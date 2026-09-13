ARCA Menards Series at Salem Speedway: Spruce 212 Post-race Notes

Max Reaves (No. 18 Cook Out Toyota) started from the Sioux Chief PowerPEX Pole and led every lap on his way to his fourth ARCA Menards Series win of the season in Saturday’s Spruce 212 at Salem Speedway. This win is the eighth of the year for the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 18 team; they have four wins with Reaves, Elko Speedway, Berlin Raceway, Illinois State Fairgrounds, and tonight at Salem, and four with Giovanni Ruggiero, Daytona International Speedway, Kansas Speedway, Michigan International Speedway, and Pocono Raceway.

ARCA Menards Series championship points leader Jake Bollman (No. 20 Nitro Motorsports Toyota) finished second for the second straight week and fifth time overall in 2026. Bollman also has finished in the runner-up position at Daytona, Michigan, Elko, and last week at DuQuoin State Fairgrounds. He unofficially leads the ARCA Menards Series standings by 13 points over Nitro Motorsports teammate Thomas Annunziata (No. 70 JBL Toyota) with two races remaining.

Annunziata finished seventh after being involved in the race’s ninth caution; he was lapping to the outside of Ben Peterson (No. 06 Peterson Motorsports Ford) when the two made contact, sending Annunziata into a spin and damaging the left front corner of his car. Annunziata’s Shannon Rursch-led team made quick repairs and kept him on the lead lap, allowing him to pick up two positions in the final ten laps.

Hometown favorite Will Kimmel (No. 69 Aviation Tech / Burger Foundation Ford) rallied from brake issues under the first caution flag of the night to finish third. It was Kimmel’s 23rd career top-five finish and his best ARCA Menards Series finish since he finished fourth at Salem in 2024.

Landon S. Huffman (No. 97 Hoosier Daddy / Hoosier Mamma Car Care Products Chevrolet) recovered from a spin at lap 125 and a brush with the wall inside the final 20 laps that left the right rear quarter panel barely hanging on to finish fourth. It’s Huffman’s second top-five finish three career ARCA Menards Series starts; he finished third in his most recent start at Chicagoland Speedway in July.

Isabella Robusto (No. 55 Mobil 1 Toyota) scored her first top-five finish, fifth, since she finished fifth at Berlin Raceway in June; it was her 14th career top-five finish, extending her ARCA Menards Series record for most top-five finishes by a female driver.

Tristan McKee (No. 77 Spectrum Chevrolet) fought back from a broken right front sway bar arm, which was replaced under the second race break of the night, to finish sixth.

Gavan Boschele (No. 25 Toyota Racing Toyota) recovered from a spin caused by a soft right rear tire just before the second race break to finish eighth. Boschele lost two laps as a result, but was helped by two late-race cautions to regain his lead lap status.

Austin Vaughn (No. 91 TMI Gifts / Wood Sales Inc. Ford) received a series record six free passes to finish ninth, the final car on the lead lap.

Carson Brown (No. 28 Grizzly Coolers Chevrolet) spun after contact with Robusto to send the race into overtime. Brown, who has wins this season at Phoenix Raceway and last week at DuQuoin, finished tenth.

There were ten cautions for 61 laps which held the race’s average speed to 64.868 miles per hour.

Reaves’ margin of victory was 0.381 seconds.

The next race for the ARCA Menards Series is Bush’s Beans 200 at the Bristol Motor Speedway on Thursday, September 17. The race, set to begin at 5:30 pm ET, will be televised live on FS1. ARCARacing.com will have live timing & scoring data throughout all on-track activity and live race audio. Follow @ARCA_Racing on X (formerly Twitter) for up-to-the-minute updates.

About ARCA

The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA), founded in 1953 by John and Mildred Marcum in Toledo, Ohio, and acquired by NASCAR in April 2018, is the leading grassroots stock car sanctioning body in the United States. Bridging the gap between NASCAR’s top three national touring series and weekly and regional tour racing all across the country, the organization to sanctions over 100 races per year in the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West, ASA STARS National Tour, ASA CRA Super Series, ASA Midwest Tour, ASA Southern Super Series plus weekly racing at Toledo and Flat Rock Speedways. For more information about ARCA visit , or follow ARCA on Facebook (@ARCARacing) and Twitter (@ARCA_Racing).

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