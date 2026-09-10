Hall of Fame Baseball Manager Tony La Russa Named Grand Marshal for Enjoy Illinois 300

MADISON, Ill. (Sept. 10, 2026) – World Wide Technology Raceway announced today that Hall of Fame baseball manager Tony La Russa has been named Grand Marshal for Sunday’s Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway.

As Grand Marshal, La Russa will participate in pre-race ceremonies and address fans prior to the green flag for one of the Midwest’s premier sporting events. He also will be joined by his longtime friend and special guest, CAPT Jim “Guido” DiMatteo, USN (Ret.), to deliver the most famous words in motorsports, the command for drivers to start their engines.

Widely regarded as one of the most accomplished naval aviators of his generation, DiMatteo is often referred to as the “real-life Maverick.” During a distinguished Navy career spanning more than 25 years, he accumulated more than 5,500 flight hours in frontline fighter aircraft, including the F-14 Tomcat, F/A-18 Hornet, F-16, F-5 and A-4. He served as Commanding Officer of both East and West Coast TOPGUN adversary squadrons and is credited with accumulating more TOPGUN adversary flight time than any pilot in U.S. Navy and Marine Corps history.

A member of the Aviation Hall of Fame, DiMatteo’s leadership extended beyond military service as he helped oversee the Navy’s high-performance aircraft programs and later served in key leadership roles with internationally recognized aviation organizations, including the Red Bull Air Race World Championship.

“We are honored to welcome two remarkable icons, Tony La Russa and Jim ‘Guido’ DiMatteo, to World Wide Technology Raceway for the Enjoy Illinois 300,” said Curtis Francois, Owner and CEO of World Wide Technology Raceway. “Few figures in sports are as beloved throughout St. Louis and Southwest Illinois as Tony La Russa. As one of the most successful and popular managers in the storied history of the St. Louis Cardinals, Tony helped create some of the franchise’s most memorable moments while earning the admiration and respect of generations of baseball fans across our region. His Hall of Fame legacy extends far beyond the diamond, making him one of the most recognizable and cherished sports figures in Cardinal Nation. At the same time, Jim ‘Guido’ DiMatteo’s extraordinary service to our nation and unparalleled achievements in military aviation have made him a legend in his own right. Bringing together icons from both the sports and military worlds for this historic NASCAR Cup Series event is a tremendous honor for our raceway, our fans, and the entire region.”

La Russa is one of the most successful managers in Major League Baseball history, earning induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame after compiling more than 2,800 victories and capturing three World Series championships. His decades-long connection to St. Louis and Illinois, and championship pedigree have made him one of the most respected figures in American sports.

Together, La Russa and DiMatteo represent excellence, leadership and achievement at the highest levels. Their participation in Sunday’s Enjoy Illinois 300 will provide a memorable pre-race moment as NASCAR’s biggest stars prepare to battle in the second race of the championship Chase at World Wide Technology Raceway.

World Wide Technology Raceway is proud to welcome these living legends from both the sports and military communities as part of race-day festivities for one of the premier events on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule.

Tickets remain on sale for the NASCAR weekend Sept. 11-13 and are available at wwtraceway.com or by calling the ticket office at (618) 215-8888 ext. 1.

About World Wide Technology Raceway

World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR) is the home of NASCAR, INDYCAR and NHRA racing in St. Louis’ Metro East region. Located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis and covering 700 acres, WWTR is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the area. WWTR’s facilities include a 1.25-mile superspeedway; 1/4-mile drag strip; 2.0-mile road course; the Gateway Kartplex state-of-the-art karting facility; and the adjacent Gateway National Golf Links. WWTR and Owner & CEO Curtis Francois have been recognized with several awards, including: 2023 St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame induction; 2023 Innovation in Philanthropy Award by the St. Louis Business Journal; 2022 Explore St. Louis Hospitality Hero Recognition; 2022 Best in Show and Best Event & Festival from the Illinois Governor’s Conference on Tourism; 2021 Comcast Community Champion of the Year; 2021 Jack Buck Award; 2020 NASCAR Drive for Diversity Track Award; 2018 Innovator Award from the St. Louis Convention & Visitors Commission; 2017 Outstanding Facility of the Year Award from the Race Track Business Conference; and the 2017 Spirit of St. Louis Award from the St. Louis Attractions Association. Our mission: We are committed to making a difference in our community, while providing first-class entertainment and memories that last a lifetime.