of motorsports industry professionals. Actively involved in three different industries – racing, fabrication and transportation, the team operates out of three buildings totaling 60,000 square feet.

About Monster Truck Wars

Monster Truck Wars Monster Trucks perform at Live Family Entertainment of Texas, LLC events throughout the United States and Canada with over of 100 live events annualy. Popular Monster Trucks such as Shark Attack, T-Rex, Outlaw, Locomotive, and Sheriff perform to the delight of the crowd entertaining fans of all ages. The sound of Monster Trucks and the excitement of them competing in racing and freestyle events keeps the fans on the edge of their seats during the events.