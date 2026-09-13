BASS PRO SHOPS NIGHT RACE SOUVENIR ‘PLAYBILL’ PROGRAM AVAILABLE FOR FREE TO FANS IN LIMITED PRINTED AND DIGITAL FORMATS

BRISTOL, Tenn. (Sept. 13, 2026) – Fans can find out all the latest news about the upcoming Bass Pro Shops Night Race Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway via a 70-page commemorative souvenir program available for free in both printed and digital formats.

The souvenir program will be available in the reformatted Broadway Play “Playbill” style size that is more convenient for fans to carry with them while they are at the track. A limited number of printed programs will be available to guests to pick up at a variety of locations on property during the event, including several entry gates, at BMS Guest Services locations, BMS souvenir stands, BMS operated camp grounds and BMS ticket booths, while supplies last.

TO DOWNLOAD A COPY OF THE DIGITAL VERSION OF THE SOUVENIR PROGRAM CLICK HERE

The program features a special cover tribute design “Celebrating Kyle Busch at his beloved Bristol.” Before his tragic and untimely death earlier this year, Busch won 23 times at Bristol during his storied career, including 9 victories in the Cup Series, 9 victories in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and five times in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.

The cover story complete with plenty of full-color photos, is a remembrance of Kyle Busch’s Top 10 Moments at Bristol Motor Speedway, which include his two amazing triple-sweeps that only he has accomplished in NASCAR history.

The program also includes the weekend schedule, an expanded Speed Reading section with tons of track news and information, driver rosters and photo hero pages for the Cup, O’Reilly and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series teams, a story previewing the full race weekend, track history, track stats and a track map.

To access the free digital version, please visit the Bristol Motor Speedway website or be on the lookout for email messages from Speedway team members as well as invitations to download the program on any one of the BMS social media channels. To access the digital version of the Bass Pro Shops Night Race souvenir program, please click here.

The 2026 commemorative Bass Pro Shops Night Race souvenir program was designed by Learfield-IMG College Publishing in Lexington, Ky.

Some of the most memorable moments in NASCAR history have taken place during the Bass Pro Shops Night Race on the super-challenging .533-mile high-banked concrete oval. NASCAR’s best drivers will go doorhandle to doorhandle – NASCAR Playoff style – and only the strongest will survive 500 laps of mayhem and chaos on the iconic short track.

In addition to celebrating Kyle Busch’s amazing legacy at Bristol, the Bass Pro Shops Night Race on will feature a star-studded entertainment lineup, including Academy Award-winning actor and producer Brad Pitt as a Grand Marshal and two-time Indianapolis 500 winner and two-time INDYCAR Series champion Josef Newgarden as the honorary pace car driver leading the NASCAR Cup Series field to green. Saturday’s festivities also will include appearances by WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, a pre-race concert by Brian Kelley, Bristol’s signature driver introductions featuring music personally selected by the competitors, a children’s choir performing the national anthem, and Lee Greenwood singing “God Bless the USA” as a bald eagle soars above the stadium, followed by a dramatic flyover featuring two U.S. Air Force C-130s. Fans also will receive yellow “Rowdy Towels” and unite for an emotional Lap 18 tribute honoring Kyle Busch and his unmatched success at Bristol—another powerful, only-at-Bristol moment before the NASCAR Cup Series’ biggest stars battle under the lights in one of America’s most iconic sporting events.

The Bass Pro Shops Night Race weekend, Sept. 17–19, will transform Bristol Motor Speedway and the surrounding Northeast Tennessee region into a three-day celebration of racing, music and unforgettable entertainment. Championship competition in all three of NASCAR’s national series begins Thursday with the Bush’s Beans 200 ARCA Menards Series race and the UNOH 250 presented by Ohio Logistics, which opens the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Chase, followed by Bristol’s popular Foam Party. Friday features Nobody Trashes Tennessee Qualifying, the Food City 300 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Chase race and a post-race concert featuring Tim Dugger. The weekend culminates Saturday night with the 500-lap, post-season Bass Pro Shops Night Race for the NASCAR Cup Series.

To purchase tickets or obtain more information about the race weekend, please visit www.bristolmotorspeedway.com or call (866) 415-4158.

About Bristol Motor Speedway

Bristol Motor Speedway, known as The Last Great Colosseum, sits in the mountains of Northeast Tennessee near the Virginia state line. The 0.533-mile concrete oval, with 28-degree banking, hosts two major NASCAR Cup Series weekends each year, the tradition-rich Food City 500 and the crown jewel Bass Pro Shops Night Race. The venue has staged iconic moments such as the 2016 Pilot Flying J Battle at Bristol football game between the University of Tennessee and Virginia Tech (NCAA-record 156,990 fans), the 2025 MLB Speedway Classic between the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds (MLB regular-season record crowd of 91,032), the 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race, the rebirth of NASCAR Cup Series racing on dirt from 2021–2023 and sold-out concerts for Morgan Wallen and Kenny Chesney. Fans enjoy Colossus TV, the world’s largest outdoor, center-hung, four-sided video board. The adjacent Bristol Dragway is home to the NHRA Super Grip Thunder Valley Nationals, and the dragway can transform into the Thunder Valley Amphitheatre for music concerts. Opened in 1961 and acquired by Speedway Motorsports in 1996, Bristol remains one of America’s most unique and versatile sports and entertainment destinations. For more information, please visit www.bristolmotorspeedway.com.