Hamlin wins the NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 at WWTR

Polesitter Denny Hamlin captured his 59th career NASCAR Cup Series win and series-best fifth of the 2025 season at World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR) in the Enjoy Illinois 300. With the win, Hamlin also captured the 200th NASCAR Cup Series victory for Toyota and locked himself into the Round of 12.

“Yeah, it’s so big for everyone at Toyota, Joe Gibbs Racing. Progressive Toyota was great there at the end. So happy to get this victory. My dad’s not feeling well at home. Just shout-out to him. The whole family’s here. Fantastic day. Man, couldn’t be better.” Hamlin said.

On the final restart, Hamlin took the lead after a three-wide pass with Brad Keselowski and his teammate Chase Briscoe. Briscoe held on to finish second in his No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, resulting in a Joe Gibbs Racing 1-2 finish.

“That just shows how fast our Bass Pro Shops Toyota was. I felt like if we never had to go to the back two or three different times – if I could have just maintained control of the race, I definitely felt like we had the car to beat. Wish it would have been us. It would have been cool to win the 200th race for Toyota, but it is crazy what a year can make, to be disappointed with second place says a lot. Congrats to Denny (Hamlin), Coach (Joe Gibbs, owner and founder, Joe Gibbs Racing), and congrats to Toyota as well on 200.” Briscoe said.

Chase Elliott finished third and earned his career-best finish at WWTR in his No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet. This is Elliott’s eighth top-five finish of the season and sits in ninth in the playoff standings with a 28-point cushion heading into Bristol.

“It felt good to just have a solid day for this No. 9 NAPA Chevrolet team. I thought we were really good at times; certainly more competitive than we’ve been in a minute. It was a lot of fun to be up in the mix. We just needed a little bit more there at the end, but we were way, way better than we’ve been here lately, so that’s nice.” Elliott said.

Ryan Blaney finished fourth after recovering from a spin after there was contact from Kyle Larson.

“I got turned around. He made a mistake, but I paid the penalty for it. I am happy we were able to rebound and come away with a pretty good finish. Next week, we just want to go run another race and run where we should run. We will approach it like a normal weekend and see where we end up after Bristol.” Blaney said.

Joey Logano finished fifth, marking his fourth consecutive top-5 finish.

“The strategy gave us a shot to win. We were up there racing against the 11. I thought maybe on that green flag cycle we could get him but he short pitted us a lap, and we just weren’t able to get ahead of him. That would have been the control of the race. We gave up control on the restart and we just couldn’t regain it. Overall, we needed to score points with the Hunt Brothers Pizza Ford Mustang here, and we did that. We got some stage points in the second stage and a top five finish. It is a pretty cool top five string we have going here at Gateway but wish it was a win.” Logano said.

John Hunter Nemechek finished sixth, Christopher Bell seventh, Bubba Wallace eighth, Chris Buescher ninth, and Ty Gibbs rounded out the top-10 finishers.

The race featured 15 lead changes among 9 drivers, and 10 caution flags for 52 laps.

After World Wide Technology Raceway, Hamlin leads the series standings by 5 points over Chase Briscoe, 17 points over Kyle Larson, 27 points over Bubba Wallace, and 35 points over Ryan Blaney.

NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Standings after WWTR

PosDriverNoPointsBehindNext
1Denny Hamlin (P)11212000
2Chase Briscoe (P)192115-55
3Kyle Larson (P)52103-1712
4Bubba Wallace (P)232093-2710
5Ryan Blaney (P)122085-358
6William Byron (P)242082-383
7Tyler Reddick (P)452080-402
8Christopher Bell (P)202075-455
9Chase Elliott (P)92071-494
10Joey Logano (P)222064-567
11Ross Chastain (P)12062-582
12Austin Cindric (P)22054-668
13Austin Dillon (P)32043-7711
14Shane Van Gisbergen (P)882039-814
15Alex Bowman (P)482019-10120
16Josh Berry (P)212009-11110

Up Next:

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Bristol Motor Speedway for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race on Saturday, September 13th at 7:30 pm ET on the USA Network.

Race Results

NASCAR Cup Series Race Number 28
Race Results for the Enjoy Illinois 300 – Sunday, September 7, 2025
World Wide Technology Raceway – Madison, IL – 1.25 – Mile Paved

PosStNoDriverTeamLapsS1S2S3PointsStatus
1111Denny Hamlin (P)Progressive Toyota24037053Running
2319Chase Briscoe (P)Bass Pro Shops Toyota24010045Running
3199Chase Elliott (P)NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet240108038Running
4512Ryan Blaney (P)Menards/Pennzoil Ford24050039Running
51322Joey Logano (P)Hunt Brothers Pizza Ford24003040Running
62042John Hunter NemechekPye Barker Fire & Safety Toyota24009033Running
7820Christopher Bell (P)DEWALT Toyota24075040Running
81423Bubba Wallace (P)McDonald’s Toyota24061044Running
91117Chris BuescherBody Guard Ford24000028Running
102154Ty GibbsSiriusXM Toyota24000027Running
11624William Byron (P)Z by HP Chevrolet24040033Running
1225Kyle Larson (P)HendrickCars.com Chevrolet24024041Running
133260Ryan PreeceBuildSubmarines.com Ford24000024Running
142871Michael McDowellDelaware Life Chevrolet24000023Running
152777Carson HocevarZeigler Auto Group Chevrolet24000022Running
16745Tyler Reddick (P)Jordan Brand Toyota24000021Running
17236Brad KeselowskiConsumer Cellular Ford24002029Running
18153Austin Dillon (P)Dow DayGlo Chevrolet24006024Running
1992Austin Cindric (P)Freightliner Ford24000018Running
203447Ricky Stenhouse Jr.Ram Self Storage Chevrolet24000017Running
211643Erik JonesFamily Dollar Toyota24000016Running
22228Kyle BuschRebel Bourbon Chevrolet24000015Running
231716AJ AllmendingerCelsius Chevrolet24000014Running
2441Ross Chastain (P)Busch Light Chevrolet240810017Running
251888Shane Van Gisbergen (P)WeatherTech Chevrolet24000012Running
262548Alex Bowman (P)Ally Chevrolet24000011Running
272941Cole CusterHaas/Andy’s Ford24000010Running
28317Justin HaleyGainbridge Chevrolet2400009Running
293651Cody WareParts Plus Ford2400008Running
30244Noah GragsonBeef A Roo Ford2390007Running
313335Riley HerbstMonster Energy Toyota2390006Running
323034Todd GillilandMorton Buildings Ford2390005Running
331038Zane SmithLong John Silver’s Ford2399006Running
343510Ty DillonDraft Kings Chevrolet2070003Accident
352699Daniel SuarezChoice Privileges Waffle Chevrolet640002Accident
361221Josh Berry (P)Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford350001Accident
